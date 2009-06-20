"We love the poorly educated!"



Am sure there are millions of poorly educated Trump fanatics but I think theres more to it than that. there must be millions of educated Trump fanatics as well.We had a similar problem with Brexit, there were many people who showed there ignorance swallowing simple arguments many of us thought insulted there intelligence. they were gullible, I wouldn't class these people as fanatics though. I think the fanaticism is more down to personality, emotion + flawed views on politics dictating how they think. the Trump and Brexit fanatics both have something in common. miserable angry negative attitude. they will both ignore questions that should make them question their views, they won't do it, they want to be angry and negative.