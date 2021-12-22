So Jota being over his xG this season is definitely an outlier despite him doing very similar before, but the season that Nunez outperformed his xG wasn't, despite that only happening for one season in the past five? I'm not getting into the bulk of the other stuff you wrote as it largely consists of intangibles that can't be properly measured such as 'luck'.



And what is this?: " his one season of overperforming his xG is enough to cause him to be basically hitting his xG over his career guess what, he's not undershooting his xG by very much".

So, it's ok that he's underperforms his xG almost every season (4 out of the past five) because he had one really good season, so it all evens out? That's not how it works.



Incidentally, do you have somewhere that I can see the stats for "high value shots"? All I am able to find is total shots on goal. As far as that goes, Nunez has the highest amount in the league with 104 shots, but only has 11 goals, which other players in the league have managed with around 40 shots on goal. This appears to indicate that finishing ability is more of a factor than you give it credit for. I am not suggesting that total shots aren't a factor at all, but of the top ten scorers in the league eight of them are above their xG (Salah is slightly below his as is Haaland for the first time ever) and every one of them has outperformed their xG for multiple seasons. That indicates that finishing ability is not overemphasized as you claim.



Re Jota - why are you still saying this? He's doubled his xG this season. No one does that once you get to a decent sample size. It's not that being over his xG is an outlier (he's been over and under for us), it's being double his xG which is the outlier. Jota's output, over a large enough sample size, will revert towards the mean. That's just xG being xG. Some players will marginally outperform it (Jota for us and perhaps over his career) and there will be some outliers who overperform it significantly. But plenty of great goal scorers will basically hit their xG over a large enough sample size. Nunez's numbers, like everyone elses, will tend towards the mean. It's no surprise that his have done that over a large enough sample size. I'm not saying his season overshooting his xG is representative. I'm saying his performance over his career is representative. You're saying that we can ignore a part of the data sample as an anomaly whilst focussing on other parts of the data sample. But that's not how data works. And of course if you want to get into finishing skill etc you're going to have to explain how Nunez over performed that season in Portugal - presumably you think it was luck? That is, the intangibles that you're deriding me for relying on. In reality variance really matters in goal scoring, chances which 'should' be taken are actually less likely to be taken than we think and the biggest predictor of high scoring output is high value shot output.Nunez takes lots of high value shots because per 90 his xG is high and per 90 his shot numbers are high. He's less efficient with the shots he does take than Jota (who is unbelievably good at shot selection, I can't recall seeing him shoot from outside the box, like ever) but he's getting lots of good chances to score goals. He absolutely needs to score more of them in the future but it's not going to change his numbers that much even if he does. His goals per 90 numbers are already really good. This has been said a million times by multiple posters in this thread and has fallen on deaf ears (and hasn't stopped silly comments like the one from collytum above) but anyway, there it is.As for the comments about finishing - who's arguing Nunez is a better goalscorer than Jota? That's not the conversation being had in comparing them.