My point was, they aren't suddenly going to suddenly change now, all they can do is try their best to boost our income to spend more (Increasing commercial, stadium etc) It's a fine balance with trying to compete but also trying to invest, a balance that this season so far isn't paying off



I think we should go back to the very start.There was a court case in 2017 in the New York Supreme Court between Mill Financial and George Gillet. In it emails were released between John Henry and other members of NESV (FSG).That is the concept of acquiring a top global brand at a discount price and ensuring it is well managed. I am interested now in trying to ascertain if this is indeed a major opportunity that would indeed diversify and strengthen NESV.If we could acquire this for the debt, I really feel like we would be stealing this franchise.In some ways they really are in the dark ages  especially competitively. The best and brightest are not presently working on English soccer. But the English Premier League is bigger than the NFL, NASCAR, MLB and the NBA internationally. Only Formula One can begin to compare in viewership.This could be a steal. Every buyer believes what potential Red Sox buyers believed  you have to build a new stadium. And they believe the stadium will cost more than £350m! Thats why there are no bidders. We would probably take the same approach we took to Fenway Park. But wed be looking to limit investment in the facility to 8 figures.Then how much is this worth if we recruit the best and the brightest to run the soccer operation?The key line for me is that they knew they were buying the club on the cheap and were prepared to invest money in improving and extending Anfield. That is where their intentions have changed. They haven't invested in the Stadium and haven't invested in the Training ground.Instead, they have loaded the costs for infrastructure improvements onto the Club. In the last accounts, the club had debts of £234m.What has happened is that since the Club started paying for the redevelopment of the Main Stand, the new training ground and the Anfield Road redevelopment our Net spend has fallen to pathetic levels.At a time when we should have been consolidating our position as the best team on the planet by strengthening our squad and preparing for the future around £250m has been siphoned off from our transfer budget and spent on infrastructure. Whilst that has happened the value of the Club has skyrocketed at least tenfold.When that was pointed out we were told the valuation was just that and FSG could only access that increase in value when they sold the Club. Well they managed to access that increase in value when they sold 10% of FSG including it's golden goose LFC for £533m.So to the people who say FSG won't change well, they have except it is the worse.The simple truth is if FSG had come in and told the fanbase their intention was to leverage infrastructure debt onto the club and put us nearly a quarter of a billion pounds in the red then they would have been run out of town.They need to go back to what they intended to do and invest in our facilities and allow the club to spend its revenues on the playing staff.