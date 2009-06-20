« previous next »
Author Topic: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States  (Read 137800 times)

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1920 on: April 30, 2023, 08:20:19 pm »
Quote from: oldfordie on April 30, 2023, 08:05:47 pm
:)
When Ron Desantis became governor they asked him if he had a Mandate.
Hell no he said, am straight.  :lmao

"I had a lot of Ron Desantis jokes - but Mickey beat me to it!"
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1921 on: April 30, 2023, 10:51:41 pm »
Let's Go Brandon!
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,118
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1922 on: May 1, 2023, 04:00:29 am »
Imagine having a president who lacked the humility to participate in this wonderful tradition.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1923 on: May 11, 2023, 10:54:05 pm »
Watch Sleepy Joe take McCarthy to the cleaners.








Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1924 on: May 24, 2023, 10:33:31 am »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1925 on: May 30, 2023, 08:32:31 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1926 on: June 1, 2023, 09:12:48 am »
Joe patted him on the head, threw him a bone and said, I gave ya somethin to boast about to your pals.  Now go out and sell it.

Done.

60 years of experience getting shit through Congress working both sides of the aisle.  It's called politics. 

 :wellin
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1927 on: June 1, 2023, 10:08:41 am »
Was magnanimous enough to say both sides had to compromise. Passed the House and off to the Senate. Sounds like Mitch will have his troops ease its passage. The oxymoronic Freedom Caucus - the looniest of the loons - is raging that they couldnt crash the economy and trigger a recession for political gain. These people have no actual positive plans or policies.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1928 on: June 1, 2023, 10:17:55 am »
I've seen a few on the left saying Biden caved. I guess you can't satisfy everyone. But at least both sides are accusing their own leaders of being weak
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1929 on: June 1, 2023, 10:19:41 am »
Quote from: KillieRed on June  1, 2023, 10:08:41 am
These people have no actual positive plans or policies.

^

Yank conservatives are anti-government.  They oppose.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1930 on: June 1, 2023, 10:20:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on June  1, 2023, 10:17:55 am
I've seen a few on the left saying Biden caved. I guess you can't satisfy everyone. But at least both sides are accusing their own leaders of being weak

Cave my ass.

When both sides bitch it's a good deal.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1931 on: June 1, 2023, 11:10:09 am »
Quote from: jambutty on June  1, 2023, 10:20:27 am
Cave my ass.

When both sides bitch it's a good deal.

Of course. It's why you have a politician in charge rather than a halfwit, or some YT commentator.

The GOP are bastards. They want to hurt people who are not like them, even though there are many such people hiding within their own ranks. I understand some worry that this deal gives the GOP an opportunity to hurt those people. But unfortunately, the alternative was allowing this to drag out into a nightmare scenario. And part of being in charge is making unpopular decisions.

On the plus side, Biden should hopefully only have to go through such wrangling one more time, as come November next year there's a good chance the Democrats can flip the house again. We can only pray they hold onto the senate too.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,979
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1932 on: Yesterday at 03:56:40 am »
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_ctthyYjglw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_ctthyYjglw</a>

Fucking hell.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Offline hide5seek

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,164
  • We all live in THE 5 EUROPEAN CUPS
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1933 on: Yesterday at 08:57:51 am »
Not good but anyone can fall over.
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1934 on: Yesterday at 12:07:36 pm »
FDR was a cripple for the entire 12 years of his Presidency.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Jiminy Cricket

  • Batshit fucker and Chief Yuletide Porcine Voyeur
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1935 on: Yesterday at 12:37:17 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 12:07:36 pm
FDR was a cripple for the entire 12 years of his Presidency.
But it was hidden. And, unlike with Biden, it did not feed into the narrative of him being doddery.*

* In case it is not obvious, I am not arguing that Biden too doddery to be President. But this perception is pushed for a reason. And I note that Biden tripped over a sandbag - he didn't just fall.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 12:39:24 pm by Jiminy Cricket »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on May  5, 2023, 12:53:28 am
would rather have a wank wearing a barb wire glove
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on September 29, 2021, 10:49:29 am
If you're chasing thrills, try a bit of auto-asphyxiation with a poppers-soaked orange in your gob.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1936 on: Yesterday at 12:43:11 pm »
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 12:37:17 pm
But it was hidden. And, unlike with Biden, it did not feed into the narrative of him being doddery.*

* In case it is not obvious, I am not arguing that Biden too doddery to be President. But this perception is pushed for a reason. And I note that Biden tripped over a sandbag - he didn't just fall.

If we can laugh at Trump being unable to control himself on a ramp then the right can pick holes in Biden taking a tumble.
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Offline Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 46,282
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1937 on: Yesterday at 12:57:35 pm »
The problem is when Trump was unsteady only the Left mocked him. When Biden stumbles, he gets it from both sides because there are plenty on the Left who don't want him to run again and comedians can't resist an easy target, regardless of their politics.

And it's one thing to point and laugh. We know the RW in the US will paint this as a 25th Amendment emergency - then freak out over the prospect of Harris becoming acting president.

It's probably a good thing that the writer's strike has grounded all the evening shows.
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline KillieRed

  • Jaro a.k.a. goatjumpingqueuefucker
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,450
  • Nemo me impune lacessit.
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1938 on: Yesterday at 01:08:32 pm »
I cant imagine why the far right would kick up a fuss about a duly elected black/south Asian American woman having to do her job. If required.
The best way to scare a Tory is to read and get rich Idles.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1939 on: Yesterday at 02:27:59 pm »
Think there'd be quite a few people from all political spectrums freaking out over Kamala Harris as President.  ;D
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1940 on: Yesterday at 02:31:14 pm »
Senate vote 63-36.

Game. Set. Match.

McCarthy is Biden's bitch unless his own vote him out.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1941 on: Yesterday at 02:51:42 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1942 on: Yesterday at 03:07:40 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 22,403
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1943 on: Yesterday at 06:35:07 pm »
At least he's not frit of a few steps.
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,979
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1944 on: Yesterday at 06:42:03 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:22:37 pm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ageism

I bet you think people criticising the weekend at Bernie's situation the Dems have got going on with Dianne Feinstein is ageism as well.
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1945 on: Yesterday at 06:48:40 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Yesterday at 06:42:03 pm
I bet you think people criticising the weekend at Bernie's situation the Dems have got going on with Dianne Feinstein is ageism as well.
How old are you?
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Lone Star Red

  • Tex
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,008
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1946 on: Yesterday at 07:03:59 pm »
Down with the gerontocracy!
You cannot call overseas Liverpool supporters glory hunters. Weve won one trophy this decade. If theyre glory hunters, theyre really bad ones. Theyre actually journey hunters. Its the journey and the story. Something about Liverpool has grabbed them." - Neil Atkinson (May, 2019)

"So dont think about it  just play football. - Jurgen Klopp

Online TheShanklyGates

  • Firmly in the "shake it all about" camp
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,979
  • Outside The Shankly Gates...
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1947 on: Yesterday at 07:14:38 pm »
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 06:48:40 pm
How old are you?

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Ad_hominem

See, I can link to Wikipedia articles as well. ;)
Quote from: L6 Red on April  6, 2010, 08:32:42 pm
I've just wiped the sticky residue from my bellend onto the television screen. Taste it Leo. You deserve it.
Quote from: Golden_Child on March  4, 2017, 07:32:17 pm
I would honestly let Wijnaldum jizz in my face right now

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1948 on: Yesterday at 07:23:36 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1949 on: Yesterday at 07:36:25 pm »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1950 on: Yesterday at 07:48:16 pm »
He'll outline the pillars of his budget from a teleprompter tonight.

Won't say 'hate', will praise his bitch, gain some skeptics, and hopefully give a big fuck off to the ageists.

 ;)
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline Boston always unofficial

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,253
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1951 on: Yesterday at 08:31:26 pm »


Followed by his speech at 7,tucked up in the whitehouse bed by 8-8.30!More exciting than my Friday night to be fair!
Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1952 on: Yesterday at 11:18:55 pm »
Stock market is up, interest rates have slowed, inflation has slowed, gas prices are down, job numbers are up.

Fucking Democrats and Weekend at Biden's.

Breaking news:  Generalissimo Francisco Franco is still dead!
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline rushyman

  • Not A Badgeman. Fuck him. Please. Someone. Anyone! But not Jonathan Pearce.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 57,960
  • On Halloween, parents send kids out lookin like me
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1953 on: Today at 12:49:18 am »
It's pretty clear the stonecutters are real now 😂
The depressing thing about tennis is that no matter how good I get, I'll never be as good as a wall

Mitch Hedberg

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1954 on: Today at 12:53:50 am »
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.

Offline BarryCrocker

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,062
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1955 on: Today at 01:10:36 am »
And all the world is football shaped, It's just for me to kick in space. And I can see, hear, smell, touch, taste.

Online jambutty

  • The Gok Wan of RAWK. Tripespotting Advocate. Oakley style guru. Hardman St. arl arse, "Ridiculously cool" -Atko- Impending U.S. Civil War Ostrich.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,362
  • June 20, 2009. Still no justice for Neda
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
« Reply #1956 on: Today at 02:00:40 am »
I used to painstakingly remove all the clickbait before posting.

Then the moaners started.

Can't be arsed anymore.

Soz.
Cast not your pearls before swine.  It's not worth the aggro.
