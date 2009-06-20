« previous next »
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1920 on: April 30, 2023, 08:20:19 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on April 30, 2023, 08:05:47 pm
:)
When Ron Desantis became governor they asked him if he had a Mandate.
Hell no he said, am straight.  :lmao

"I had a lot of Ron Desantis jokes - but Mickey beat me to it!"
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1921 on: April 30, 2023, 10:51:41 pm
Let's Go Brandon!
GreatEx

  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1922 on: May 1, 2023, 04:00:29 am
Imagine having a president who lacked the humility to participate in this wonderful tradition.
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1923 on: May 11, 2023, 10:54:05 pm
Watch Sleepy Joe take McCarthy to the cleaners.








jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1924 on: May 24, 2023, 10:33:31 am
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1925 on: May 30, 2023, 08:32:31 pm
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1926 on: Yesterday at 09:12:48 am
Joe patted him on the head, threw him a bone and said, I gave ya somethin to boast about to your pals.  Now go out and sell it.

Done.

60 years of experience getting shit through Congress working both sides of the aisle.  It's called politics. 

 :wellin
KillieRed

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1927 on: Yesterday at 10:08:41 am
Was magnanimous enough to say both sides had to compromise. Passed the House and off to the Senate. Sounds like Mitch will have his troops ease its passage. The oxymoronic Freedom Caucus - the looniest of the loons - is raging that they couldnt crash the economy and trigger a recession for political gain. These people have no actual positive plans or policies.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1928 on: Yesterday at 10:17:55 am
I've seen a few on the left saying Biden caved. I guess you can't satisfy everyone. But at least both sides are accusing their own leaders of being weak
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1929 on: Yesterday at 10:19:41 am
Quote from: KillieRed on Yesterday at 10:08:41 am
These people have no actual positive plans or policies.

^

Yank conservatives are anti-government.  They oppose.
jambutty

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1930 on: Yesterday at 10:20:27 am
Quote from: Red Beret on Yesterday at 10:17:55 am
I've seen a few on the left saying Biden caved. I guess you can't satisfy everyone. But at least both sides are accusing their own leaders of being weak

Cave my ass.

When both sides bitch it's a good deal.
Red Beret

  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1931 on: Yesterday at 11:10:09 am
Quote from: jambutty on Yesterday at 10:20:27 am
Cave my ass.

When both sides bitch it's a good deal.

Of course. It's why you have a politician in charge rather than a halfwit, or some YT commentator.

The GOP are bastards. They want to hurt people who are not like them, even though there are many such people hiding within their own ranks. I understand some worry that this deal gives the GOP an opportunity to hurt those people. But unfortunately, the alternative was allowing this to drag out into a nightmare scenario. And part of being in charge is making unpopular decisions.

On the plus side, Biden should hopefully only have to go through such wrangling one more time, as come November next year there's a good chance the Democrats can flip the house again. We can only pray they hold onto the senate too.
TheShanklyGates

  
  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1932 on: Today at 03:56:40 am
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/_ctthyYjglw" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/_ctthyYjglw</a>

Fucking hell.
hide5seek

  
  
  
  
  
Re: The Joe Biden Presidency Thread - 46th President of the United States
Reply #1933 on: Today at 08:57:51 am
Not good but anyone can fall over.
