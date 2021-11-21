Delta as a proportion of cases is falling compared to Omicron, but Delta is definitely still about.



Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all. There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.