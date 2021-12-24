« previous next »
Author Topic: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE  (Read 2482489 times)

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67440 on: Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm »
Quote from: west_london_red-nosed-reindeer on Yesterday at 02:10:29 pm
Delta as a proportion of cases is falling compared to Omicron, but Delta is definitely still about.

Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.

Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all.  There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67441 on: Yesterday at 03:44:03 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 02:56:50 pm
So many things incorrect in here, stated with absolute confidence and certainty. Didn't need to look left to see who wrote it.

Your stamina to maintain your hubris, after so many predictions and assertions (about so many topics) get shown up by people on here, is really quite something.

While I disagree with everything you said, still merry Christmas classy :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67442 on: Yesterday at 03:55:09 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 01:38:17 pm
Not sure what the future of vaccines is

Do you bring in an omicron specific one? If you do, what happens if a new variant comes out of a similar lineage to delta? That vaccine might not be very good against it (omicrons vaccine escape might mean a specific vaccine isnt very effective against it).

interested to see what is done going forward. i'm assuming it's possible for a future booster to 'cover' a multitude of strains, e.g. maybe delta and omicron and the 'original' wuhan strain? i get that with the flu vaccine they essentially predict the most likely strain so maybe that'll be where we end up?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67443 on: Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm »
122,186 cases, I don't believe we are reporting numbers for the next 2 days now, these are probably the last "clean" numbers until early Jan

Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67444 on: Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm »
Noticed the patients being admitted to hospital has gone up a bit in the past few days, over a thousand two days in a row.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67445 on: Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Yesterday at 03:44:03 pm
While I disagree with everything you said, still merry Christmas classy :)

You too!
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67446 on: Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 04:29:53 pm
You too!

Cheers and keep up your good work in the NHS :)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67447 on: Yesterday at 04:35:24 pm »
Quote from: filopastry on Yesterday at 04:03:31 pm
122,186 cases, I don't believe we are reporting numbers for the next 2 days now, these are probably the last "clean" numbers until early Jan

The numbers for the next 2 days are being collated, but they will be released with the figures for the 27th on the 27th.

The cases by specimen date seem to show the testing is getting laggy. https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67448 on: Yesterday at 04:36:17 pm »
Quote from: Lewis Hamiltons #1 baubles on Yesterday at 04:33:23 pm
Cheers and keep up your good work in the NHS :)
Thanks that's very generous, although I'm an epi not a health worker

Good luck with your studies and learning development (your academic area, and otherwise)
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67449 on: Yesterday at 04:37:48 pm »
Quote from: Lee0-3Liv on Yesterday at 04:07:02 pm
Noticed the patients being admitted to hospital has gone up a bit in the past few days, over a thousand two days in a row.

As per total numbers posted above by filopastry, although Omicron is spreading Delta still accounts for the majority of cases.  Hospitalisations and fatalities follow after the time lag.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67450 on: Yesterday at 04:40:53 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 04:35:24 pm
The numbers for the next 2 days are being collated, but they will be released with the figures for the 27th on the 27th.

The cases by specimen date seem to show the testing is getting laggy. https://coronavirus.data.gov.uk/details/cases?areaType=overview&areaName=United%20Kingdom

I will be getting first hand testing of this myself, as I had to do a walk-in PCR myself yesterday morning at 0830 (my previous one had one of those annoying inconclusive results) so will see when I get my results through
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67451 on: Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm »
Vaccines continue to do a very good job. Shame everyone didn't get their jabs or we'd be seeing less than 50 deaths almost certainly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67452 on: Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm »
Quote from: didi shamone on Yesterday at 03:01:29 pm
Boosters must be helping Omicron dominate as they're massively effective at slowing delta transmission and not so much Omicron.

Irish cases have taken a massive upswing now at a time when hospitalizations and Icu numbers have been dropping for about 6 weeks. Omicron is said to make up 82% of cases. Gonna be interesting to see at what point it leads to an uptick in serious illness. Hopefully not at all.  There's massive booster uptake among those who really need it with the bulk of cases among young people.
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67453 on: Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67454 on: Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?

From recent history about 1.5m tests per day.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67455 on: Yesterday at 07:11:25 pm »
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Yesterday at 04:49:05 pm
Vaccines continue to do a very good job. Shame everyone didn't get their jabs or we'd be seeing less than 50 deaths almost certainly.

Your right, but considering initial estimates before the vaccines were available were suggesting 60-70% would get vaccinated were also not doing too bad either.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67456 on: Yesterday at 07:16:03 pm »
Quote from: SP on Yesterday at 07:08:44 pm
From recent history about 1.5m tests per day.
Weve been doing about 1.6 m a day for the last week or so maybe weve hit it here too?

On the face of it, case rate per 100k are very similar in the U.K. and Ireland right now.
« Last Edit: Yesterday at 07:23:33 pm by TepidT2O »
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67457 on: Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:04:47 pm
How do we know what their limit of testing is?  What is it in the U.K.?
For Ireland its just a case of seeing how quickly their testing appointments disappear once released. Theyve been all but booked up within 30 minutes of release the past few days.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67458 on: Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:16:03 pm
Weve been doing about 1.6 m a day for the last week or so maybe weve hit it here too?

On the face of it, case rate per 100k are very similar in the U.K. and Ireland right now.
For UK our PCR testing capacity is about 850k per day currently (from the dashboard), and we did just under 600k PCR tests on the 19th. Its not reached its limit yet but it will be close to it for some regions perhaps. I dont think the remaining capacity would be evenly spread across the UK.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67459 on: Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:30:20 pm
For Ireland its just a case of seeing how quickly their testing appointments disappear once released. Theyve been all but booked up within 30 minutes of release the past few days.
Makes perfect sense

Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 07:40:17 pm
For UK our PCR testing capacity is about 850k per day currently (from the dashboard), and we did just under 600k PCR tests on the 19th. Its not reached its limit yet but it will be close to it for some regions perhaps. I dont think the remaining capacity would be evenly spread across the UK.
Really interesting

Cheers.. and merry Christmas
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67460 on: Yesterday at 09:14:31 pm »
Quote from: djahern on Yesterday at 06:09:21 pm
Ireland reached the limit of their testing capacity a few days ago. Theyre no longer identifying the majority of infections.

Think it will be a rough couple of weeks in Ireland and their hospitals, but hopefully it should pass quickly.

I'm hoping the incredible booster campaign will mitigate the worst of it. Maybe we've got in just ahead of the virus???
 Either way hopefully it will pass quickly as you say.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67461 on: Today at 12:56:33 am »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 07:56:43 pm
Makes perfect sense
Really interesting

Cheers.. and merry Christmas
And a merry Christmas to you. Enjoy your time away from the classroom.
Re: COVID-19:VERIFIED news sources, 0 politishit, 0 CONSPIRACY SHITE
« Reply #67462 on: Today at 11:42:20 am »
www.nytimes.com/2021/12/24/world/africa/south-africa-covid-quarantine.html

S.  Africa ends quarantine for asymptomatic cases and contact tracing requirements:

South Africas government, buoyed by encouraging data showing that infections from the Omicron variant arent as severe, has dropped quarantine restrictions for all but symptomatic people.

That includes allowing people who have tested positive but show no symptoms to gather with others, so long as they wear a mask and social distance. A top health official explained that since the variant spreads so quickly, there are likely many infected people socializing with others and it no longer made sense to quarantine only those who have tested themselves.

The move was yet another step toward a slow acceptance that many countries around the world will likely need to find a way to live with Covid, rather than avoid it. The new measures follow recommendations from a committee of experts who called for focusing on vaccinations rather than contact tracing and quarantining.

There is greater recognition that, in the face of a hyper-contagious variant like this, quarantining and isolation are no longer effective as public health containment measures to contain the virus, said Professor Francois Venter, a researcher at the University of the Witwatersrand in Johannesburg and a former member of the committee.

The new protocols go into effect immediately, the health ministry said in a notice to local health department heads. The revisions were based on data showing that immunity resulting from previous infections was as high as 80 percent. That, coupled with a vaccination rate of nearly 45 percent among adults in the country, has kept hospitalizations lower, the South African government said.

...

____________________

