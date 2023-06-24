He's only 2 games back and was pretty good yesterday. Don't see where this is coming from at all. He underlaps and overlaps with Lucho as needed and he did provide a few brilliant chances. There's bits where the final ball was just a bit off but the idea was right. It's just rustiness and it'll come with some rhythm and regular minutes. He is absolutely not a concern.



Never understood the techincal stuff regarding Robbo and no one ever elaborates or gives examples, what exactly in his game suggests hes lacking in technical ability?



I probably didnt elaborate enough in the post but Robertson has concerned me for the last 18 months, its not a reaction to how he played yesterday. Hes been very inconsistent for some time and whilst hes not an absolute disaster by any means, I dont see him being an effective part of a new look side in a years time.He always, always checks onto his left. His right is for standing only. He also has a limited technical range in how he passes, meaning he takes a long time to align himself for a pass if the ball isnt moved to him optimally. Look at how another left footer like Salah is able to address the ball with his stronger foot in multiple ways, to still create angles and not have to slow down the play or check back. Robertson doesnt have that. Now I know its not the fairest comparison but its more by means of illustration. Hes not a good passer, is a reasonable crosser and his set pieces are so-so.Robertsons strengths have always been tenacity, pace and boundless energy. Unfortunately, 2 of those skills tend to decline with age and if you didnt have the technical or defensive chops to begin with, it can be pretty glaring.Im not looking to get into an argument with anyone about Robbo; hes truly a club legend and there was a few years where he was in the top 3 left backs in the world. Whether its time, whether its injury, or whether its being asked to press and harry like a maniac whilst covering mega-miles in a demanding Klopp system for half a decade, Im strongly of the opinion that if we have to rely on him heavily over the next 18 months, its not going to go well.