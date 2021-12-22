« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Down

Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1025322 times)

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:18 am
It is a pretty unique situation we are in though. How often has a top team had 5 top forwards who are all basically more than capable of starting games. Nunez is being compared to the current top goalscorers in the League. The likes of Watkins, Solanke, Bowen etc. The thing is they are all playing 3000 plus minutes this season.

When we had the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino they all had seasons in which they played 3000+ minutes. Last season for instance Salah played 3294 minutes that does not include added time. So that was 3294 out of a possible 3420 minutes. So yes forwards do get to play 90 minutes for pretty much every League game in a season. Solanke this season for instance has played 3030 from a possible 3060 minutes.

Nunez has 3696 league minutes in his entire Liverpool career. So basically 1.08 seasons of League football. In that number of minutes he has scored 20 League goals despite not being on penalties and despite not having the team setup to play to his strengths. There have been comparisons to the likes of Solanke, Watkins and Toney. How many goals would they be getting if they were at Liverpool competing with the likes of Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Salah for minutes.

As I said we are in a pretty unique in having 5 genuine starting forwards.
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

The funny thing is the same posters who are praising our other forwards here ("5 genuine starting forwards") when it suits their argument about Nunez, could very well go to their threads to criticize them. Isn't that you who claimed in the Jota thread that he has never been starting material for us?
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:20:43 pm by PEG2K »
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
The thing is there isn't that much of a difference between their goals to xG over their careers. Nunez is slightly under his 68 goals to 74 xG whilst Jota is slightly over 57 goals to 55 xG. Then you look at their goalscoring rate throughout their career and Nunez is at .61 goals per 90 minutes played, whilst Jota is at .46 goals per 90 minute played.

Then we look at G+A through their careers and Nunez is .82 per 90, whilst Jota is on .60.

Given that Nunez is two and a half years younger and has a better recent injury record then for me it is clear which one of them is more likely to be a 20-25 League goal striker.

So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? And when the fuck did the conversation have ANYTHING to do with injury records? At no point has the conversation been about that and/or who should be starting. I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:25:55 pm by Darren G »
Logged

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,408
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

He has been dropped from the starting lineup precisely because we have such good options. Bar Salah our forwards also tend to get hooked precisely because we have such good options.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,408
  • JFT 97
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 

You posted a piece complaining about me using my opinion. So I posted a piece entirely made up of stats, now you are complaining about that.

As for cherry-picking stats. Fuck me you are calling Nunez's season at Benfica an outlier whilst stating that this season when Jota has scored 10 goals against an xG of 5.3 as normal.

Before this season they were neck and neck in terms of goals versus xG. Jota has since had a season where he hit double his xG and Nunez has had a poor season in terms of goals versus xG but has hit the woodwork a completely abnormal amount of times. 
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm
OK, I won't address all of this as I've already covered most in other posts, But...If you want to talk about outliers, then I don't feel that this season can be described as Nunez "running cold", as this is how Nunez has been in every season but one of his professional career. His second season at Benfica is the actual outlier. The rest of the time he's been pretty much like what we're seeing now.  Time will tell and I do genuinely want Darwin to succeed, but  in my opinion it's quite likely that we're just going to be getting more of the same going forward and what you perceive as running cold is simply his normal level across a season.

This season is not an really that much of an outlier for how clinical Jota has been either. He's outperformed his xG for three of the past four years, falling marginally under it in the other season (21/22).  He's had more chances,so perhaps his positioning has improved or maybe that aspect is just dumb luck. In terms of how clinical he has been though, it's been pretty much 'par for the course' as it were.

Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 06:53:19 pm by Knight »
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
What happened to the £850m we sold Origi for then?

Think it went back to the shareholders #booFSG
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,883
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
Yea it much more important to get a lot of good shots then getting finish overperformaces you need years of finishing data for that. Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.
Like Nunez even with that bad of finishing is still putting up insane numbers.  Nunez also like makes Liverpool attack get even better shots for everybody irc it was like 2 XG a game wo him playing and like over 2.5 xg with him.
Logged

Offline Jake

  • Fuck VAR
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,171
  • Fuck VAR
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.

I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.
Logged
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,896
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.

Is stat chat even a thing in real life?....I know if we were in The Church after the game and one of the lads started farting out Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2...they'd be beermatted and told to get the fkn ale in ...
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Logged

Offline farawayred

  • Whizz For Atomms. Nucular boffin. A Mars A Day Helps Him Work, Rest And Play
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,785
  • Oh yes, I'm a believer!
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.
There is no argument who is the fastest... to gulp the pint, that is. The Fox. Bill "The Fox" Foster, drinking beer faster tha it falls on the ground.

https://i.imgur.com/7jhLmMm.mp4
Logged
Cruyff: "Victory is not enough, there also needs to be beautiful football."

Offline JasonF

  • Frenkie says "Ilaix, don't do it"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,894
    • Funny T-Shirts
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

Scott McTominay has better shooting accuracy (and an almost identical shot conversion rate) than Erling Haaland. Does that make him a better striker? No, obviously not, because shot volume is also a factor.
Logged

Offline PEG2K

  • Could be Stan Boardman. Hates the Germans.
  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 507
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
Scott McTominay has better shooting accuracy (and an almost identical shot conversion rate) than Erling Haaland. Does that make him a better striker? No, obviously not, because shot volume is also a factor.
Let's just assume Scott plays CF for the sake of your point. How does that contradict mine though? The parts in bold are shooting stats. My point is about watching with our eyes. Surely Haaland is the better striker/finisher. If anything your point actually validates mine.
Logged

Online Historical Fool

  • A fool in the present too. The ban on drivel from 666 has led to a remarkable increase in forum quality. Currently being spectacularly wooshed. Seemingly by, well, just about everything.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,502
  • FSG EOTM June 23
    • Fenway Sports Group
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm
Think it went back to the shareholders #booFSG

This is not true
Logged
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Offline KC7

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 48
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15294 on: Today at 01:25:28 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

Think Nunez's main issue is he often smashes it when placement is required. He has shown he has the ability to place it (two angled finishes at Newcastle for example), just too often he lacks calm decision making so just wellies it.

Gerd Muller was the placement king. The way he described his thought process of scoring: "must get the ball from A to B" (B being over the line, not even hitting the net a necessity). Simple, but very clinical, almost mathematical. While Muller took a professor type approach Nunez is more Caveman: "must see ball break net".

That chance vs Palace, smashed it straight at the keeper 6 yards out. Placement he has no chance of stopping it.

Shearer got the balance of smashing it and placement right. Owen I thought was always a smart finisher. Loved passing it inside the side netting. Another who had a favoured routine Henry loved that left leaning right foot curling finish into the right side of goal. Rush, Fowler, Jota and co. are more your natural, instinctive finishers.
« Last Edit: Today at 01:28:47 am by KC7 »
Logged

Offline johnathank

  • youverymuch
  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 147
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 02:31:14 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Sometimes it really is that simple.
Logged

Offline Darren G

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,816
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 04:54:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasizing finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.

So Jota being over his xG this season is definitely an outlier despite him doing very similar before, but the season that Nunez outperformed his xG wasn't, despite that only happening for one season in the past five?  I'm not getting into the bulk of the other stuff you wrote as it largely consists of intangibles that can't be properly measured such as 'luck'.

And what is this?: " his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much".
 So, it's ok that he's underperforms his xG almost every season (4 out of the past five) because he had one really good season, so it all evens out? That's not how it works. 

Incidentally, do you have somewhere that I can see the stats for "high value shots"? All I am able to find is total shots on goal. As far as that goes, Nunez has the highest amount in the league with 104 shots, but only has 11 goals, which other players in the league have managed with around 40 shots on goal.  This appears to indicate that finishing ability is more of a factor than you give it credit for.  I am not suggesting that total shots aren't a factor at all, but of the top ten scorers in the league eight of them are above their xG (Salah is slightly below his as is Haaland for the first time ever) and every one of them has outperformed their xG for multiple seasons.  That indicates that finishing ability is not overemphasized as you claim.

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

...and of course there's that too.  ;D
« Last Edit: Today at 05:41:26 am by Darren G »
Logged

Offline collytum

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 305
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 06:49:08 am »
Some amount of excuses used to support Nunez performances lately. It should be fairly simple, he is a striker and is measured on goals and he doesn't get many. If he wasnt getting good supply it would be understandable but he misses big chances on a regular basis. Not even close to being good enough for liverpool
Logged

Online Knight

  • No one understands football like me.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,149
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15298 on: Today at 07:27:30 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:54:59 am
So Jota being over his xG this season is definitely an outlier despite him doing very similar before, but the season that Nunez outperformed his xG wasn't, despite that only happening for one season in the past five?  I'm not getting into the bulk of the other stuff you wrote as it largely consists of intangibles that can't be properly measured such as 'luck'.

And what is this?: " his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much".
 So, it's ok that he's underperforms his xG almost every season (4 out of the past five) because he had one really good season, so it all evens out? That's not how it works. 

Incidentally, do you have somewhere that I can see the stats for "high value shots"? All I am able to find is total shots on goal. As far as that goes, Nunez has the highest amount in the league with 104 shots, but only has 11 goals, which other players in the league have managed with around 40 shots on goal.  This appears to indicate that finishing ability is more of a factor than you give it credit for.  I am not suggesting that total shots aren't a factor at all, but of the top ten scorers in the league eight of them are above their xG (Salah is slightly below his as is Haaland for the first time ever) and every one of them has outperformed their xG for multiple seasons.  That indicates that finishing ability is not overemphasized as you claim.

...and of course there's that too.  ;D

Re Jota - why are you still saying this? He's doubled his xG this season. No one does that once you get to a decent sample size. It's not that being over his xG is an outlier (he's been over and under for us), it's being double his xG which is the outlier. Jota's output, over a large enough sample size, will revert towards the mean. That's just xG being xG. Some players will marginally outperform it (Jota for us and perhaps over his career) and there will be some outliers who overperform it significantly. But plenty of great goal scorers will basically hit their xG over a large enough sample size.  Nunez's numbers, like everyone elses, will tend towards the mean. It's no surprise that his have done that over a large enough sample size. I'm not saying his season overshooting his xG is representative. I'm saying his performance over his career is representative. You're saying that we can ignore a part of the data sample as an anomaly whilst focussing on other parts of the data sample. But that's not how data works. And of course if you want to get into finishing skill etc you're going to have to explain how Nunez over performed that season in Portugal - presumably you think it was luck? That is, the intangibles that you're deriding me for relying on. In reality variance really matters in goal scoring, chances which 'should' be taken are actually less likely to be taken than we think and the biggest predictor of high scoring output is high value shot output.

Nunez takes lots of high value shots because per 90 his xG is high and per 90 his shot numbers are high. He's less efficient with the shots he does take than Jota (who is unbelievably good at shot selection, I can't recall seeing him shoot from outside the box, like ever) but he's getting lots of good chances to score goals. He absolutely needs to score more of them in the future but it's not going to change his numbers that much even if he does. His goals per 90 numbers are already really good. This has been said a million times by multiple posters in this thread and has fallen on deaf ears (and hasn't stopped silly comments like the one from collytum above) but anyway, there it is.

As for the comments about finishing - who's arguing Nunez is a better goalscorer than Jota? That's not the conversation being had in comparing them.
« Last Edit: Today at 07:46:50 am by Knight »
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15299 on: Today at 07:37:12 am »
I would be shocked if he's sold this summer anyway. He's got bags of potential, and maybe a new manager will help him.
Also, I dont think he will hit the post 11 times or whatever one more season

Salah seems to be on his way out and lots of rumours around Diaz, and I dont think we want too much change.
Logged

Online jepovic

  • Only interested in the "prestigious" games, so won't be celebrating anything less.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,837
  • Meh sd f
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15300 on: Today at 07:39:35 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Yeah I agree completely. But Nunez also has obvious advantages over Jota, like being way stronger and faster.

I have found myself dreaming of a Frankenstein striker based off our current strikers, with Nunez physique, Diaz dribbling and Jota's finishing. That would be one hell of a player
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 378 379 380 381 382 [383]   Go Up
« previous next »
 