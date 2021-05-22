Al made a point in his post above they paid £300mil for the club and we now have £234mil debt that cant be right surely? Obviously I know what they paid but surely our debt isnt that much is it.
My understanding is that it's less than that - the majority of which is the balance of a loan facility we drew down during the pandemic for operational costs (including wages). The remainder (around £70m) was the remaining balance of an inter company loan for the main stand, being paid back over several years.
We've paid a big chunk of the loan facility debt back since commercial/matchday revenues have returned to normal, so it was largely a way of keeping our cash reserves intact and being able to pay our outgoings whilst our income took a hit for 12 months.
So I don't think it's fair to suggest that FSG 'siphoned £250m of our transfer money to pay for infrastructure' - especially when the two are accounted separately, plus the infrastructure costs only represented £70m of the debt, and were being paid back over a long period so as not to cripple cash flow.
It's also easy for many on here to cite other club's transfer spending, but it's worth looking at their borrowing before, during and after the pandemic. Across the same accounting period, Chelsea's debts stood at £1.5 billion, Spurs £800m, Utd £550m, Brighton £300m, Leicester £200m, and even clubs like Bournemouth owed £130m.