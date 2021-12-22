The problem with Jota and Nunez regardless of how xG-savvy you can be is that you can see with your fucking eyes who has better technique and who can strike a ball more cleanly therefore is the far better finisher lol.
Think Nunez's main issue is he often smashes it when placement is required. He has shown he has the ability to place it (two angled finishes at Newcastle for example), just too often he lacks calm decision making so just wellies it.
Gerd Muller was the placement king. The way he described his thought process of scoring: "must get the ball from A to B" (B being over the line, not even hitting the net a necessity). Simple, but very clinical, almost mathematical. While Muller took a professor type approach Nunez is more Caveman: "must see ball break net".
That chance vs Palace, smashed it straight at the keeper 6 yards out. Placement he has no chance of stopping it.
Shearer got the balance of smashing it and placement right. Owen I thought was always a smart finisher. Loved passing it inside the side netting. Another who had a favoured routine Henry loved that left leaning right foot curling finish into the right side of goal. Rush, Fowler, Jota and co. are more your natural, instinctive finishers.