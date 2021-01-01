« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Down

Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2484583 times)

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67480 on: Today at 09:50:33 am »
Hope everyone with it is feeling alright.

We have tested negative everyday despite bad colds but they seem to have cleared up now.

Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67481 on: Today at 09:59:40 am »
Antivaxers posting this all over Twitter.

When it comes to science, they question everything.

When it comes to anonymous storytellers on Facebook, they dont even question basic maths.
Logged

Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,836
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67482 on: Today at 10:02:35 am »
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.
Logged
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Offline Craig S

  • KOP CONDUCTOR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,318
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67483 on: Today at 10:11:31 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

22.5 people had their booster?
Logged

Offline thejbs

  • well-focussed, deffo not at all bias......ed
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,798
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67484 on: Today at 10:39:58 am »
Quote from: PaulF on Today at 10:02:35 am
What's the maths error?
Id be more concerned about the assertion that two jabs no booster is considered unvaccinated. I can see why they might do that given how ineffective two jabs send to be. Surely not hard to release the truthful figures.

Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.
Logged

Online Nick110581

  • Up the tricky reds
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 28,438
  • Hearts Jurgen
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67485 on: Today at 10:45:21 am »
Quote from: thejbs on Today at 10:39:58 am
Cant do a 50:50 split of 45. I wouldnt be concerned. Its made up bullshit posted on Facebook by an anonymous troll and has been shown up by the maths error.

The only concern you need have is that crap like this spreads widely, unsourced and unquestioned.

People surely don't believe this?
Logged
No, jazz. You fear jazz. You fear the lack of rules, the lack of boundaries. Oh look, it's a fence. But, no, it's soft.
Pages: 1 ... 1683 1684 1685 1686 1687 [1688]   Go Up
« previous next »
 