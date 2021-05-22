since the summer of 2018 FSG have been so poor with investment in our squad.



You keep thinking after each window not spending much & making a huge amount in revenue we will spend in the next window.

As this is what is fed to the media.



But yet every window we fail to get our targets. Nunez is clearly bought when Tchoumeni chose Real.

Diaz was Mane's replacement as Mane had told Klopp he wanted to leave in summer 2021.



We also had the embarrasing January 2021 window but then repeated it in 2022 with Artur.

If January comes and a midfielder is not bought I really hope the FSG apologists will just stop defending owners who will not invest in signing new players.

Our wage bill will be reduced next summer we badly need to start reinvesting in the squad in January or else we may become a mid table club.

The is PL is full of cash so the owners either decide to try & keep up or sell the club to some owners who will invest.

We get an incredible amount of revenue every year which is why you have promoted clubs spending over 100m in one window.

