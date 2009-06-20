Not entirely true - in either count. The "ium" ending is almost universally used when taking a name of something, and adding a syllable to make the element name; and this was all because in the early 19th Century consensus was reached around naming scheme. Aluminium is not named from Alum, but Alumina - and originally was called that, then alumium, then alumine. Davey didn't change his mind until 1812 years later, trying to call it aluminum - a year after "Aluminium" became first used in a paper in Britain. So Aluminium *was* actually used first; then Davey was able to change peoples minds (as he was a better known scientist) for a bit, before it was changed back to the original use outside of America - it had nothing to do with "the British got prissy over it and added an extra in to it" as it had the "i" in for a year before aluminum was ever used as a word!
And you will note - that Davey's first choice to call it was allium - due the agreement that most elements should end "ium" - which gives better credence to the "aluminium" being more in line with the standard naming scheme.
For reference, there are only 4 elements (vs 70+) that end "um" and not "ium", and none of them have "um" instead of "ium" from English etymology - for both Tantalum & Lanthanum it is because they swapped the "s" out (Tantalus/Lanthanum), and for Platinum/Molybdenum it was a Spanish/Greek word being pluralized.
American scientists used aluminium, initially. Websters dictionary, however, spelled it aluminum with no mention to the other spelling, so when it became more commonplace, the media and general public called it aluminum. There was also (allegedly) the case of the aluminum spelling being preferred when marketing the new metal as it sounded better or more premium - like platinum.