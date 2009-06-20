Cave my ass.



When both sides bitch it's a good deal.



Of course. It's why you have a politician in charge rather than a halfwit, or some YT commentator.The GOP are bastards. They want to hurt people who are not like them, even though there are many such people hiding within their own ranks. I understand some worry that this deal gives the GOP an opportunity to hurt those people. But unfortunately, the alternative was allowing this to drag out into a nightmare scenario. And part of being in charge is making unpopular decisions.On the plus side, Biden should hopefully only have to go through such wrangling one more time, as come November next year there's a good chance the Democrats can flip the house again. We can only pray they hold onto the senate too.