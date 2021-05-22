« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Down

Author Topic: FSG discussion thread  (Read 3830 times)

Offline LFCJayy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 274
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #200 on: Today at 08:48:40 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 08:34:23 pm
Football is about winning, which we've been doing pretty well until the last few months. I don't think going back 9 years really adds much to this argument!
We was a midfield signing away from doing the quadruple.
I know its what ifs but one more quality midfielder surely wins us the league and better position for the final. As pointed out what were up against. It was a missed opportunity and weve only went and made that mistake again.
Logged

Offline MD1990

  • Makes your eyes bleed and your brain hurt.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,784
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #201 on: Today at 08:57:22 pm »
since the summer of 2018 FSG have been so poor with investment in our squad.

You keep thinking after each window not spending much & making a huge amount in revenue we will spend in the next window.
As this is what is fed to the media.

But yet every window we fail to get our targets.  Nunez is clearly bought when Tchoumeni chose Real.
Diaz was Mane's replacement as Mane had told Klopp  he wanted to leave in summer 2021.

We also had the embarrasing January 2021 window but then repeated it in 2022 with Artur.
If January comes and a midfielder is not bought I really hope the FSG apologists will just stop defending owners who will not invest in signing new players.
Our wage bill will be reduced next summer we badly need to start reinvesting in the squad in January or else we may become a mid table club.
The is PL is full of cash so the owners either decide to try & keep up or sell the club to some owners who will invest.
We get an incredible amount of  revenue every year which is why you have promoted clubs spending over 100m in one window.
Logged

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,617
  • JFT 97
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #202 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:41:03 pm
Al made a point in his post above they paid £300mil for the club and we now have £234mil debt that cant be right surely? Obviously I know what they paid but surely our debt isnt that much is it.

Just checked and I was wrong.

The debt as of the last accounts is £199.4m.

A secured bank loan of £128m and an inter-company loan of £71.4m.

Apologies for my mistake.
Logged
"We did what we did in the past with the way we did it; when there was money, we spent it, when there was no money, we didnt spend". Jurgen Klopp May 22, 2021

Online CS111

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,087
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #203 on: Today at 09:36:21 pm »
If fsg sell tomorrow how much will they have likely made from LFC after paying off debt and selling for a figure that's reasonably true.
Logged

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #204 on: Today at 09:37:54 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 09:36:21 pm
If fsg sell tomorrow how much will they have likely made from LFC after paying off debt and selling for a figure that's reasonably true.



Close to 3 billion.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online keyop

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,265
  • Always eleven, acting as one.
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #205 on: Today at 09:45:58 pm »
Quote from: Redric1970 on Today at 08:41:03 pm
Al made a point in his post above they paid £300mil for the club and we now have £234mil debt that cant be right surely? Obviously I know what they paid but surely our debt isnt that much is it.
My understanding is that it's less than that - the majority of which is the balance of a loan facility we drew down during the pandemic for operational costs (including wages). The remainder (around £70m) was the remaining balance of an inter company loan for the main stand, being paid back over several years.

We've paid a big chunk of the loan facility debt back since commercial/matchday revenues have returned to normal, so it was largely a way of keeping our cash reserves intact and being able to pay our outgoings whilst our income took a hit for 12 months.

So I don't think it's fair to suggest that FSG 'siphoned £250m of our transfer money to pay for infrastructure' - especially when the two are accounted separately, plus the infrastructure costs only represented £70m of the debt, and were being paid back over a long period so as not to cripple cash flow.

It's also easy for many on here to cite other club's transfer spending, but it's worth looking at their borrowing before, during and after the pandemic. Across the same accounting period, Chelsea's debts stood at £1.5 billion, Spurs £800m, Utd £550m, Brighton £300m, Leicester £200m, and even clubs like Bournemouth owed £130m.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:01:58 pm by keyop »
Logged
I've got OCD, but I prefer to call it CDO so it's in alphabetical order.

Online naka

  • Lennart Skoglund Ultra
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,448
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #206 on: Today at 10:00:15 pm »
genuinely its interesting reading through the various points of view.One thing we do agree on is that Fsg`s return on investment if they were to sell is 10 times their initial outlay. Wish my investments and my pension could get that return when i crystallise same.
as i said earlier fair play to FSG they delivered klopp who got us more success that we could ever have dreamed off but we are at a fork in teh road over the next 12 months because if they fail to deliver champions league may fall away and the upward curve may start to stagnate.

most genuine fans don`t want a reckless or a sports washing owner but  any business runs under sustainable debt when its needed.
Logged

Online Mighty_Red

  • Rojo Poderoso!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,315
  • All hail the King...
    • Join the fight - SOS
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #207 on: Today at 10:00:25 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 08:29:57 pm
Why can't we talk about LFC in relation to Arsenal or Spurs or United or Leicester or any other "normal" clubs in the league?
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

A bigger stadium was a pipedream for 20 odd years. We went one better by expanding Anfield, something no1 else was able to do. Bet FSG would've loved to have kept us at Melwood and saved the cash.

The stadium and Kirkby helps the fans and the players.

We have to stop this Trumpian view of FSG, they have done a tonne of good (obviously for themselves as well), criticism should be fair and not just talking bollocks.
« Last Edit: Today at 10:02:02 pm by Mighty_Red »
Logged
Some clubs were always destined for greatness...

Online WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,001
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #208 on: Today at 10:07:05 pm »
Fucking Trumpian view  :butt
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online misscowred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 133
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #209 on: Today at 10:08:47 pm »
I also do not know what Trumpian view means?
Logged

Online BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,699
  • Legacy fan
Re: FSG discussion thread
« Reply #210 on: Today at 10:10:24 pm »
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Today at 10:00:25 pm
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

A bigger stadium was a pipedream for 20 odd years. We went one better by expanding Anfield, something no1 else was able to do. Bet FSG would've loved to have kept us at Melwood and saved the cash.

The stadium and Kirkby helps the fans and the players.

We have to stop this Trumpian view of FSG, they have done a tonne of good (obviously for themselves as well), criticism should be fair and not just talking bollocks.
Youre right to an extent, they can always say that they massively improved the stadium and the training ground, the benefit of those decisions is tough to argue against. Moving forward however, they are no longer constrained by allocating finances towards such projects, so at a time when the squad is ageing, money has to go towards reinvigorating it. Its the next two windows or a potential decline back into that 5-8 group.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 3 4 5 [6]   Go Up
« previous next »
 