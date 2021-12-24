« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2484342 times)

Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67440 on: December 24, 2021, 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on December 24, 2021, 02:10:29 pm
Delta as a proportion of cases is falling compared to Omicron, but Delta is definitely still about.

Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.

Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all.  There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67441 on: December 24, 2021, 03:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 24, 2021, 02:56:50 pm
So many things incorrect in here, stated with absolute confidence and certainty. Didn't need to look left to see who wrote it.

Your stamina to maintain your hubris, after so many predictions and assertions (about so many topics) get shown up by people on here, is really quite something.

While I disagree with everything you said, still merry Christmas classy :)
Offline RainbowFlick@xmas

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67442 on: December 24, 2021, 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 24, 2021, 01:38:17 pm
Not sure what the future of vaccines is

Do you bring in an omicron specific one? If you do, what happens if a new variant comes out of a similar lineage to delta? That vaccine might not be very good against it (omicrons vaccine escape might mean a specific vaccine isnt very effective against it).

interested to see what is done going forward. i'm assuming it's possible for a future booster to 'cover' a multitude of strains, e.g. maybe delta and omicron and the 'original' wuhan strain? i get that with the flu vaccine they essentially predict the most likely strain so maybe that'll be where we end up?
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67443 on: December 24, 2021, 04:03:31 pm »
122,186 cases, I don't believe we are reporting numbers for the next 2 days now, these are probably the last "clean" numbers until early Jan

Offline Lee0-3Liv

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67444 on: December 24, 2021, 04:07:02 pm »
Noticed the patients being admitted to hospital has gone up a bit in the past few days, over a thousand two days in a row.
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67445 on: December 24, 2021, 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 24, 2021, 03:44:03 pm
While I disagree with everything you said, still merry Christmas classy :)

You too!
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67446 on: December 24, 2021, 04:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on December 24, 2021, 04:29:53 pm
You too!

Cheers and keep up your good work in the NHS :)
Offline SP

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67447 on: December 24, 2021, 04:35:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on December 24, 2021, 04:03:31 pm
122,186 cases, I don't believe we are reporting numbers for the next 2 days now, these are probably the last "clean" numbers until early Jan

The numbers for the next 2 days are being collated, but they will be released with the figures for the 27th on the 27th.

The cases by specimen date seem to show the testing is getting laggy. https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom
Offline Classycara

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67448 on: December 24, 2021, 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on December 24, 2021, 04:33:23 pm
Cheers and keep up your good work in the NHS :)
Thanks that's very generous, although I'm an epi not a health worker

Good luck with your studies and learning development (your academic area, and otherwise)
Offline TSC

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67449 on: December 24, 2021, 04:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on December 24, 2021, 04:07:02 pm
Noticed the patients being admitted to hospital has gone up a bit in the past few days, over a thousand two days in a row.

As per total numbers posted above by filopastry, although Omicron is spreading Delta still accounts for the majority of cases.  Hospitalisations and fatalities follow after the time lag.
Offline filopastry

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67450 on: December 24, 2021, 04:40:53 pm »
Quote from: SP on December 24, 2021, 04:35:24 pm
The numbers for the next 2 days are being collated, but they will be released with the figures for the 27th on the 27th.

The cases by specimen date seem to show the testing is getting laggy. https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom

I will be getting first hand testing of this myself, as I had to do a walk-in PCR myself yesterday morning at 0830 (my previous one had one of those annoying inconclusive results) so will see when I get my results through
Offline UntouchableLuis

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67451 on: December 24, 2021, 04:49:05 pm »
Vaccines continue to do a very good job. Shame everyone didn't get their jabs or we'd be seeing less than 50 deaths almost certainly.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67452 on: December 24, 2021, 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on December 24, 2021, 03:01:29 pm
Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.

Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all.  There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67453 on: December 24, 2021, 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: djahern on December 24, 2021, 06:09:21 pm
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?
Offline SP

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67454 on: December 24, 2021, 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 24, 2021, 07:04:47 pm
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?

From recent history about 1.5m tests per day.
Offline west_london_red-nosed-reindeer

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67455 on: December 24, 2021, 07:11:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on December 24, 2021, 04:49:05 pm
Vaccines continue to do a very good job. Shame everyone didn't get their jabs or we'd be seeing less than 50 deaths almost certainly.

Your right, but considering initial estimates before the vaccines were available were suggesting 60-70% would get vaccinated were also not doing too bad either.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67456 on: December 24, 2021, 07:16:03 pm »
Quote from: SP on December 24, 2021, 07:08:44 pm
From recent history about 1.5m tests per day.
Weve been doing about 1.6 m a day for the last week or so maybe weve hit it here too?

On the face of it, case rate per 100k are very similar in the U.K. and Ireland right now.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67457 on: December 24, 2021, 07:30:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 24, 2021, 07:04:47 pm
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?
For Ireland its just a case of seeing how quickly their testing appointments disappear once released. Theyve been all but booked up within 30 minutes of release the past few days.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67458 on: December 24, 2021, 07:40:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 24, 2021, 07:16:03 pm
Weve been doing about 1.6 m a day for the last week or so maybe weve hit it here too?

On the face of it, case rate per 100k are very similar in the U.K. and Ireland right now.
For UK our PCR testing capacity is about 850k per day currently (from the dashboard), and we did just under 600k PCR tests on the 19th. Its not reached its limit yet but it will be close to it for some regions perhaps. I dont think the remaining capacity would be evenly spread across the UK.
Offline TepidT2O

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67459 on: December 24, 2021, 07:56:43 pm »
Quote from: djahern on December 24, 2021, 07:30:20 pm
For Ireland its just a case of seeing how quickly their testing appointments disappear once released. Theyve been all but booked up within 30 minutes of release the past few days.
Makes perfect sense

Quote from: djahern on December 24, 2021, 07:40:17 pm
For UK our PCR testing capacity is about 850k per day currently (from the dashboard), and we did just under 600k PCR tests on the 19th. Its not reached its limit yet but it will be close to it for some regions perhaps. I dont think the remaining capacity would be evenly spread across the UK.
Really interesting

Cheers.. and merry Christmas
Offline didi shamone

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67460 on: December 24, 2021, 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: djahern on December 24, 2021, 06:09:21 pm
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.

I'm hoping the incredible booster campaign will mitigate the worst of it. Maybe we've got in just ahead of the virus???
 Either way hopefully it will pass quickly as you say.
Offline djahern

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67461 on: Yesterday at 12:56:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on December 24, 2021, 07:56:43 pm
Makes perfect sense
Really interesting

Cheers.. and merry Christmas
And a merry Christmas to you. Enjoy your time away from the classroom.
Offline surfer. Fuck you generator.

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67462 on: Yesterday at 11:42:20 am »
www.nytimes.com/2021/12/24/world/africa/south-africa-covid-quarantine.html

S.  Africa ends quarantine for asymptomatic cases and contact tracing requirements:

South Africas government, buoyed by encouraging data showing that infections from the Omicron variant arent as severe, has dropped quarantine restrictions for all but symptomatic people.

That includes allowing people who have tested positive but show no symptoms to gather with others, so long as they wear a mask and social distance. A top health official explained that since the variant spreads so quickly, there are likely many infected people socializing with others and it no longer made sense to quarantine only those who have tested themselves.

The move was yet another step toward a slow acceptance that many countries around the world will likely need to find a way to live with Covid, rather than avoid it. The new measures follow recommendations from a committee of experts who called for focusing on vaccinations rather than contact tracing and quarantining.

There is greater recognition that, in the face of a hyper-contagious variant like this, quarantining and isolation are no longer effective as public health containment measures to contain the virus, said Professor Francois Venter, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and a former member of the committee.

The new protocols go into effect immediately, the health ministry said in a notice to local health department heads. The revisions were based on data showing that immunity resulting from previous infections was as high as 80 percent. That, coupled with a vaccination rate of nearly 45 percent among adults in the country, has kept hospitalizations lower, the South African government said.

...

____________________

« Last Edit: Yesterday at 11:45:13 am by surfer. Fuck you generator. »
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67463 on: Yesterday at 12:45:55 pm »
It feels like a lot of people are seeing the reports that the impact of this version is mild and ignoring it.  I can only see that leading to severe pressure on the NHS in the short term anf maybe some sort of herd immunity. Guess it would have been better if it hit us in the summer .  Gonna be a rough few weeks ahead but the golden sky could he here in spring
Offline bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67464 on: Yesterday at 01:31:38 pm »
It was a good run but Ive also succumbed to it it seems. Great news to receive at midday on Xmas day  ;D

Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67465 on: Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:31:38 pm
It was a good run but Ive also succumbed to it it seems. Great news to receive at midday on Xmas day  ;D


Hope it's the milder version.  I've been asleep most of the morning but otherwise fine. 
Offline bornandbRED

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67466 on: Yesterday at 02:36:58 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 02:13:08 pm
Hope it's the milder version.  I've been asleep most of the morning but otherwise fine.

Thanks. You too.

Ive had a runny/blocked nose and slight cough for 3/4 days. Took 3 lateral flows which were all negative. Decided to do a PCR anyway and tested positive. Yet someone I spent a whole day alongside in close quarters on the same day of the test had a PCR and tested negative despite having the same symptoms.
Offline Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67467 on: Yesterday at 02:38:26 pm »
Get better soon lads :wave
Offline Nick110581

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67468 on: Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm »
What is the latest on restrictions?
Offline keano7

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67469 on: Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm »
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 12:45:55 pm
It feels like a lot of people are seeing the reports that the impact of this version is mild and ignoring it.  I can only see that leading to severe pressure on the NHS in the short term anf maybe some sort of herd immunity. Guess it would have been better if it hit us in the summer .  Gonna be a rough few weeks ahead but the golden sky could he here in spring
Dont think people are ignoring it but are being more careful than what they were being a few weeks ago. Its fact that its more mild but I dont think it will lead to the NHS being overwhelmed even with restrictions being as they are now. I think Scotland and Wales have jumped the gun in terms of imposing more severe restrictions from tomorrow and its likely theyll only be in place for a month at the most. As you say, herd immunity is the likely outcome with omicron over the next few months.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67470 on: Yesterday at 08:22:48 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 07:45:59 pm
What is the latest on restrictions?

Not sure on the restrictions, but the covid app and emails seem hell bent on the 10 days isolation with nothing about the 7 days and two -ve LFT. Which is a bugger as I don't thnk my covid pass will update.
Offline buttersstotch

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67471 on: Yesterday at 08:23:53 pm »
Seems this new variant is mad. I've known 2 people now who have had mild symptoms, tested negative on PCR, then tested again 2 days later through concern about mixing and it's positive. The viral load must be way lower, so either it is a 'weaker' variant or the exposure to vaccines is really doing it's job.

Who knows where we go from here though, you kinda feel the damage has already been done with regards to extra strain on the NHS and you'd expect less mixing in January anyway naturally.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67472 on: Yesterday at 08:25:07 pm »
Quote from: keano7 on Yesterday at 07:49:34 pm
Dont think people are ignoring it but are being more careful than what they were being a few weeks ago. Its fact that its more mild but I dont think it will lead to the NHS being overwhelmed even with restrictions being as they are now. I think Scotland and Wales have jumped the gun in terms of imposing more severe restrictions from tomorrow and its likely theyll only be in place for a month at the most. As you say, herd immunity is the likely outcome with omicron over the next few months.

I really hope you are right.  It's already creaking at the seams so won't take a big push.  I guess a lot depends on the definition of 'overwhelemed'. Many would say it has been for months, but the frontline staff are doing superhuman things to keep it functioning.
Offline Mister men

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67473 on: Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm »
My brother has tested positive here in Dublin today after having it in July also. He's been very sick the last 24hrs after originally starting to feel shit on Wednesday and getting a test yesterday morning. Seen him Wednesday morning at his house so now have to go for a test tomorrow.
Offline tbonejones

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67474 on: Yesterday at 09:44:27 pm »
That's me in the Covid Christmas Club as well, and I am really not enjoying it. I would not call this a mild illness but who knows what strain I've got. Last couple of nights have been hell and it's feeling like tonight's not going to be any better! Fingers crossed it starts easing up soon.
Online So... Howard Phillips

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67475 on: Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm »
Hope all those who've come down with one or more of the variants are fit and well for new year.
Offline PaulF

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67476 on: Yesterday at 10:59:22 pm »
Quote from: So... Howard Phillips on Yesterday at 10:33:55 pm
Hope all those who've come down with one or more of the variants are fit and well for new year.
Thanks. And same to the rest of you.
Offline King_doggerel

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67477 on: Today at 12:12:41 am »
Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 01:31:38 pm
It was a good run but Ive also succumbed to it it seems. Great news to receive at midday on Xmas day  ;D



Quote from: bornandbRED on Yesterday at 02:36:58 pm
Thanks. You too.

Ive had a runny/blocked nose and slight cough for 3/4 days. Took 3 lateral flows which were all negative. Decided to do a PCR anyway and tested positive. Yet someone I spent a whole day alongside in close quarters on the same day of the test had a PCR and tested negative despite having the same symptoms.

Quote from: Mister men on Yesterday at 09:01:13 pm
My brother has tested positive here in Dublin today after having it in July also. He's been very sick the last 24hrs after originally starting to feel shit on Wednesday and getting a test yesterday morning. Seen him Wednesday morning at his house so now have to go for a test tomorrow.
Quote from: tbonejones on Yesterday at 09:44:27 pm
That's me in the Covid Christmas Club as well, and I am really not enjoying it. I would not call this a mild illness but who knows what strain I've got. Last couple of nights have been hell and it's feeling like tonight's not going to be any better! Fingers crossed it starts easing up soon.

spent today isolated also. today's LFT still positive after Tuesday's positive PCR test. Hopefully COVID is kind enough to give me NYE!
Offline dirkster

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67478 on: Today at 08:10:56 am »
Hope you feel better soon guys. I had the 'Kent' strain, or whatever it's called now, this time last year. Knocked me out for over a week. Hope your symptoms aren't too horrid.
Online Rob the Red Nose Judge Rinder

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67479 on: Today at 09:06:25 am »
One more for the Christmas covid club. One of our kids sons came around to his house Christmas Eve, staying over to have Christmas Dinner with his maternal grandparents. All did LFTs Christmas day to protect the older people and he tested positive.

No symptoms at all, feels right as rain, early 20s and had his jabs
