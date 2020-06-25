Is it? I thought Edwards whole edge was his statistical acumen? That is a different skill-set from being a CEO no?



Lots of the articles I've read suggest his 'edge' is an ability to interpret data, along with a strong business acumen that includes an ability to deal with his impressive list of connections in football. These connections have helped in negotiations with the likes of Roma (Becker), as we were aware of financial pressure and took advantage of certain situations.On TAW yesterday they mentioned the triangle of Edwards, Hughes and the new coach replacing Gordon, Edwards and Klopp. Fundamentally all three being involved in the decision to buy players.They also speculated that there could be an even stronger focus on recruiting 16-20 year olds in the mould of Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark, to use the momentum that has been gained from the sheer number of academy players that are getting to play for the first team.