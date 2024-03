[quote author=mattD ("the next manager must have big balls" and bat off any sense of imposter syndrome), there is a fine line between self-belief and delusion! Some self-awareness goes a long way, there definitely needs to be an element of that to the new manager too.

Absolutely.



I would 100% rather have a manager with Imposter Syndrome than Dunning-Kruger.

The 2 are VERY closely related, but one is far more dangerous to us than the other.