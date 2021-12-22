« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1023759 times)

Offline PEG2K

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15280 on: Today at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:51:18 am
It is a pretty unique situation we are in though. How often has a top team had 5 top forwards who are all basically more than capable of starting games. Nunez is being compared to the current top goalscorers in the League. The likes of Watkins, Solanke, Bowen etc. The thing is they are all playing 3000 plus minutes this season.

When we had the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino they all had seasons in which they played 3000+ minutes. Last season for instance Salah played 3294 minutes that does not include added time. So that was 3294 out of a possible 3420 minutes. So yes forwards do get to play 90 minutes for pretty much every League game in a season. Solanke this season for instance has played 3030 from a possible 3060 minutes.

Nunez has 3696 league minutes in his entire Liverpool career. So basically 1.08 seasons of League football. In that number of minutes he has scored 20 League goals despite not being on penalties and despite not having the team setup to play to his strengths. There have been comparisons to the likes of Solanke, Watkins and Toney. How many goals would they be getting if they were at Liverpool competing with the likes of Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Salah for minutes.

As I said we are in a pretty unique in having 5 genuine starting forwards.
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

The funny thing is the same posters who are praising our other forwards here ("5 genuine starting forwards") when it suits their argument about Nunez, could very well go to their threads to criticize them. Isn't that you who claimed in the Jota thread that he has never been starting material for us?
Offline Darren G

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15281 on: Today at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 06:12:12 pm
The thing is there isn't that much of a difference between their goals to xG over their careers. Nunez is slightly under his 68 goals to 74 xG whilst Jota is slightly over 57 goals to 55 xG. Then you look at their goalscoring rate throughout their career and Nunez is at .61 goals per 90 minutes played, whilst Jota is at .46 goals per 90 minute played.

Then we look at G+A through their careers and Nunez is .82 per 90, whilst Jota is on .60.

Given that Nunez is two and a half years younger and has a better recent injury record then for me it is clear which one of them is more likely to be a 20-25 League goal striker.

So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? And when the fuck did the conversation have ANYTHING to do with injury records? At no point has the conversation been about that and/or who should be starting. I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15282 on: Today at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Today at 06:16:32 pm
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

He has been dropped from the starting lineup precisely because we have such good options. Bar Salah our forwards also tend to get hooked precisely because we have such good options.
Online Eeyore

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15283 on: Today at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 06:21:38 pm
So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 

You posted a piece complaining about me using my opinion. So I posted a piece entirely made up of stats, now you are complaining about that.

As for cherry-picking stats. Fuck me you are calling Nunez's season at Benfica an outlier whilst stating that this season when Jota has scored 10 goals against an xG of 5.3 as normal.

Before this season they were neck and neck in terms of goals versus xG. Jota has since had a season where he hit double his xG and Nunez has had a poor season in terms of goals versus xG but has hit the woodwork a completely abnormal amount of times. 
Online Knight

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15284 on: Today at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 05:58:46 pm
OK, I won't address all of this as I've already covered most in other posts, But...If you want to talk about outliers, then I don't feel that this season can be described as Nunez "running cold", as this is how Nunez has been in every season but one of his professional career. His second season at Benfica is the actual outlier. The rest of the time he's been pretty much like what we're seeing now.  Time will tell and I do genuinely want Darwin to succeed, but  in my opinion it's quite likely that we're just going to be getting more of the same going forward and what you perceive as running cold is simply his normal level across a season.

This season is not an really that much of an outlier for how clinical Jota has been either. He's outperformed his xG for three of the past four years, falling marginally under it in the other season (21/22).  He's had more chances,so perhaps his positioning has improved or maybe that aspect is just dumb luck. In terms of how clinical he has been though, it's been pretty much 'par for the course' as it were.

Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
Online Jake

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15285 on: Today at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Today at 10:55:09 am
What happened to the £850m we sold Origi for then?

Think it went back to the shareholders #booFSG
Online RedG13

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15286 on: Today at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
Yea it much more important to get a lot of good shots then getting finish overperformaces you need years of finishing data for that. Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.
Like Nunez even with that bad of finishing is still putting up insane numbers.  Nunez also like makes Liverpool attack get even better shots for everybody irc it was like 2 XG a game wo him playing and like over 2.5 xg with him.
Online Jake

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15287 on: Today at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Today at 09:01:38 pm
Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.

I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.
