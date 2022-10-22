« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Down

Author Topic: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)  (Read 1549760 times)

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26760 on: Today at 12:01:08 am »
Once they go behind they struggle as they have, at most, 1 goal a game in them (like Burnley)


There was a fine margin tonight, despite the performance, if that header had gone in they would have bricked up the wall.


I think their season rests on the Leeds game, if Leeds score, Everton are in big trouble this season.


They were completely absent in the last third of of the pitch, except for set pieces and flashes from Iwobi who had no-one to pass to (that includes Davies who missed that headed sitter)


Dyche;


"They smothered us with possession, probably we could have given away a tactical foul to break it up" that says it all about how they will play this year, percentages and tactical fouls in the hope they can snatch wins and draws
« Last Edit: Today at 12:03:48 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26761 on: Today at 12:08:04 am »
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of

Quote
They had the same tickets and amount of entry points.

Unless the machines were that defective at the Liverpool end they were not accepting 2,300 of them it's puzzling.

However, the crux of it is probably that the genuine ticket holders were getting turned away AND there were massive numbers of non-ticket owning Liverpool supporters creating a threatening situation. The unmentioned backdrop here is Heysel...the word that must never be spoken. EVER.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline a little break

  • Tonyign0r35u
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,859
  • YNWA
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26762 on: Today at 12:09:24 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


An absolute bottom feeding cretin
Logged

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26763 on: Today at 12:12:37 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of


I really hope Everton never have to suffer anything horrific at a game, if they do we can only hope the casualties are limited to Davek alone
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,743
  • BAGs. 28 Years..What Would The Bullens Wall Say?
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26764 on: Today at 12:14:29 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:08:04 am
The sad pathetic excuse for fans they have

Dave K here lowering himself to levels that even he should be ashamed of
Nothing surprises me from that gutter dweller. Some people are beyond help. He is one such 'person'.
Logged
Beware The County Road Headlockers.

Offline S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,225
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26765 on: Today at 12:16:54 am »
I posted this so many times last season but I have to mention it once more. I cant get over how bad you have to be to get relegated. I have never seen an Everton team this poor, and yet theyre still only just in the bottom three. With two home games to come next.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26766 on: Today at 12:18:46 am »
They are worse than they were last season though which is quite an achievement to be honest
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,280
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26767 on: Today at 12:20:22 am »
Love to see Shrewsbury promoted just to be able to see


Shrewsbury Town v Everton (Montgomery Waters Meadow)


As a meeting of equals
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,397
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26768 on: Today at 12:25:03 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 12:18:46 am
They are worse than they were last season though which is quite an achievement to be honest

You wouldn't put it past them to only just stay up, mainly as all teams around them are just as shit as they are, Leeds home on Saturday, massive 6 pointer, which is winnable for the Ev.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,327
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26769 on: Today at 12:32:44 am »
Leeds punish teams with the work ethic and pressing. They score a few goals as well.

Should they beat Everton on Saturday, they will be 4 points ahead (realistically 5 with goal difference.

Should West Ham draw at Spurs, they would be 3 points ahead. ( 4 with goal difference).

Suddenly Everton look cut adrift.

It would be Everton that to come 18th on goal difference to West Ham and Moyes, who sends them down.
Logged
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,397
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26770 on: Today at 12:44:13 am »
Spurs are such an odd team you wouldn't put anything past them right now, bear City then get hammered at Leicester, anything is possible against West Ham, Leeds are frustrating, if they get the early goal, then i can see it getting toxic levels again at the house of wood, Leeds need to take their chances, but still a match i can see the Ev getting a result from, as shite as they are.


Anyway bottom feeders like dave k are best left ignored.
Logged
#Sausages

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26771 on: Today at 01:21:58 am »
Shite
Logged

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 56,814
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26772 on: Today at 01:28:35 am »
They really fancied that tonight all excited for over a week. Talking, thinking, dreaming about it

And it Was the absolute bog standard fare. I fucking love it

Dominated and beat and could and shouldve been 5

Stick that up your arses you insane bitter rats
Logged
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Offline Ghost Town

  • Bands won't play no more. Too much fighting on the dance floor! Probably one of only three people who knows the meaning of "depuratory"......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,113
  • mundus vult decipi
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26773 on: Today at 01:37:27 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Yesterday at 11:39:01 pm

Everton have rolled their dice and its come up Dyche
The Dyche Is Cast

Booolius Caeser has crossed the Boobicon

Veni, Vidi, Vici: I came, I saw, I won a corner
Logged
"Every man has a right to utter what he thinks truth, and every other man has a right to knock him down for it."
Samuel (not Glen) Johnson, as reported by James (not Joey) Boswell. They must have foreseen RAWK ;D

Offline Flaccido Dongingo

  • Dont swing at the king!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,802
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26774 on: Today at 01:43:14 am »
Quote from: Ghost Town on Today at 01:37:27 am
The Dyche Is Cast

Booolius Caeser has crossed the Boobicon

Veni, Vidi, Vici: I came, I saw, I won a corner
Eh tu, beaut?
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,508
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26775 on: Today at 02:06:13 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:28:35 am
They really fancied that tonight all excited for over a week. Talking, thinking, dreaming about it

And it Was the absolute bog standard fare. I fucking love it

Dominated and beat and could and shouldve been 5

Stick that up your arses you insane bitter rats

And our MOTM isn't even 18 and half
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online SamLad

  • Definitely not a numerologist! Definitely fodder for whimsical modding though... ;)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,466
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26776 on: Today at 02:19:24 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Yesterday at 10:33:12 pm
If they are to go down, I hope its confirmed at an away game, it will be absolute hell if its at Goodison.
I feel the exact opposite.  :)

btw -- interesting that their board members feel safer showing up at Anfield than at their shed.
Logged

Offline Statto Red

  • Hung like a sperm whale but only around the middle. Proud owner of a couple of spare arms, although is pits pong like the bins, not very appealing. Bambi on ice.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,397
  • Kloppite
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26777 on: Today at 02:27:31 am »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 01:28:35 am
They really fancied that tonight all excited for over a week. Talking, thinking, dreaming about it

And it Was the absolute bog standard fare. I fucking love it

Dominated and beat and could and shouldve been 5

Stick that up your arses you insane bitter rats

Their was a bitter in my local on Saturday afternoon giving it loads, thinking they were going to win, made a £20 bet with couple of mates on the Ev winning, he's £40 down & no doubt crying [i've not seen him since Saturday], pride before a fall. ;D
Logged
#Sausages

Offline n00bert

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,086
  • Born a Red, die a Red.
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26778 on: Today at 02:57:44 am »
Do you guys remember the cup game when Bolassie won that corner against us and be turned the crowd gave it the big one. Onana did the same today after winning a throw in. Im like, whats with the smugness, you was shite then and shite now. Knobs.
Logged

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26779 on: Today at 07:36:06 am »
I dont think these know how to win a game.
Massive game and the weekend against Leeds. A few teams starting to pull away at the bottom, a win for Leeds opens up a nice gap.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26780 on: Today at 07:36:52 am »
https://twitter.com/stephen71433114/status/1625271919120646147?s=61&t=owFv6bjhD0peNG0BS0S9uA

This guy lives in an alternate reality where The Kop was singing for Klopp to be sacked
Im thinking he doesnt actually live on Spellow Lane.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 102,210
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26781 on: Today at 07:46:46 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:20:22 am
Love to see Shrewsbury promoted just to be able to see


Shrewsbury Town v Everton (Montgomery Waters Meadow)


As a meeting of equals

Pretty sure Shrewsbury won their last meeting. Nigel Jemson!
Logged

Offline bird_lfc

  • Would much rather have a good wank than get behind the team. Champion of Luke Shaws reputation.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,404
  • JFT96
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26782 on: Today at 07:52:09 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:36:52 am
https://twitter.com/stephen71433114/status/1625271919120646147?s=61&t=owFv6bjhD0peNG0BS0S9uA

This guy lives in an alternate reality where The Kop was singing for Klopp to be sacked
Im thinking he doesnt actually live on Spellow Lane.

This one he retweeted I quite enjoyed as well



Lea
@Lea_EFC
Darwin Nunez is a shit £85m version of Neil Maupay

Do they actually believe this kind of stuff? I mean, they said Jelavic was better than Suarez right?
Logged

Online Charlie Adams fried egg

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,917
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26783 on: Today at 07:57:30 am »
Quote from: 12C on Today at 07:36:52 am
https://twitter.com/stephen71433114/status/1625271919120646147?s=61&t=owFv6bjhD0peNG0BS0S9uA

This guy lives in an alternate reality where The Kop was singing for Klopp to be sacked
Im thinking he doesnt actually live on Spellow Lane.
The bitters have always gone for the big lie approach. The amount of stuff theyve peddled about us over the years thats been based on complete lies is off the scale.
Logged

Offline ChrisLFCKOP

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,094
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26784 on: Today at 08:00:05 am »
Wonder if they will deny maybe a dozen of their fans making pushing gestures towards the end of the game.

Horrible set of fans now.
Logged

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26785 on: Today at 08:02:03 am »
Quote from: JRed on Today at 07:36:06 am
I dont think these know how to win a game.
Massive game and the weekend against Leeds. A few teams starting to pull away at the bottom, a win for Leeds opens up a nice gap.

Leeds looked good in both games against Man Utd. If they score first, Everton will be in big trouble ...
Logged

Offline Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,256
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26786 on: Today at 08:11:55 am »
Great shout on GOT.

Quote
With support like this it's no wonder our players are under performing!

The guy is widely regarded as England's best goalkeeper since Shilton and has played in huge semi-finals (and a final) for England.

He is an exceptionally good goalkeeper
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,708
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26787 on: Today at 08:19:04 am »
One thing is certain, the Premier League will be better without Everton in it. Shame that Burnley will be promoted in their place ...
Logged

Online The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26788 on: Today at 08:31:40 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:19:04 am
One thing is certain, the Premier League will be better without Everton in it. Shame that Burnley will be promoted in their place ...

We'll be better off anyway, they keep beating us.

Everton and Southampton, every season, no matter how bad they are, they take points off us at their place.

If they get relegated, along with man city, next season could be great.

Imagine Everton Man city meeting in the championship next season . Box office that would be , 90 minutes of laughter.
Logged

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 86,675
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26789 on: Today at 08:34:49 am »
Worth noting that their board were able to attend the game last night..

:lmao
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline JRed

  • After a 2L bottle of strongbow Id do anything!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,176
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26790 on: Today at 08:36:41 am »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 08:19:04 am
One thing is certain, the Premier League will be better without Everton in it. Shame that Burnley will be promoted in their place ...
Everton relegated and Abu Dhabi expelled from the league. Get rid of the two most toxic fan bases in one go.
Lovely.
Logged

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26791 on: Today at 08:37:38 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:55 am
Great shout on GOT.

Shilton?
Over rated gobshite who shipped more goals at Anfield than any other goalie
Clemence was miles better.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Offline 12C

  • aka 54F
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,116
  • The Ribbons are Red
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26792 on: Today at 08:39:19 am »
Shaun Dyches Claret n Boo army (minus the claret)
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us."

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face. Toxic, pathetic, arse-faced, weaselling slimeball. RAWK Maths Genius 2022.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 54,639
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26793 on: Today at 09:17:11 am »
Think they showed a stat saying they'd taken 13 points from their last 27 away games.

They've got eight away games left, at that rate they'll get another four points from them.

If Leeds and Villa can get the job done in the next two games, even a couple of draws, and we can start believing.
Logged
Quote from: Caligula? on October 22, 2022, 11:39:15 am
If he's being asked to head the ball too frequently - which isn't exactly his specialty - it could affect his ear and cause an infection. Especially if the ball hits him on the ear directly.

Online Bread

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,980
Re: The People's Club (I was saying Boo-urns)
« Reply #26794 on: Today at 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 08:11:55 am
Great shout on GOT.

I understand his point about the fans, but Pickford being the best English keeper since Shilton is a hilarious shout. David Seaman was 10x the keeper Pickford could ever be. Even a prime Joe Hart was much better than T Rex arms.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 665 666 667 668 669 [670]   Go Up
« previous next »
 