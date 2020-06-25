If your HG quota comes from your Academy then you can afford top players from abroad, like Virg and Ali, that's the point. And then you're developing top prospects on top of that.



Key is not letting problems store up. Always strengthen when and where you need to strengthen.



You've also got to be prepared to invest when you need to.



That's where the judgment becomes crucial and is seemingly very, very hard.I think most of us thought we needed an extra senior central defender in the summer but we didn't sign one and Quansah has developed really, really well. Even those within the club seem surprised at his development, especially considering he'd had nothing more than half a season in League One prior to this season. That could have worked out very differently though if Quansah had performed more like Koumetio (nothing against Koumetio as he's still very young for a central defender) and we'd now be fretting every week about Konate breaking down. Phillips and Williams performed admirably in the 2022 run-in but if we're being honest neither is Premier League quality, let alone LFC quality.Were it not for having so many injuries I'd say this is just about the best squad we've had in the modern era. Similarly though, were it not for having those injuries then players like Quansah, Bradley, Clark, McConnell, Koumas and Danns would be in the U21s or out on loan.