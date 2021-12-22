« previous next »
Author Topic: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)  (Read 1025919 times)

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15280 on: Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:51:18 am
It is a pretty unique situation we are in though. How often has a top team had 5 top forwards who are all basically more than capable of starting games. Nunez is being compared to the current top goalscorers in the League. The likes of Watkins, Solanke, Bowen etc. The thing is they are all playing 3000 plus minutes this season.

When we had the likes of Salah, Mane and Firmino they all had seasons in which they played 3000+ minutes. Last season for instance Salah played 3294 minutes that does not include added time. So that was 3294 out of a possible 3420 minutes. So yes forwards do get to play 90 minutes for pretty much every League game in a season. Solanke this season for instance has played 3030 from a possible 3060 minutes.

Nunez has 3696 league minutes in his entire Liverpool career. So basically 1.08 seasons of League football. In that number of minutes he has scored 20 League goals despite not being on penalties and despite not having the team setup to play to his strengths. There have been comparisons to the likes of Solanke, Watkins and Toney. How many goals would they be getting if they were at Liverpool competing with the likes of Diaz, Jota, Gakpo and Salah for minutes.

As I said we are in a pretty unique in having 5 genuine starting forwards.
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

The funny thing is the same posters who are praising our other forwards here ("5 genuine starting forwards") when it suits their argument about Nunez, could very well go to their threads to criticize them. Isn't that you who claimed in the Jota thread that he has never been starting material for us?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15281 on: Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:12:12 pm
The thing is there isn't that much of a difference between their goals to xG over their careers. Nunez is slightly under his 68 goals to 74 xG whilst Jota is slightly over 57 goals to 55 xG. Then you look at their goalscoring rate throughout their career and Nunez is at .61 goals per 90 minutes played, whilst Jota is at .46 goals per 90 minute played.

Then we look at G+A through their careers and Nunez is .82 per 90, whilst Jota is on .60.

Given that Nunez is two and a half years younger and has a better recent injury record then for me it is clear which one of them is more likely to be a 20-25 League goal striker.

So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? And when the fuck did the conversation have ANYTHING to do with injury records? At no point has the conversation been about that and/or who should be starting. I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15282 on: Yesterday at 06:25:06 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 06:16:32 pm
This is another type of mental gymnastics as well lol. You're making it up as if because we have 5 starting forwards so Nunez doesn't get a large share of minutes, and that he would keep up his scoring rate if he were played more. But the reality is he had been dropped from the starting lineup from time to time due to bad form, and a few injuries as well.

If we're going by your logic then Origi had a goal every 160 minutes in his ENTIRE Liverpool career. Why did we let him go for free when he was entering the prime age for a striker and spent 80 mil on a downgrade lol?

He has been dropped from the starting lineup precisely because we have such good options. Bar Salah our forwards also tend to get hooked precisely because we have such good options.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15283 on: Yesterday at 06:32:04 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done. 

You posted a piece complaining about me using my opinion. So I posted a piece entirely made up of stats, now you are complaining about that.

As for cherry-picking stats. Fuck me you are calling Nunez's season at Benfica an outlier whilst stating that this season when Jota has scored 10 goals against an xG of 5.3 as normal.

Before this season they were neck and neck in terms of goals versus xG. Jota has since had a season where he hit double his xG and Nunez has had a poor season in terms of goals versus xG but has hit the woodwork a completely abnormal amount of times. 
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15284 on: Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 05:58:46 pm
OK, I won't address all of this as I've already covered most in other posts, But...If you want to talk about outliers, then I don't feel that this season can be described as Nunez "running cold", as this is how Nunez has been in every season but one of his professional career. His second season at Benfica is the actual outlier. The rest of the time he's been pretty much like what we're seeing now.  Time will tell and I do genuinely want Darwin to succeed, but  in my opinion it's quite likely that we're just going to be getting more of the same going forward and what you perceive as running cold is simply his normal level across a season.

This season is not an really that much of an outlier for how clinical Jota has been either. He's outperformed his xG for three of the past four years, falling marginally under it in the other season (21/22).  He's had more chances,so perhaps his positioning has improved or maybe that aspect is just dumb luck. In terms of how clinical he has been though, it's been pretty much 'par for the course' as it were.

Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15285 on: Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 10:55:09 am
What happened to the £850m we sold Origi for then?

Think it went back to the shareholders #booFSG
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15286 on: Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasising finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.
Yea it much more important to get a lot of good shots then getting finish overperformaces you need years of finishing data for that. Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.
Like Nunez even with that bad of finishing is still putting up insane numbers.  Nunez also like makes Liverpool attack get even better shots for everybody irc it was like 2 XG a game wo him playing and like over 2.5 xg with him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15287 on: Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm »
Quote from: RedG13 on Yesterday at 09:01:38 pm
Jota Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2 Nunez is -7.2 with 15.3 shot distance in 5 seasons with a career npxg of .6 per 90. Jota np Xg is .47.

I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 22, 2021, 02:43:10 pm
I'm not vaccinated against covid and ... I don't wear masks.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15288 on: Yesterday at 09:19:48 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.

Is stat chat even a thing in real life?....I know if we were in The Church after the game and one of the lads started farting out Career G-npXG is +2.3 in 6 seasons of the data with a shot distance of 13.2...they'd be beermatted and told to get the fkn ale in ...
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15289 on: Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm »
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15290 on: Yesterday at 10:52:56 pm »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.
There is no argument who is the fastest... to gulp the pint, that is. The Fox. Bill "The Fox" Foster, drinking beer faster tha it falls on the ground.

https://i.imgur.com/7jhLmMm.mp4
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15291 on: Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

Scott McTominay has better shooting accuracy (and an almost identical shot conversion rate) than Erling Haaland. Does that make him a better striker? No, obviously not, because shot volume is also a factor.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15292 on: Yesterday at 11:27:43 pm »
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 11:20:07 pm
Scott McTominay has better shooting accuracy (and an almost identical shot conversion rate) than Erling Haaland. Does that make him a better striker? No, obviously not, because shot volume is also a factor.
Let's just assume Scott plays CF for the sake of your point. How does that contradict mine though? The parts in bold are shooting stats. My point is about watching with our eyes. Surely Haaland is the better striker/finisher. If anything your point actually validates mine.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15293 on: Today at 12:47:40 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 07:48:32 pm
Think it went back to the shareholders #booFSG

This is not true
Quote from: CHOPPER on May  7, 2012, 08:29:13 pm
You're all too fucking serious, the lot of you. Relax, we don't really matter.

Oh, and we should have an in's and out's topic, stickied.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15294 on: Today at 01:25:28 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

Think Nunez's main issue is he often smashes it when placement is required. He has shown he has the ability to place it (two angled finishes at Newcastle for example), just too often he lacks calm decision making so just wellies it.

Gerd Muller was the placement king. The way he described his thought process of scoring: "must get the ball from A to B" (B being over the line, not even hitting the net a necessity). Simple, but very clinical, almost mathematical. While Muller took a professor type approach Nunez is more Caveman: "must see ball break net".

That chance vs Palace, smashed it straight at the keeper 6 yards out. Placement he has no chance of stopping it.

Shearer got the balance of smashing it and placement right. Owen I thought was always a smart finisher. Loved passing it inside the side netting. Another who had a favoured routine Henry loved that left leaning right foot curling finish into the right side of goal. Rush, Fowler, Jota and co. are more your natural, instinctive finishers.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15295 on: Today at 02:31:14 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Sometimes it really is that simple.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15296 on: Today at 04:54:59 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean. So it's best to take the largest sample size possible as representative. And if his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much. And of course, even if you think he's mostly going to shoot under his xG you still need to accept natural variance and luck - see the number of times he's hit the woodwork this season and reckon with the possibility that he might overperform in future seasons, as he over performed in a past season.

People just need to stop under emphasising the ability to get high value shots and over emphasizing finishing ability and we'll all be a lot closer to agreement. I doubt we'll agree in every particular but at least we won't have insane ideas about Nunez being rubbish in the face of actual production, which is genuinely really good even with his bad (and unlucky) finishing.

So Jota being over his xG this season is definitely an outlier despite him doing very similar before, but the season that Nunez outperformed his xG wasn't, despite that only happening for one season in the past five?  I'm not getting into the bulk of the other stuff you wrote as it largely consists of intangibles that can't be properly measured such as 'luck'.

And what is this?: " his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much".
 So, it's ok that he's underperforms his xG almost every season (4 out of the past five) because he had one really good season, so it all evens out? That's not how it works. 

Incidentally, do you have somewhere that I can see the stats for "high value shots"? All I am able to find is total shots on goal. As far as that goes, Nunez has the highest amount in the league with 104 shots, but only has 11 goals, which other players in the league have managed with around 40 shots on goal.  This appears to indicate that finishing ability is more of a factor than you give it credit for.  I am not suggesting that total shots aren't a factor at all, but of the top ten scorers in the league eight of them are above their xG (Salah is slightly below his as is Haaland for the first time ever) and every one of them has outperformed their xG for multiple seasons.  That indicates that finishing ability is not overemphasized as you claim.

Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.

...and of course there's that too.  ;D
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15297 on: Today at 06:49:08 am »
Some amount of excuses used to support Nunez performances lately. It should be fairly simple, he is a striker and is measured on goals and he doesn't get many. If he wasnt getting good supply it would be understandable but he misses big chances on a regular basis. Not even close to being good enough for liverpool
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15298 on: Today at 07:27:30 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Today at 04:54:59 am
So Jota being over his xG this season is definitely an outlier despite him doing very similar before, but the season that Nunez outperformed his xG wasn't, despite that only happening for one season in the past five?  I'm not getting into the bulk of the other stuff you wrote as it largely consists of intangibles that can't be properly measured such as 'luck'.

And what is this?: " his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much".
 So, it's ok that he's underperforms his xG almost every season (4 out of the past five) because he had one really good season, so it all evens out? That's not how it works. 

Incidentally, do you have somewhere that I can see the stats for "high value shots"? All I am able to find is total shots on goal. As far as that goes, Nunez has the highest amount in the league with 104 shots, but only has 11 goals, which other players in the league have managed with around 40 shots on goal.  This appears to indicate that finishing ability is more of a factor than you give it credit for.  I am not suggesting that total shots aren't a factor at all, but of the top ten scorers in the league eight of them are above their xG (Salah is slightly below his as is Haaland for the first time ever) and every one of them has outperformed their xG for multiple seasons.  That indicates that finishing ability is not overemphasized as you claim.

...and of course there's that too.  ;D

Re Jota - why are you still saying this? He's doubled his xG this season. No one does that once you get to a decent sample size. It's not that being over his xG is an outlier (he's been over and under for us), it's being double his xG which is the outlier. Jota's output, over a large enough sample size, will revert towards the mean. That's just xG being xG. Some players will marginally outperform it (Jota for us and perhaps over his career) and there will be some outliers who overperform it significantly. But plenty of great goal scorers will basically hit their xG over a large enough sample size.  Nunez's numbers, like everyone elses, will tend towards the mean. It's no surprise that his have done that over a large enough sample size. I'm not saying his season overshooting his xG is representative. I'm saying his performance over his career is representative. You're saying that we can ignore a part of the data sample as an anomaly whilst focussing on other parts of the data sample. But that's not how data works. And of course if you want to get into finishing skill etc you're going to have to explain how Nunez over performed that season in Portugal - presumably you think it was luck? That is, the intangibles that you're deriding me for relying on. In reality variance really matters in goal scoring, chances which 'should' be taken are actually less likely to be taken than we think and the biggest predictor of high scoring output is high value shot output.

Nunez takes lots of high value shots because per 90 his xG is high and per 90 his shot numbers are high. He's less efficient with the shots he does take than Jota (who is unbelievably good at shot selection, I can't recall seeing him shoot from outside the box, like ever) but he's getting lots of good chances to score goals. He absolutely needs to score more of them in the future but it's not going to change his numbers that much even if he does. His goals per 90 numbers are already really good. This has been said a million times by multiple posters in this thread and has fallen on deaf ears (and hasn't stopped silly comments like the one from collytum above) but anyway, there it is.

As for the comments about finishing - who's arguing Nunez is a better goalscorer than Jota? That's not the conversation being had in comparing them.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15299 on: Today at 07:37:12 am »
I would be shocked if he's sold this summer anyway. He's got bags of potential, and maybe a new manager will help him.
Also, I dont think he will hit the post 11 times or whatever one more season

Salah seems to be on his way out and lots of rumours around Diaz, and I dont think we want too much change.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15300 on: Today at 07:39:35 am »
Quote from: PEG2K on Yesterday at 10:17:46 pm
The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Yeah I agree completely. But Nunez also has obvious advantages over Jota, like being way stronger and faster.

I have found myself dreaming of a Frankenstein striker based off our current strikers, with Nunez physique, Diaz dribbling and Jota's finishing. That would be one hell of a player
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15301 on: Today at 08:07:54 am »
Maybe we need to find him a strike partner?

Either that or we better hope Arne Slot is absolutely ELITE at refining and developing forwards.

That miss against Everton is haunting me, over and over again.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15302 on: Today at 08:41:49 am »
Nunez needs a sports psychologist to help him out. There's no way Klopp and the coaching team wouldn't be telling him to take a deep. breath and place it in the corner rather than blasting it but he's not doing it for whatever reason clearly he can finish see that lovely chip he scored earlier this season it's just a mental block where he gets a chance seemingly panics and just blasts it often just straight at the keeper. It's not like he isn't hitting the target he just needs to be a bit more composed. Let's see if he can get over this. His first touch unfortunately isn't going to get noticeably better at his age I've seen players finishing improve but not their first touch usually you see this in physically dominant players who bully the opposition and don't need to work on their ball control as much to generate chances.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15303 on: Today at 08:46:38 am »
Next season will be interesting. Obviously he is staying, it would be incredibly surprising if we looked to move him on this summer. But even though he certainly has another season, in reality the time he has to impress will be much, much shorter. New manager will need to nail down a consistent source of goals - fast. Darwin will have a major fight on his hands to secure a place and hold it, even without us buying a new striker. I wish him all the best, it would be great to see him become more rutless in front of the goal, but it won't be easy and there definitely won't be as much patience for him next time around.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15304 on: Today at 08:47:58 am »
I just can't see him being here next season now that the laptop boys have started leaking to their mates in the press to undermine Jürgen. Those few words by Paul Joyce a few days ago were pretty damning. The only person that wanted you at the club is leaving in a few weeks. Having said that, they probably have a minimum figure that they want to sell him for. If they don't reach it, he'll stay.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15305 on: Today at 08:53:53 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 08:47:58 am
I just can't see him being here next season now that the laptop boys have started leaking to their mates in the press to undermine Jürgen. Those few words by Paul Joyce a few days ago were pretty damning. The only person that wanted you at the club is leaving in a few weeks. Having said that, they probably have a minimum figure that they want to sell him for. If they don't reach it, he'll stay.

Those leaks, if leaks is what they are, were ages ago. The journalists were just repeating stuff theyd already written. But also, data nerds are unlikely to look at his performances for us and think, yeah we should get rid. Hell be undervalued by the market (owing to a lack of headline goal numbers) and also be quite hard to replace - owing to actually really quite good production per 90. Plus theres the hope that his underperformance on xG will revert to the mean (which is what the data nerds will expect) and hell be even more productive in the future.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15306 on: Today at 09:19:57 am »
If we managed to get a decent offer for him, we'd be mad not to consider it.

I just don't see it being a case of third season lucky with him. We need a CF we can rely on, particularly now Mo's goals have dried up and he looks to be off.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15307 on: Today at 09:26:36 am »
Quote from: lionel_messias on Today at 08:07:54 am
Maybe we need to find him a strike partner?

Either that or we better hope Arne Slot is absolutely ELITE at refining and developing forwards.

That miss against Everton is haunting me, over and over again.

I think that chance will hang over him for a long, long time unfortunately. All the excuses can be made but it was a huge chance where he had time and a massive area of the goal to hit, on his strongest foot and really close to the goal. It absolutely has to be a goal.

For the fan base that will be one they remember for a long time.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15308 on: Today at 09:30:33 am »
Quote from: Knight on Today at 08:53:53 am
Those leaks, if leaks is what they are, were ages ago. The journalists were just repeating stuff theyd already written. But also, data nerds are unlikely to look at his performances for us and think, yeah we should get rid. Hell be undervalued by the market (owing to a lack of headline goal numbers) and also be quite hard to replace - owing to actually really quite good production per 90. Plus theres the hope that his underperformance on xG will revert to the mean (which is what the data nerds will expect) and hell be even more productive in the future.

Come on, we all know how this works by now. Joyce and Bascombe putting out stories about Nunez and Klopp at the same time means only one thing.

I have no doubt the data team already have his replacement lined up if they're getting their mates in the press to run hit pieces on him.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15309 on: Today at 09:30:56 am »
Quote from: Jake on Yesterday at 09:05:11 pm
I know footy is just stats stats stats these days but does anyone else just miss when we'd sit in the pub with a pint arguing who was quicker.

Yeah I do. Think all this xG rubbish should be binned - my personal view that is.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15310 on: Today at 09:33:00 am »
Quote from: Dave D on Today at 09:30:33 am
Come on, we all know how this works by now. Joyce and Bascombe putting out stories about Nunez and Klopp at the same time means only one thing.

I have no doubt the data team already have his replacement lined up if they're getting their mates in the press to run hit pieces on him.

But if thats what happened it happened last season. It tells us nothing about what is happening right now.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15311 on: Today at 10:13:38 am »
Quote from: Darren G on Yesterday at 06:21:38 pm
So ignore almost all of what I actually wrote and switch to xG per 90 now? And when the fuck did the conversation have ANYTHING to do with injury records? At no point has the conversation been about that and/or who should be starting. I've seen people go down these wormholes with you before, with FSG related stuff.  You're not interested in finding an objective truth, just "winning the internet".  You cherry-pick stats such as only picking the Premier League players in your 'minutes per game' argument that support your narrative and simply ignore any point that you can't refute and instead simply move on to a fresh set of stats. I'm done.


There isn't a remotely coherent argument to be made that p90 is not the best way to look at any stat. It has its limitations (sub effects and similar), but is vastly superior to any other way to presenting the data. To refuse to see that is myopic at best, but pure foolishness most of the time. It is not cherry picking, it is basic data literacy.

It would seem bizarre to sell him now we've put the data nerds in charge. If he were to be put up for sale (particularly for less than we bought him), I'm not sure our club's email system would be capable of withstanding the number of inquiries we would have. It is fair to say there is a disconnect between how the world's recruitment analysts see him and members of our own fan base. The question you should ask yourself is why do you see it so differently to those paid to see the value of players? If your position is that Edwards, and every statistical analyst in the world are all chancers who don't understand football, fair enough. That is at least a consistent position, but you must be terrified of what is to come.
Quote from: GucciMane on January 30, 2019, 01:35:49 pm
shut up clown. Naby Keita can buy your life and throw it away.

Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15312 on: Today at 10:27:08 am »
Quote from: deano2727 on Today at 09:19:57 am
If we managed to get a decent offer for him, we'd be mad not to consider it.

I just don't see it being a case of third season lucky with him. We need a CF we can rely on, particularly now Mo's goals have dried up and he looks to be off.

Thing is we're unlikely to get a decent offer for him. Pretty certain we're already in for £75m as some of the instalments have been hit

Not many leagues or teams would consider that type of fee for him
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15313 on: Today at 10:28:25 am »
I havent seen any realistically attainable 9s that would be better than Nunez.
The fact that people seriously mention Gyökeres speaks volumes for the market and how underrated Nunez has become.
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15314 on: Today at 10:41:02 am »
Quote from: Knight on Yesterday at 06:51:24 pm
Of course it's an outlier. He's doubled his xG. So it absolutely hasn't been par for the course. Re Nunez, I just don't buy the idea that one season is an outlier but the others are 'him'. The reality is that players underperform and over perform their xG in different seasons but it mostly reverts to the mean.
It mostly reverts to the mean. So, you're acknowledging that these are human beings and not coins and that sometimes it doesn't. Would it be fair to assume the likeliest cases for that would be players with less composure who blast the ball rather than place it, and have underperformed their xG almost every season in their career? Put aside your personal feelings Knight, would that be a logical assumption or not?
Quote from: CowboyKangaroo on Today at 10:13:38 am
It would seem bizarre to sell him now we've put the data nerds in charge. If he were to be put up for sale (particularly for less than we bought him), I'm not sure our club's email system would be capable of withstanding the number of inquiries we would have. It is fair to say there is a disconnect between how the world's recruitment analysts see him and members of our own fan base. The question you should ask yourself is why do you see it so differently to those paid to see the value of players?
This might be my favourite ever post on here. Someone makes up a hypothetical scenario in their head with absolutely no supporting evidence whatsoever and tries to use it as a slam dunk in an argument.

Hey, here's a question: if the stats people love Nunez so much, why were the Mancs the only team we were bidding against two years ago? Might it be because his signing had nothing to do with stats and everything to do with Klopp pushing for him ahead of Nkunku, the statisticians' actual choice?
Re: Darwin Núñez (Darwin Gabriel Núñez Ribeiro)
« Reply #15315 on: Today at 10:46:10 am »
He's in a patch of poor form but it's still a bit mad that people are talking about selling him.

Like all of our forwards he'd benefit hugely from us getting the ball forward a bit quicker.  It feels like we've been too risk averse in our possession since the FA Cup defeat.
