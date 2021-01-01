« previous next »
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26760 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Once they go behind they struggle as they have, at most, 1 goal a game in them (like Burnley)


There was a fine margin tonight, despite the performance, if that header had gone in they would have bricked up the wall.


I think their season rests on the Leeds game, if Leeds score, Everton are in big trouble this season.


They were completely absent in the last third of of the pitch, except for set pieces and flashes from Iwobi who had no-one to pass to (that includes Davies who missed that headed sitter)


Dyche;


"They smothered us with possession, probably we could have given away a tactical foul to break it up" that says it all about how they will play this year, percentages and tactical fouls in the hope they can snatch wins and draws
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26761 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of

Quote
They had the same tickets and amount of entry points.

Unless the machines were that defective at the Liverpool end they were not accepting 2,300 of them it's puzzling.

However, the crux of it is probably that the genuine ticket holders were getting turned away AND there were massive numbers of non-ticket owning Liverpool supporters creating a threatening situation. The unmentioned backdrop here is Heysel...the word that must never be spoken. EVER.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26762 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


An absolute bottom feeding cretin
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26763 on: Today at 12:12:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


I really hope Everton never have to suffer anything horrific at a game, if they do we can only hope the casualties are limited to Davek alone
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26764 on: Today at 12:14:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of
Nothing surprises me from that gutter dweller. Some people are beyond help. He is one such 'person'.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26765 on: Today at 12:16:54 am »
I posted this so many times last season but I have to mention it once more. I cant get over how bad you have to be to get relegated. I have never seen an Everton team this poor, and yet theyre still only just in the bottom three. With two home games to come next.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26766 on: Today at 12:18:46 am »
They are worse than they were last season though which is quite an achievement to be honest
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26767 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Love to see Shrewsbury promoted just to be able to see


Shrewsbury Town v Everton (Montgomery Waters Meadow)


As a meeting of equals
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26768 on: Today at 12:25:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:46 am
They are worse than they were last season though which is quite an achievement to be honest

You wouldn't put it past them to only just stay up, mainly as all teams around them are just as shit as they are, Leeds home on Saturday, massive 6 pointer, which is winnable for the Ev.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26769 on: Today at 12:32:44 am »
Leeds punish teams with the work ethic and pressing. They score a few goals as well.

Should they beat Everton on Saturday, they will be 4 points ahead (realistically 5 with goal difference.

Should West Ham draw at Spurs, they would be 3 points ahead. ( 4 with goal difference).

Suddenly Everton look cut adrift.

It would be Everton that to come 18th on goal difference to West Ham and Moyes, who sends them down.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26770 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Spurs are such an odd team you wouldn't put anything past them right now, bear City then get hammered at Leicester, anything is possible against West Ham, Leeds are frustrating, if they get the early goal, then i can see it getting toxic levels again at the house of wood, Leeds need to take their chances, but still a match i can see the Ev getting a result from, as shite as they are.


Anyway bottom feeders like dave k are best left ignored.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26771 on: Today at 01:21:58 am »
Shite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26772 on: Today at 01:28:35 am »
They really fancied that tonight all excited for over a week. Talking, thinking, dreaming about it

And it Was the absolute bog standard fare. I fucking love it

Dominated and beat and could and shouldve been 5

Stick that up your arses you insane bitter rats
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26773 on: Today at 01:37:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm

Everton have rolled their dice and its come up Dyche
The Dyche Is Cast

Booolius Caeser has crossed the Boobicon

Veni, Vidi, Vici: I came, I saw, I won a corner
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26774 on: Today at 01:43:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:37:27 am
The Dyche Is Cast

Booolius Caeser has crossed the Boobicon

Veni, Vidi, Vici: I came, I saw, I won a corner
Eh tu, beaut?
