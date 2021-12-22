It is a pretty unique situation we are in though. How often has a top team had 5 top forwards who are all basically more than capable of starting games. Nunez is being compared to the current top goalscorers in the League. The likes of Watkins, Solanke, Bowen etc. The thing is they are all playing 3000 plus minutes this season.
When we had the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino they all had seasons in which they played 3000+ minutes. Last season for instance Salah played 3294 minutes that does not include added time. So that was 3294 out of a possible 3420 minutes. So yes forwards do get to play 90 minutes for pretty much every League game in a season. Solanke this season for instance has played 3030 from a possible 3060 minutes.
Nunez has 3696 league minutes in his entire Liverpool career. So basically 1.08 seasons of League football. In that number of minutes he has scored 20 League goals despite not being on penalties and despite not having the team setup to play to his strengths. There have been comparisons to the likes of Solanke, Watkins and Toney. How many goals would they be getting if they were at Liverpool competing with the likes of Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Salah for minutes.
As I said we are in a pretty unique in having 5 genuine starting forwards.
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.
If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?
The funny thing is the same posters who are praising our other forwards here ("5 genuine starting forwards") when it suits their argument about Nunez, could very well go to their threads to criticize them. Isn't that you who claimed in the Jota thread that he has never been starting material for us?