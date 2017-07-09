« previous next »
FSG discussion thread

LFCJayy

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:48:40 pm
Quote from: cdav on Yesterday at 08:34:23 pm
Football is about winning, which we've been doing pretty well until the last few months. I don't think going back 9 years really adds much to this argument!
We was a midfield signing away from doing the quadruple.
I know its what ifs but one more quality midfielder surely wins us the league and better position for the final. As pointed out what were up against. It was a missed opportunity and weve only went and made that mistake again.
MD1990

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 08:57:22 pm
since the summer of 2018 FSG have been so poor with investment in our squad.

You keep thinking after each window not spending much & making a huge amount in revenue we will spend in the next window.
As this is what is fed to the media.

But yet every window we fail to get our targets.  Nunez is clearly bought when Tchoumeni chose Real.
Diaz was Mane's replacement as Mane had told Klopp  he wanted to leave in summer 2021.

We also had the embarrasing January 2021 window but then repeated it in 2022 with Artur.
If January comes and a midfielder is not bought I really hope the FSG apologists will just stop defending owners who will not invest in signing new players.
Our wage bill will be reduced next summer we badly need to start reinvesting in the squad in January or else we may become a mid table club.
The is PL is full of cash so the owners either decide to try & keep up or sell the club to some owners who will invest.
We get an incredible amount of  revenue every year which is why you have promoted clubs spending over 100m in one window.
Al 666

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:00:51 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
Al made a point in his post above they paid £300mil for the club and we now have £234mil debt that cant be right surely? Obviously I know what they paid but surely our debt isnt that much is it.

Just checked and I was wrong.

The debt as of the last accounts is £199.4m.

A secured bank loan of £128m and an inter-company loan of £71.4m.

Apologies for my mistake.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:36:21 pm
If fsg sell tomorrow how much will they have likely made from LFC after paying off debt and selling for a figure that's reasonably true.
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:37:54 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 09:36:21 pm
If fsg sell tomorrow how much will they have likely made from LFC after paying off debt and selling for a figure that's reasonably true.



Close to 3 billion.
keyop

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 09:45:58 pm
Quote from: Redric1970 on Yesterday at 08:41:03 pm
Al made a point in his post above they paid £300mil for the club and we now have £234mil debt that cant be right surely? Obviously I know what they paid but surely our debt isnt that much is it.
My understanding is that it's less than that - the majority of which is the balance of a loan facility we drew down during the pandemic for operational costs (including wages). The remainder (around £70m) was the remaining balance of an inter company loan for the main stand, being paid back over several years.

We've paid a big chunk of the loan facility debt back since commercial/matchday revenues have returned to normal, so it was largely a way of keeping our cash reserves intact and being able to pay our outgoings whilst our income took a hit for 12 months.

So I don't think it's fair to suggest that FSG 'siphoned £250m of our transfer money to pay for infrastructure' - especially when the two are accounted separately, plus the infrastructure costs only represented £70m of the debt, and were being paid back over a long period so as not to cripple cash flow.

It's also easy for many on here to cite other club's transfer spending, but it's worth looking at their borrowing before, during and after the pandemic. Across the same accounting period, Chelsea's debts stood at £1.5 billion, Spurs £800m, Utd £550m, Brighton £300m, Leicester £200m, and even clubs like Bournemouth owed £130m.
naka

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:00:15 pm
genuinely its interesting reading through the various points of view.One thing we do agree on is that Fsg`s return on investment if they were to sell is 10 times their initial outlay. Wish my investments and my pension could get that return when i crystallise same.
as i said earlier fair play to FSG they delivered klopp who got us more success that we could ever have dreamed off but we are at a fork in teh road over the next 12 months because if they fail to deliver champions league may fall away and the upward curve may start to stagnate.

most genuine fans don`t want a reckless or a sports washing owner but  any business runs under sustainable debt when its needed.
Mighty_Red

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 08:29:57 pm
Why can't we talk about LFC in relation to Arsenal or Spurs or United or Leicester or any other "normal" clubs in the league?
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

A bigger stadium was a pipedream for 20 odd years. We went one better by expanding Anfield, something no1 else was able to do. Bet FSG would've loved to have kept us at Melwood and saved the cash.

The stadium and Kirkby helps the fans and the players.

We have to stop this Trumpian view of FSG, they have done a tonne of good (obviously for themselves as well), criticism should be fair and not just talking bollocks.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:07:05 pm
Fucking Trumpian view  :butt
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:08:47 pm
I also do not know what Trumpian view means?
BobPaisley3

Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

A bigger stadium was a pipedream for 20 odd years. We went one better by expanding Anfield, something no1 else was able to do. Bet FSG would've loved to have kept us at Melwood and saved the cash.

The stadium and Kirkby helps the fans and the players.

We have to stop this Trumpian view of FSG, they have done a tonne of good (obviously for themselves as well), criticism should be fair and not just talking bollocks.
Youre right to an extent, they can always say that they massively improved the stadium and the training ground, the benefit of those decisions is tough to argue against. Moving forward however, they are no longer constrained by allocating finances towards such projects, so at a time when the squad is ageing, money has to go towards reinvigorating it. Its the next two windows or a potential decline back into that 5-8 group.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:17:55 pm
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 09:00:51 pm
Just checked and I was wrong.

The debt as of the last accounts is £199.4m.

A secured bank loan of £128m and an inter-company loan of £71.4m.

Apologies for my mistake.


Thats still crazy Al they paid £300mil and we now have £200mil of debt, whilst the club is now worth £4billion thats ridiculous.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:18:26 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Moving forward however, they are no longer constrained by allocating finances towards such projects, so at a time when the squad is ageing, money has to go towards reinvigorating it. Its the next two windows or a potential decline back into that 5-8 group.
Completely agree, we past the stage where we can't just muddle through, so this is where the backing needs to come in, and if it doesn't then it warrants legitimate criticism.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Surprised they haven't sold the club considering their FFP gamble didn't pay off + club at an all time high value.

Aren't venture capitalists those investors who take chances on undervalued assets to sell them further down the line once their value increase? I'm not a financial expert but maybe now should be the perfect time to sell?

Whatever the finances behind LFC's transfer spending are, i don't think FSG's approach will keep us in contention regardless of how much Jurgen & staff paper over the cracks - there's so much money in the PL that you can't simply financially outmuscle everybody.

They're not bad owners but they're not a good fit for where the club has been since 2020, in a constant position of WIN NOW on the biggest prizes.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
AL IS HERE!
AL IS HERE!
AL IS HERE!
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 10:49:38 pm
AL IS HERE!
AL IS HERE!
AL IS HERE!
Pass me 500 paracetamol, a noose, a large amount  of unrefined heroin, two sawn of shotguns and a choc ice please.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 10:59:51 pm
He saw the thread and it took him several hours to get psyched up. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:06:36 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Yesterday at 10:10:24 pm
Youre right to an extent, they can always say that they massively improved the stadium and the training ground, the benefit of those decisions is tough to argue against. Moving forward however, they are no longer constrained by allocating finances towards such projects, so at a time when the squad is ageing, money has to go towards reinvigorating it. Its the next two windows or a potential decline back into that 5-8 group.

We still owe £70m for the Main Stand that was completed in 2016. The Anfield Road End will cost £80m and Sam Kennedy last Wednesday spoke about spending more to improve the facilities at the ground. If FSG doesn't start contributing to spending on infrastructure then the payments are going to continue for years. 
Re: FSG discussion thread
Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

This is an interesting one. Whenever our spending is compared to X club in Premier League it always turns into "well Everton/United/Forest/Leeds spent X and they're shit". It's a false equivalence. I'm not interested in how they spent it. I'm interested in the funds that were available to them in the first place, and why those funds aren't available to us. Because our scouting network, analytics, transfer crew, whatever, are elite. How often do we miss in the transfer market? Were you aghast when we spent 65m on Ali or 75m on VVD, or 40m~ on Fabinho, Diaz? No! Because we're good at making the most out of our money!

Yeah Everton and United spunked hundreds of millions down the drain. That doesn't mean spending money is bad. It means they're shit at spending money.
How other clubs spend their money is not the point - it's how much money they have to spend in the first place.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:09:19 am
Quote from: Dench57 on Yesterday at 11:26:51 pm
This is an interesting one. Whenever our spending is compared to X club in Premier League it always turns into "well Everton/United/Forest/Leeds spent X and they're shit". It's a false equivalence. I'm not interested in how they spent it. I'm interested in the funds that were available to them in the first place, and why those funds aren't available to us. Because our scouting network, analytics, transfer crew, whatever, are elite. How often do we miss in the transfer market? Were you aghast when we spent 65m on Ali or 75m on VVD, or 40m~ on Fabinho, Diaz? No! Because we're good at making the most out of our money!

Yeah Everton and United spunked hundreds of millions down the drain. That doesn't mean spending money is bad. It means they're shit at spending money.
How other clubs spend their money is not the point - it's how much money they have to spend in the first place.
This is the thing, we all know Everton have been spending money they haven't got. Wacking things on credit with no plan on how to pay it back is crazy. Utd had a ton of spare cash but now they are increasing their debt to maintain their "high end" lifestyle. Their revenue is still good but imo they are just a better resourced Everton.

It also ignores the sheer amounts we pay out when we buy players, extend contracts and pay wages. Its easy to spend £100m more on transfers (paid over the course of the contract) when your wage bill is £100m a year less.

The money in and out is all public information, so everything is accounted for.

The strength/weakness of FSG is that they've hardly sanctioned a putchase that couldn't be covered by a sale/additional prize money etc. Its good as we run a tight ship and its a massive weakness if you can't react to situations that could cost you more down the road.

I'd like them to loosen this a bit more - we can't afford to lose out on CL football just to save 30m that might help us.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 12:12:34 am

How FSG can fix things for the future:

-Bring in a new partner who can invest significantly into the club
-Rebuild the medical team
-Become much more vocal and proactive about financial regulation of the sport, the state owned clubs are getting away with cheating & our owners/leaders are passive on the subject, this needs to be run like a fucking political campaign so it's in the news every day/every week, as it stands nobody gives a shit but us, if that doesn't change we will not change our position

 




Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:09:33 am
Quote from: Mighty_Red on Yesterday at 10:00:25 pm
So, how many times have these clubs finished higher than us in the past 4 seasons? Once. They've been splurging, betting the house in a desperate attempt to keep us with us and City.

Stop looking at others spending, the only thing that matters is whether we're improving our team living within our means.

Think we should just get rid of the whole squad and bring in some new players just so we can "win the transfer window"

A bigger stadium was a pipedream for 20 odd years. We went one better by expanding Anfield, something no1 else was able to do. Bet FSG would've loved to have kept us at Melwood and saved the cash.

The stadium and Kirkby helps the fans and the players.

We have to stop this Trumpian view of FSG, they have done a tonne of good (obviously for themselves as well), criticism should be fair and not just talking bollocks.

Excellent post.

One additional point I would add is the way FSG manage their assets speaks to the way Henry was able to compound a relatively small investment over time to make his fortune in futures trading.

FSG's investment thesis just as any shrewd investors should be, is to identify 'positive expected return' opportunities in the transfer market.   

You buy players that the market undervalues the player's future value to be and ultimately over time if you get that right more times than not it increases cash flows and the value of the football club.  It has worked extraordinarily well for the most part.

Many worry that we will fall behind the pack if we do not retain our position in the top 4, but few seem to acknowledge that it was in fact the deliberate and methodical squad build and Klopp's ability as manager that got us to where we are today.  That squad build took seasons and if as it appears we are at the end of the cycle, it will again take seasons. 

It makes no economic/investment sense for FSG to start acting like Barcelona and throwing money around in the desperate hope that we might be able to sustain this success a little longer.  The reality that many fans may not be willing to accept is FSG are happy to ride the cycle of our success if that ensures that the value of the club is maintained and future longer term success is not impeded by "quick fix" signings that offer little to no value to the club.


Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 01:19:40 am
I will never forgive them for letting us grow stale from a position of total strength.

The team we had from 2018 to 2021 was up there with the best in my lifetime. Sacchi Milan, Pep Barca, Zidane Madrid, and Klopp Liverpool. 8 world class players in one 11 - Ali, Trent, Virgil, Robbo, Fabinho, Thiago, Salah, Mane. All that needed was minor tweaks. We could have had Enzo Fernandez and Bruno Guimarães for about £50m total. We would be set up again and rolling.

That is just in the last 12 months. Look at the state of the bench in Kiev 2018. Look at those near miss titles in 2014, 2019 and last season:

We were linked with, but did not buy, a forward player in January 2014. Suarez was on his last legs and Sturridge injured by the final straight.

We go so, so close in 2018/2019 and a few silly draws cost us (Goodison 0-0 still bothers me). Once Coutinho was gone, teams knew there was a lack of imagination in our midfield and well organised teams could frustrate us. Henderson was ponderous on the ball against such sides and having a different profile of midfielder, even on the bench to replace him in those games, could have been the difference. We lose the title by a point.

We bring in Adrian on a bosman as there's no money to buy a back up. He costs us big time against Atletico in 2019/20.

2020/2021 - we go into the season with 3 centre halves, 2 of them injury prone. We lose all three of them. We are actually top with Matip and Henderson at CB somehow at one stage. Now imagine we'd bought a 4th choice or even moved one of the injury prone ones on as well as Lovren, and bought two (like well organized clubs would do).

And then last season. Gini goes, a terribly underrated player - EXACTLY the type we should be able to pick up whenever we need to refresh things (£20-35m, versatile attributes, international). We sign no one. We massively miss his defensive screening and ability to stop transitions - we drop many silly points in the first half of the season (remember Brighton at home? West Ham away? Brentford away?) and we lose the title by a point. They DO actually sign Diaz that January and what happens? The entire club is lifted by it. Players go on record saying there is a buzz from the new signing (think it was Salah or Virgil who said as much), and we now have City level options up front...it pushes us back into a title race and we have a great second half to the season...why did they not learn from this?

Bottom line, if we were top of the net spend (apart from City, United and Chelsea) we would have another 2 league titles and a European Cup, minimum.

So, now that the great Klopp team of 18-21 is done, what next? Well they have one final transfer window to not mess things up. They simply have to strengthen us in January or we will not make top 4. That is the bare minimum that they need to do now. Miss out this season and it will be very very hard to get back into it with Newcastle getting stronger every window and the others catching us up.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 02:09:19 am
Quote from: latortuga on Today at 01:09:33 am
Excellent post.

One additional point I would add is the way FSG manage their assets speaks to the way Henry was able to compound a relatively small investment over time to make his fortune in futures trading.

FSG's investment thesis just as any shrewd investors should be, is to identify 'positive expected return' opportunities in the transfer market.   

You buy players that the market undervalues the player's future value to be and ultimately over time if you get that right more times than not it increases cash flows and the value of the football club.  It has worked extraordinarily well for the most part.

Many worry that we will fall behind the pack if we do not retain our position in the top 4, but few seem to acknowledge that it was in fact the deliberate and methodical squad build and Klopp's ability as manager that got us to where we are today.  That squad build took seasons and if as it appears we are at the end of the cycle, it will again take seasons. 

It makes no economic/investment sense for FSG to start acting like Barcelona and throwing money around in the desperate hope that we might be able to sustain this success a little longer.  The reality that many fans may not be willing to accept is FSG are happy to ride the cycle of our success if that ensures that the value of the club is maintained and future longer term success is not impeded by "quick fix" signings that offer little to no value to the club.
I might have missed it, but is anyone asking FSG to spend like Barcelona?
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:11:21 am
FSG can be shrewd businessmen, they can also be tight as hell.

The one thing I can say is that I happen to know one of John Henry's personal assistants in Boston. She is a Liverpool fan before the club was bought and yet when she wants to go to games, she gets sent a bill to pay by her boss for the cost of tickets.
Re: FSG discussion thread
Today at 04:16:25 am
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 10:54:07 pm
Pass me 500 paracetamol, a noose, a large amount  of unrefined heroin, two sawn of shotguns and a choc ice please.

That's get you through hours 1 and maybe 2. Then what?
