Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted

Dr. Beaker

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 27, 2024, 05:59:40 pm
So how do they pronounce the other elements? (just to completely fuck the thread up)
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 27, 2024, 08:05:10 pm
Quote from: Dr. Beaker on March 27, 2024, 05:59:40 pm


Argon outta here wit your snarky malarky.
Boston always unofficial

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 27, 2024, 08:06:23 pm
 

TSC

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
March 28, 2024, 07:11:20 pm
thejbs

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:32:50 am
Quote from: Scottymuser on March 27, 2024, 03:48:51 pm
Not entirely true - in either count.  The "ium" ending is almost universally used when taking a name of something, and adding a syllable to make the element name; and this was all because in the early 19th Century consensus was reached around naming scheme.  Aluminium is not named from Alum, but Alumina - and originally was called that, then alumium, then alumine.  Davey didn't change his mind until 1812 years later, trying to call it aluminum  - a year after "Aluminium" became first used in a paper in Britain.  So Aluminium *was* actually used first; then Davey was able to change peoples minds (as he was a better known scientist) for a bit, before it was changed back to the original use outside of America - it had nothing to do with "the British got prissy over it and added an extra in to it" as it had the "i" in for a year before aluminum was ever used as a word!

And you will note - that Davey's first choice to call it was allium - due the agreement that most elements should end "ium" - which gives better credence to the "aluminium" being more  in line with the standard naming scheme.

For reference, there are only 4 elements (vs 70+) that end "um" and not "ium", and none of them have "um" instead of "ium" from English etymology - for both Tantalum & Lanthanum it is because they swapped the "s" out (Tantalus/Lanthanum), and for Platinum/Molybdenum it was a Spanish/Greek word being pluralized.

American scientists used aluminium, initially. Websters dictionary, however, spelled it aluminum with no mention to the other spelling, so when it became more commonplace, the media and general public called it aluminum. There was also (allegedly) the case of the aluminum spelling being preferred when marketing the new metal as it sounded better or more premium - like platinum.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 02:18:37 pm
Logged
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 03:26:51 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:18:37 pm


"We love the poorly educated!"
Phineus

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 04:17:54 pm
Quote from: oldfordie on Today at 02:18:37 pm
How can anyone be impressed by this psycho, what a boring arsehole.

https://twitter.com/marlene4719/status/1774096200892895741

https://twitter.com/RpsAgainstTrump/status/1774232473175491055

Theres a clip where hes asked what his favourite passage from the bible is. How I cringe.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 04:36:08 pm
Quote from: jambutty on Today at 03:26:51 pm
"We love the poorly educated!"
Am sure there are millions of poorly educated Trump fanatics but I think theres more to it than that. there must be millions of educated Trump fanatics as well.
We had a similar problem with Brexit,  there were many people who showed there ignorance swallowing simple arguments many of us thought insulted there intelligence. they were gullible, I wouldn't class these people as fanatics though.  I think the fanaticism is more down to personality, emotion + flawed views on politics dictating how they think. the Trump and Brexit fanatics both have something in common. miserable angry negative attitude. they will both ignore questions that should make them question their views, they won't do it, they want to be angry and negative.
https://twitter.com/58bugeye/status/1774451005821968478
Logged
SamLad

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:02:54 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Theres a clip where hes asked what his favourite passage from the bible is. How I cringe.
will some interviewer PLEASE pump up his ego on the Bible thing then ask "Mr Trump do you believe [quote a bible verse by number that describes abominable behaviour] applies to you?"

he won't know wtf he's being asked.  make the fucker squirm.
oldfordie

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 05:54:05 pm
Quote from: Phineus on Today at 04:17:54 pm
Theres a clip where hes asked what his favourite passage from the bible is. How I cringe.
Probably the $60 price sticker on the back.
It's hard to get your head around. if you truly believed in religion and the Bible then Trump should disgust you.
Logged
jambutty

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:28:08 pm
When asked, he says "All of it."

His fans are mostly Apprentice aficionados.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 06:52:53 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 05:02:54 pm
will some interviewer PLEASE pump up his ego on the Bible thing then ask "Mr Trump do you believe [quote a bible verse by number that describes abominable behaviour] applies to you?"

he won't know wtf he's being asked.  make the fucker squirm.

I would rather feed his ego with Jesus comparisons in a really OTT way, whilst he's just sitting there, nodding sagely, agreeing with everything - not realising the interviewer is taking the absolute piss out of him. Then move on to how Jesus described selling everything and giving it to the poor and needy and that verse in Acts, where the couple try to hold something back and get struck down dead over it. Corner the little bastard.
GreatEx

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:04:18 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 06:52:53 pm
I would rather feed his ego with Jesus comparisons in a really OTT way, whilst he's just sitting there, nodding sagely, agreeing with everything - not realising the interviewer is taking the absolute piss out of him. Then move on to how Jesus described selling everything and giving it to the poor and needy and that verse in Acts, where the couple try to hold something back and get struck down dead over it. Corner the little bastard.

He would just say that thanks to the district court of New York, he too is giving up all his worldly possessions, as the new messiah
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:19:20 pm
Old man or not, I'd like to cave his head in, martyr the sick fuck.
Red Beret

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:22:48 pm
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 10:04:18 pm
He would just say that thanks to the district court of New York, he too is giving up all his worldly possessions, as the new messiah

To be honest, I've seen that he's already comparing himself to Jesus. If only someone would nail him to a tree...
WhereAngelsPlay

Re: Sexual Abuser Donald Trump Indicted
Today at 10:33:36 pm
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 10:22:48 pm
To be honest, I've seen that he's already comparing himself to Jesus. If only someone would nail him to a tree...

I've got the hammer, you bring the rusty blunt, dipped in dog shit nails.
