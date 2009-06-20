here's a surprise - Trump Media has been backed by a Russian guy who's been investigated by the FBI and DHS for several years - and is the nephew of Aleksandr Smirnov, an ally of Russian president Vladimir Putin.Through leaked documents, the Guardian has learned that ES Family Trust operated like a shell company for a Russian-American businessman named Anton Postolnikov, who co-owns Paxum Bank and has been a subject of a years-long joint federal criminal investigation by the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) into the Trump Media merger.The existence of the trust was first reported by the Guardian last year. However, who controlled the account, how the trust was connected to Paxum Bank, and how the money had been funneled through the trust to Trump Media was unknown.The new details about the trust are drawn from documents including: Paxum Bank records showing Postolnikov having access to the trusts account, the papers that created the trust showing as its settlor a lawyer in St Petersburg, Russia, and three years of the trusts financial transactions.The concern surrounding the loans to Trump Media is that ES Family Trust may have been used to complete a transaction that Paxum itself could not.Paxum Bank does not offer loans in the US as it lacks a US banking license and is not regulated by the FDIC. Postolnikov appears to have used the trust to loan money to help save Trump Media  and the Truth Social platform  because his bank itself could not furnish the loan.