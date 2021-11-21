Delta as a proportion of cases is falling compared to Omicron, but Delta is definitely still about.
Not sure what the future of vaccines is
Do you bring in an omicron specific one? If you do, what happens if a new variant comes out of a similar lineage to delta? That vaccine might not be very good against it (omicrons vaccine escape might mean a specific vaccine isnt very effective against it).
While I disagree with everything you said, still merry Christmas classy
You too!
122,186 cases, I don't believe we are reporting numbers for the next 2 days now, these are probably the last "clean" numbers until early Jan
Cheers and keep up your good work in the NHS
Noticed the patients being admitted to hospital has gone up a bit in the past few days, over a thousand two days in a row.
The numbers for the next 2 days are being collated, but they will be released with the figures for the 27th on the 27th. The cases by specimen date seem to show the testing is getting laggy. https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom
Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all. There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections. Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.
How do we know what their limit of testing is? What is it in the U.K.?
Vaccines continue to do a very good job. Shame everyone didn't get their jabs or we'd be seeing less than 50 deaths almost certainly.
From recent history about 1.5m tests per day.
Weve been doing about 1.6 m a day for the last week or so
maybe weve hit it here too?On the face of it, case rate per 100k are very similar in the U.K. and Ireland right now.
For Ireland its just a case of seeing how quickly their testing appointments disappear once released. Theyve been all but booked up within 30 minutes of release the past few days.
For UK our PCR testing capacity is about 850k per day currently (from the dashboard), and we did just under 600k PCR tests on the 19th. Its not reached its limit yet but it will be close to it for some regions perhaps. I dont think the remaining capacity would be evenly spread across the UK.
Makes perfect sense
Really interesting Cheers.. and merry Christmas
