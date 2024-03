As ever in football, the group moved on but those early bonds survived, especially those between Hughes, Howe and Edwards. Born in Glasgow of Italian heritage, when Hughes was a child his family moved to near Bergamo where he played in the youth team at Atalanta. Much later, after Hughes’ playing career ended, his Pompey team-mate Howe would convince Hughes to work with him in recruitment at Bournemouth, where he was sporting director for ten years.



Competition for Premier League-ready players

Throughout the time both were at their respective clubs and beyond, Edwards (at Liverpool) and Hughes (at Bournemouth) would occasionally compete for the same players. They would make recommendations to the other on targets and discuss what they learned along the way. The possibilities open to Hughes in the transfer market were more modest, although there were successes. The biggest prizes would go to Edwards, who, as he rose to become Liverpool sporting director, could marshal the greater financial advantage and prestige at Anfield.



Slightly worried they’re getting the band back together. Eddie Howe in our dugout would make me sick.Interesting read regarding Hughes trying to sign a few players we ultimately signed. It’s easy for fans to sneer at some of his recruitment bloopers but it must be so difficult at that level. Just convincing players to come in itself must have been tough, never mind trying to convince them over clubs like Liverpool and I imagine a few others.Really promising few weeks for the structure of the club.