What impact do we think the pandemic had on two key things; firstly, the amount of success we got from the squad we had in terms of trophies won, and secondly, the investment into the squad when revenue was compromised and the confidence in future revenue was affected?



Personally, I think we're sitting on a significant investment into the squad which has been saved up to allow us to overhaul the core of the first team in a short period of time (we've started with Konate, Diaz and Nunez). I think this is a result of the pandemic. We are bringing through a few young players who will be central to the squad in the next few years and establishing a new forward line. Add two top players in their mid 20s to our midfield and our squad looks brilliant.



In order for this to work, we have to buy the right players at the right price and find players who are hungry to play for the sporting project rather than the money. They will still earn significant sums of money, just not the ridiculous amounts that are paid by clubs subsidised by the national wealth of other countries.



If we had been able to add the right players this summer, we would have. We still have a very strong squad and are well placed financially to remain competitive in the long term. I much rather this sporting project than sitting where Man City are with their non-sporting project. When we win (which we have and still will) it is a far better achievement.



A lot of the negativity in the discussions on here are based on the results we've seen. Let's be honest, we've been pretty crap this season when compared to recent years. I'd argue the issues in our results are a perfect storm of factors and not purely down to not buying lots of new players.



1. We've got lots of injuries

2. A few big players have dropped their levels (this is a whole discussion in itself)

3. We've had a run of bad luck (or poor individual errors/decisions) and bad timing of these



The overall effect of these things is that the psychological state of the squad (and fan base) is damaged. Where you need composure and flow, you've got players either trying to force things or second guessing themselves.



Where the low rate of player turnover is having an effect is that things haven't been freshened up as much as possibly they could have been. There's a lot to be said for changing a group by bringing new faces and personalities into it. There's also the pressure on starting spots that can be applied by creating competition for places and a new hunger you get from players who haven't been there and done it. This is such a difficult balance to get right though. You can get it right like Dalglish or wrong like Souness.



I've digressed from the thread a bit here, so to bring it back, the squad needs investment, but the player turnover needs to be carefully managed and done over a period of time with the right people being brought in (skill sets and personalities). We've got the budget to do so because the club is well run and structured. I think we'll see it happen over the next 18 months so be patient and enjoy the ride because we've still got a lot to enjoy with the current group of players.

