Boaty McBoatface

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6480 on: Today at 02:52:32 am
Looking much more like his old self. Just needs the minutes to shake the rust off.
Persephone

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6481 on: Today at 06:51:33 am
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 02:52:32 am
Looking much more like his old self. Just needs the minutes to shake the rust off.
It was so good to see him bombing down that wing and causing issues with his direct running. Him having an extended period out of the game may have been what he really needed at this stage of his career. The man has never stopped running since he joined us.
MD1990

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6482 on: Today at 07:46:11 am
excellent 2nd half from him against Burnley

He does struggle with his lick up with Diaz though i feel
SamLad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6483 on: Today at 04:31:05 pm
Quote from: MD1990 on Today at 07:46:11 am
excellent 2nd half from him against Burnley

He does struggle with his lick up with Diaz though i feel
steady!!
Drinks Sangria

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6484 on: Today at 04:41:05 pm
Robertson is one of my biggest concerns in the current squad.

Absolute club legend, goes without saying, but his technical deficiencies and lack of understanding of how to occupy space in tandem with Diaz - a shared problem of over a year old - is an issue. Hes dangerously one-footed and I dont think the profile of fullback he is quite works if youre inverting from the other side and expecting a winger to maintain width in the space that Robertson would typically bomb onto - if he was technically better, he could exploit teams inside but thats not his game.

Its always been felt hed be the victim of the shape change and its proving to be so. He still has value and I think will stay as a squad option, but I do feel hes someone that wont be looked at as a given piece of the puzzle by the new manager.
AmanShah21

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6485 on: Today at 04:45:09 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:41:05 pm
Robertson is one of my biggest concerns in the current squad.

Absolute club legend, goes without saying, but his technical deficiencies and lack of understanding of how to occupy space in tandem with Diaz - a shared problem of over a year old - is an issue. Hes dangerously one-footed and I dont think the profile of fullback he is quite works if youre inverting from the other side and expecting a winger to maintain width in the space that Robertson would typically bomb onto - if he was technically better, he could exploit teams inside but thats not his game.

Its always been felt hed be the victim of the shape change and its proving to be so. He still has value and I think will stay as a squad option, but I do feel hes someone that wont be looked at as a given piece of the puzzle by the new manager.

He's only 2 games back and was pretty good yesterday. Don't see where this is coming from at all. He underlaps and overlaps with Lucho as needed and he did provide a few brilliant chances. There's bits where the final ball was just a bit off but the idea was right. It's just rustiness and it'll come with some rhythm and regular minutes. He is absolutely not a concern.
RyanBabel19

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6486 on: Today at 04:52:00 pm
Quote from: Drinks Sangria on Today at 04:41:05 pm
Robertson is one of my biggest concerns in the current squad.

Absolute club legend, goes without saying, but his technical deficiencies and lack of understanding of how to occupy space in tandem with Diaz - a shared problem of over a year old - is an issue. Hes dangerously one-footed and I dont think the profile of fullback he is quite works if youre inverting from the other side and expecting a winger to maintain width in the space that Robertson would typically bomb onto - if he was technically better, he could exploit teams inside but thats not his game.

Its always been felt hed be the victim of the shape change and its proving to be so. He still has value and I think will stay as a squad option, but I do feel hes someone that wont be looked at as a given piece of the puzzle by the new manager.

Never understood the techincal stuff regarding Robbo and no one ever elaborates or gives examples, what exactly in his game suggests hes lacking in technical ability?
Knight

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6487 on: Today at 06:11:13 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:52:00 pm
Never understood the techincal stuff regarding Robbo and no one ever elaborates or gives examples, what exactly in his game suggests hes lacking in technical ability?

He's very one footed and his passing isn't always brilliant.
SamLad

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6488 on: Today at 06:20:51 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:11:13 pm
He's very one footed and his passing isn't always brilliant.
amazing how left footers often get accused of being one-footed but right-footers never do.
Knight

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6489 on: Today at 06:29:30 pm
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 06:20:51 pm
amazing how left footers often get accused of being one-footed but right-footers never do.

Yeah that could well be fair.
RyanBabel19

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6490 on: Today at 06:35:28 pm
Quote from: Knight on Today at 06:11:13 pm
He's very one footed and his passing isn't always brilliant.

Most pro footballers are very one footed but its only levelled at certain players, just dont get the technical ability stuff, actually think its nonsense, he has his flaws but the guy had the assist record for a defender till recently.

Funnily enough this lack of technical ability stuff was never really mentioned while we were winning the lot.
Funky_Gibbons

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6491 on: Today at 06:44:46 pm
Accusing someone of being one footed is very cliched and almost always aimed at left footed players.

MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6492 on: Today at 06:45:08 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:35:28 pm
Most pro footballers are very one footed but its only levelled at certain players, just dont get the technical ability stuff, actually think its nonsense, he has his flaws but the guy had the assist record for a defender till recently.

Funnily enough this lack of technical ability stuff was never really mentioned while we were winning the lot.
I remember saying that Kostas is better than him on a technical level in terms of touch, passing and having a weaker foot.

Not every player has to be the best technically. IMO, Robbo's explosiveness elevates him. People might quote assists but when our back 4 is being pressed, he's the least comfortable.
jepovic

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6493 on: Today at 06:47:11 pm
Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 06:35:28 pm
Most pro footballers are very one footed but its only levelled at certain players, just dont get the technical ability stuff, actually think its nonsense, he has his flaws but the guy had the assist record for a defender till recently.

Funnily enough this lack of technical ability stuff was never really mentioned while we were winning the lot.
Yeah, I think its weird. 53 assists in 206 PL games is crazy good, and requires a lot of skill.
Hes levels above Gomez.
MonsLibpool

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6494 on: Today at 07:09:36 pm
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 06:47:11 pm
Yeah, I think its weird. 53 assists in 206 PL games is crazy good, and requires a lot of skill.
Hes levels above Gomez.
A footballer is about the total package. It's possible to be a top player whilst not being the best technically.

A good example is Mane. He was world class but on a technical level, he didn't have the same guile as an Eden Hazard or an Alexis Sanchez. Heck, even Lusi Diaz but that doesn't make Lucho a better player. Why? Because Mane had a better package.
Agent99

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6495 on: Today at 07:23:22 pm
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:09:36 pm
Why? Because Mane had a better package.
Drinks Sangria

Re: Andy Robertson (Andrew Henry Robertson MBE)
Reply #6496 on: Today at 07:33:42 pm
Quote from: AmanShah21 on Today at 04:45:09 pm
He's only 2 games back and was pretty good yesterday. Don't see where this is coming from at all. He underlaps and overlaps with Lucho as needed and he did provide a few brilliant chances. There's bits where the final ball was just a bit off but the idea was right. It's just rustiness and it'll come with some rhythm and regular minutes. He is absolutely not a concern.
I probably didnt elaborate enough in the post but Robertson has concerned me for the last 18 months, its not a reaction to how he played yesterday. Hes been very inconsistent for some time and whilst hes not an absolute disaster by any means, I dont see him being an effective part of a new look side in a years time.

Quote from: RyanBabel19 on Today at 04:52:00 pm
Never understood the techincal stuff regarding Robbo and no one ever elaborates or gives examples, what exactly in his game suggests hes lacking in technical ability?
He always, always checks onto his left. His right is for standing only. He also has a limited technical range in how he passes, meaning he takes a long time to align himself for a pass if the ball isnt moved to him optimally. Look at how another left footer like Salah is able to address the ball with his stronger foot in multiple ways, to still create angles and not have to slow down the play or check back. Robertson doesnt have that. Now I know its not the fairest comparison but its more by means of illustration. Hes not a good passer, is a reasonable crosser and his set pieces are so-so.

Robertsons strengths have always been tenacity, pace and boundless energy. Unfortunately, 2 of those skills tend to decline with age and if you didnt have the technical or defensive chops to begin with, it can be pretty glaring.

Im not looking to get into an argument with anyone about Robbo; hes truly a club legend and there was a few years where he was in the top 3 left backs in the world. Whether its time, whether its injury, or whether its being asked to press and harry like a maniac whilst covering mega-miles in a demanding Klopp system for half a decade, Im strongly of the opinion that if we have to rely on him heavily over the next 18 months, its not going to go well.
