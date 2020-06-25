« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Down

Author Topic: The Men in Suits behind the scenes  (Read 511222 times)

Offline Suareznumber7

  • Gullible. Lost in the modern world, thinks all tweets are true.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,901
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5760 on: Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 04:04:31 pm
I have no idea what Edwards meant by saying Hughes is the right person to make the key decisions. Hopefully it's just for the media.

I think he meant that he's the right person to make the key decisions. 
Logged

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 76,437
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5761 on: Yesterday at 06:05:41 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
I think he meant that he's the right person to make the key decisions. 

Glad that's cleared up, I don't like it when people at the club are all cryptic.
Logged
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5762 on: Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
I think he meant that he's the right person to make the key decisions.

Hopefully not transfer fees.
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline Egyptian36

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,841
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5763 on: Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm »
Quote from: Suareznumber7 on Yesterday at 06:01:58 pm
I think he meant that he's the right person to make the key decisions.

What key decisions tho. I thought Edwards role is to establish or maintain the process of how we identify managers and players and Huges role is to negotiate
Logged

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,497
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5764 on: Yesterday at 06:51:38 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Yesterday at 06:42:51 pm
What key decisions tho. I thought Edwards role is to establish or maintain the process of how we identify managers and players and Huges role is to negotiate

Edwards is the Football CEO.

Yosser is the Sporting Director.

In essence, Edwards is doing Gordon's old job+, whilst Hughes is doing Edwards's old job.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"

Offline No666

  • Married to Macca.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,710
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5765 on: Yesterday at 09:05:55 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Yesterday at 04:50:56 pm
I will try and find them and post them later.
Cheers.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,820
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5766 on: Yesterday at 09:55:21 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 08:58:22 am
Or 2-3 windows behind in reality. No signings 2019, no CB 2020, no midfielders in 2021 or 2022. We're then playing catch up in the next windows..
Or you maybe a global pandemic changed the plans
Logged

Offline BobPaisley3

  • SirAlexFerguson2, the bad manc twat :)
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,925
  • PGMOL fanboy
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5767 on: Yesterday at 10:03:48 pm »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 06:13:56 pm
Hopefully not transfer fees.
A lot of us were scratching our heads at the prices we got from Bournemouth for Ibe, Smith and Solanke. The Hughes/Edwards relationship makes it much clearer.
Logged
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on May 16, 2021, 06:25:08 pm
94 Corner to us. Last kick. Ali in the box and hes scored

Offline Garlic Red

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 231
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5768 on: Yesterday at 10:30:58 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:33:35 pm
As ever in football, the group moved on but those early bonds survived, especially those between Hughes, Howe and Edwards. Born in Glasgow of Italian heritage, when Hughes was a child his family moved to near Bergamo where he played in the youth team at Atalanta. Much later, after Hughes playing career ended, his Pompey team-mate Howe would convince Hughes to work with him in recruitment at Bournemouth, where he was sporting director for ten years.

Competition for Premier League-ready players
Throughout the time both were at their respective clubs and beyond, Edwards (at Liverpool) and Hughes (at Bournemouth) would occasionally compete for the same players. They would make recommendations to the other on targets and discuss what they learned along the way. The possibilities open to Hughes in the transfer market were more modest, although there were successes. The biggest prizes would go to Edwards, who, as he rose to become Liverpool sporting director, could marshal the greater financial advantage and prestige at Anfield.

Slightly worried theyre getting the band back together. Eddie Howe in our dugout would make me sick.

Interesting read regarding Hughes trying to sign a few players we ultimately signed. Its easy for fans to sneer at some of his recruitment bloopers but it must be so difficult at that level. Just convincing players to come in itself must have been tough, never mind trying to convince them over clubs like Liverpool and I imagine a few others.

Really promising few weeks for the structure of the club.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The next Pharaoh of Egypt. The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 65,796
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5769 on: Yesterday at 10:34:20 pm »
Howe would not be allowed into FSG airspace never mind inside Anfield.
Logged

Offline mattD

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,047
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5770 on: Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Yesterday at 05:33:35 pm
Liverpools Edwards-Hughes axis of power was forged on the south coast  and shared transfer targets
Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes have been on the same wavelength ever since meeting two decades ago on a Portsmouth training field

Chris Bascombe and  Sam Wallace, CHIEF FOOTBALL WRITER
20 March 2024  12:22pm

The new axis of power at Anfield  which will oversee the appointment of Jurgen Klopps successor and the new era at Liverpool  was created in the mid-2000s in the unpromising surroundings of Portsmouth FCs old Wellington training ground, with a meeting between player and analyst.

It was there that a 24-year-old analyst Michael Edwards met Richard Hughes, a midfielder of the same age, and the pair developed a strong bond. Two decades on and Hughes is the new sporting director of Liverpool, appointed officially today by Edwards, who is himself back at the club for a second spell as owner Fenway Sports Groups chief executive of football. The post-Klopp era will be defined by this pair who emerged from a training ground that was embracing new ways.

They were managed over two spells by Harry Redknapp, a man very much of his era but happy to encourage innovation. Some impressive post-playing careers have developed from that training ground in Hampshire, many of them orbiting around the changes Edwards sought to bring. He would follow Redknapp to Tottenham and then move on to Liverpool, eventually building the first great Klopp team. Hughes became director of football at Bournemouth.

Others from the Wellington days include Eddie Howe, then a Pompey defender contemplating the end of his injury-wrecked career. Also Gary ONeil, now a Premier League manager for the second time with Wolverhampton Wanderers.

There are others too: Matt Taylor, formerly a manager at Walsall and most recently at Shrewsbury Town, and the Danish defender Brian Priske who is now Sparta Prague coach.

In the first throes of footballs data revolution, Edwards got a receptive squad interested in how that data could reinforce or disprove accepted realities about the game. For the first time, players were also able to watch clips exclusively of their own game involvements. Originally seconded to Pompey by analysis contractors Prozone, Edwards was eventually employed by the club as head of performance analysis.

As ever in football, the group moved on but those early bonds survived, especially those between Hughes, Howe and Edwards. Born in Glasgow of Italian heritage, when Hughes was a child his family moved to near Bergamo where he played in the youth team at Atalanta. Much later, after Hughes playing career ended, his Pompey team-mate Howe would convince Hughes to work with him in recruitment at Bournemouth, where he was sporting director for ten years.

Competition for Premier League-ready players
Throughout the time both were at their respective clubs and beyond, Edwards (at Liverpool) and Hughes (at Bournemouth) would occasionally compete for the same players. They would make recommendations to the other on targets and discuss what they learned along the way. The possibilities open to Hughes in the transfer market were more modest, although there were successes. The biggest prizes would go to Edwards, who, as he rose to become Liverpool sporting director, could marshal the greater financial advantage and prestige at Anfield.

Hughes tried to sign Virgil van Dijk from Celtic in 2015, beaten to his signature by Southampton. He was adamant that Mohamed Salahs failure to settle at Chelsea was an anomaly and a second chance in England would yield more successful results. With his background in Italian football, Hughes was long convinced that Romas Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson was the best in the world and well worth the £65 million that Edwards and Liverpool eventually paid for him. Those three would become some of Liverpools greatest ever signings.

The two clubs both competed for Hull Citys Andy Robertson, Charlton Athletics Joe Gomez, and Fulham teenager Harvey Elliott. When Liverpool were preparing for the 2019 Champions League final Bournemouth beat them to the signing of defender Lloyd Kelly from Bristol City. Edwards called Hughes to concede that his friend had got one over him.

Nevertheless, the signing by Bournemouth of Liverpool academy graduates Jordon Ibe and Brad Smith, at a combined cost of £21 million, worked out badly for the south coast club. Ibe, in particular, had played well for Liverpool against Howes side three months earlier which may have tipped the scales. Bournemouth could not afford to make those kinds of mistakes. Hughes would later sign Tyrone Mings, Lewis Cook, David Brooks, and Philip Billing, who became key players. The acquisition of Dominic Solanke from Liverpool in 2019, currently tied for third on the Premier League goalscorers leaderboard with Salah, offset those two earlier Anfield misadventures. The signing of Nathan Ake was another triumph for Hughes, later sold for twice what he cost.

Either way, Hughes habit of identifying those who would make the transition to the top of English football is why he built a natural rapport with Edwards. A football passion and gamblers eye for the next big thing has become a lucrative profession, and after his retirement as a player Hughes was briefly employed by BT Sport for their Champions League coverage having impressed with his expertise on the European game.

Hughes arrival will accelerate manager search
Edwards has turned to Hughes because he is on the same wavelength and will require no extended introduction to life at Anfield. The trust between the duo will replicate that which existed between Edwards and FSG president Michael Gordon.  Liverpool also know it is fundamental that the sporting director and next manager complement each other as they must instantly forge a day-to-day working relationship.

Edwards and Klopp made that work because  as one senior Liverpool figure put it  they agreed 85 percent of the time. That makes the forthcoming managerial interview process as critical as the performance analysis. Edwards and Hughes officially take up their posts in June, but it would be naïve to believe the club is not advanced in its shortlist. The groundwork identifying Liverpools next manager began months ago. Hughes arrival will accelerate that process.

Some of those under consideration are already known to Hughes. It cannot be insignificant that he was close to appointing Roberto De Zerbi as Bournemouth manager after Scott Parkers sacking in 2022, with the prolonged takeover of the club by American investor Bill Foley meaning that a verbal agreement could not be developed.

Xabi Alonso is of huge interest, independent of being the fans favourite. Liverpool are awaiting guidance about when the Bayer Leverkusen coach may announce if he is considering leaving the German league leaders. Sporting Lisbons Ruben Amorim is also ranked high among the list of candidates.

As well as world class coaching talent, Liverpool believe Klopps replacement must have the courage and strength of character to emerge from his considerable shadow. Liverpool consider Anfield job conditions to be among the best in the world  the club is in a much different place to when FSG were compelled to make three managerial changes over four years in 2011, 2012 and 2015. Anyone worried about the challenge of following Klopp will be struck off the list immediately on the basis of what might be described as imposter syndrome.

The next manager must have big balls, is how one Liverpool figure colourfully put it. Edwards helped ensure Liverpool found the new Bill Shankly. Now he has Hughes on board to identify the next Bob Paisley. Rest assured they were already in deep discussion about the next big thing in elite management long before Klopp announced an Anfield vacancy  or indeed they knew they would be the ones filling it.

https://www.telegraph.co.uk/football/2024/03/20/liverpool-transfers-michael-edwards-richard-hughes-axis/

Excellent article to be fair, top notch journalism.

Although the bold section is undoubtedly true ("the next manager must have big balls" and bat off any sense of imposter syndrome), there is a fine line between self-belief and delusion! Some self-awareness goes a long way, there definitely needs to be an element of that to the new manager too.
Logged

Offline redbyrdz

  • No to sub-optimal passing! Not content with one century, this girl does two together. Oh, and FUCK THE TORIES deh-deh-deh-deh!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 24,190
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5771 on: Yesterday at 11:19:01 pm »
Quote from: mattD on Yesterday at 10:46:23 pm
Excellent article to be fair, top notch journalism.

Although the bold section is undoubtedly true ("the next manager must have big balls" and bat off any sense of imposter syndrome), there is a fine line between self-belief and delusion! Some self-awareness goes a long way, there definitely needs to be an element of that to the new manager too.

Yeah agree, big balls yes, but we also shouldn't forget that last time we famously took the normal one and not the special one.
Logged
"I want to build a team that's invincible, so that they have to send a team from bloody Mars to beat us." - Bill Shankly

Offline itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5772 on: Yesterday at 11:59:18 pm »
With all the signs coming from the top, the youth coming through, the cracking down on financial irregularities and the time Pep has already spent on City I would think Liverpool has a sustained period of absolute dominance coming through
Logged

Offline darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,961
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5773 on: Today at 12:00:05 am »
Big balls? That rules eddie howe out right away
Logged

Offline Pie Eyed

  • More like Eagle Eyed! Looking to sub Lfsea.....
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,043
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5774 on: Today at 12:47:13 am »
[quote author=mattD ("the next manager must have big balls" and bat off any sense of imposter syndrome), there is a fine line between self-belief and delusion! Some self-awareness goes a long way, there definitely needs to be an element of that to the new manager too.
[/quote]

Absolutely.

I would 100% rather have a manager with Imposter Syndrome than Dunning-Kruger. 
The 2 are VERY closely related, but one is far more dangerous to us than the other.
Logged
Jürgen Klopp (26 June 2020)
"We were good 4 years ago.  We were really good 3 years ago.  We were unbelievably good last year.  And this year it is absolutely exceptional.  Second to none that I know."

King Kenny to Jürgen (25 June 2020):
"I think your Da' must've been on our side during the war, because you seem like a scouser to me." :D

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,302
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5775 on: Today at 01:26:15 am »
Quote from: Eeyore on Yesterday at 06:51:38 pm
Edwards is the Football CEO.

Yosser is the Sporting Director.

In essence, Edwards is doing Gordon's old job+, whilst Hughes is doing Edwards's old job.

This - nice and simple, everyone moves up a step and The Demon of the 2004 FA Cup comes in

I've worked in places where processes were not perfect and there were question marks over roles/responsibilities - this will not be the case here, they will have mapped and segregated duties to maximise each persons key strengths and I fully believe it will work - can't replace Klopp but we are doing everything right to mitigate the issue
Logged

Offline itihasas

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 32
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5776 on: Today at 03:31:39 am »
Quote from: ianburns252 on Today at 01:26:15 am
This - nice and simple, everyone moves up a step and The Demon of the 2004 FA Cup comes in

I've worked in places where processes were not perfect and there were question marks over roles/responsibilities - this will not be the case here, they will have mapped and segregated duties to maximise each persons key strengths and I fully believe it will work - can't replace Klopp but we are doing everything right to mitigate the issue

Is it? I thought Edwards whole edge was his statistical acumen? That is a different skill-set from being a CEO no?
Logged

Offline Solomon Grundy

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,464
  • LFC - Living rent-free in the heads of our rivals
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5777 on: Today at 04:36:20 am »
Quote from: darragh85 on Today at 12:00:05 am
Big balls? That rules eddie howe out right away

 Might be Ange. Hope not.
Logged

Offline mickeydocs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,363
  • Jurgen Klopp - best Liverpool coach since Paisley
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5778 on: Today at 07:26:27 am »
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 03:31:39 am
Is it? I thought Edwards whole edge was his statistical acumen? That is a different skill-set from being a CEO no?

Lots of the articles I've read suggest his 'edge' is an ability to interpret data, along with a strong business acumen that includes an ability to deal with his impressive list of connections in football. These connections have helped in negotiations with the likes of Roma (Becker), as we were aware of financial pressure and took advantage of certain situations.

On TAW yesterday they mentioned the triangle of Edwards, Hughes and the new coach replacing Gordon, Edwards and Klopp. Fundamentally all three being involved in the decision to buy players.

They also speculated that there could be an even stronger focus on recruiting 16-20 year olds in the mould of Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark, to use the momentum that has been gained from the sheer number of academy players that are getting to play for the first team.
Logged
Its easy to believe when its going well.

Online [new username under construction]

  • Poster formerly know as shadowbane. Never lost his head whilst others panicked. Fucking kopite!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,265
  • Insert something awesome here!
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5779 on: Today at 09:08:52 am »
Quote from: Pie Eyed on Today at 12:47:13 am
[quote author=mattD ("the next manager must have big balls" and bat off any sense of imposter syndrome), there is a fine line between self-belief and delusion! Some self-awareness goes a long way, there definitely needs to be an element of that to the new manager too.


Absolutely.

I would 100% rather have a manager with Imposter Syndrome than Dunning-Kruger. 
The 2 are VERY closely related, but one is far more dangerous to us than the other.

She was very good in National Treasure though
Logged

Offline Pistolero

  • BELIEVE. My bad. This. Lol. Bless. Meh. Wow just wow. Hate on. The Ev. Phil.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,733
  • A serpent's tooth...
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5780 on: Today at 10:36:07 am »
Quote from: newterp on Yesterday at 11:51:44 am
This should give us a boost for the run-in. Players are probably ecstatic.

if the Redknapp / Tindall / Howe / Ibe / Ramsdale /Mings links don't impress them I'm not sure what will....
Logged
They have life in them, they have humour, they're arrogant, they're cocky and they're proud. And that's what I want my team to be.

Online Fromola

  • For the love of god please shut the fuck up. Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 30,524
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5781 on: Today at 10:44:04 am »
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:26:27 am
Lots of the articles I've read suggest his 'edge' is an ability to interpret data, along with a strong business acumen that includes an ability to deal with his impressive list of connections in football. These connections have helped in negotiations with the likes of Roma (Becker), as we were aware of financial pressure and took advantage of certain situations.

On TAW yesterday they mentioned the triangle of Edwards, Hughes and the new coach replacing Gordon, Edwards and Klopp. Fundamentally all three being involved in the decision to buy players.

They also speculated that there could be an even stronger focus on recruiting 16-20 year olds in the mould of Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark, to use the momentum that has been gained from the sheer number of academy players that are getting to play for the first team.

Always said it's a no-brainer for us to keep doing that when it's developed big money sales like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster who haven't properly broken through (which then provides the net transfer budget) added to the ones who have. That gets you your HG quota as well rather than being quoted fortunes for established players or have clubs reluctant to sell to us anyway, like with Colwill. It also helps pad your squad out when schedules and injuries are relentless these days.

Focus on buying up top young British talent early and sign your established players from abroad. Added to having a stake in another club in somewhere like Portugal to try and get the next Nunez, Fernandez or Caicedo directly from South America without having to pay 100 million quid.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online newterp

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,356
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5782 on: Today at 01:05:56 pm »
Quote from: itihasas on Today at 03:31:39 am
Is it? I thought Edwards whole edge was his statistical acumen? That is a different skill-set from being a CEO no?
Quote from: mickeydocs on Today at 07:26:27 am
Lots of the articles I've read suggest his 'edge' is an ability to interpret data, along with a strong business acumen that includes an ability to deal with his impressive list of connections in football. These connections have helped in negotiations with the likes of Roma (Becker), as we were aware of financial pressure and took advantage of certain situations.

On TAW yesterday they mentioned the triangle of Edwards, Hughes and the new coach replacing Gordon, Edwards and Klopp. Fundamentally all three being involved in the decision to buy players.

They also speculated that there could be an even stronger focus on recruiting 16-20 year olds in the mould of Conor Bradley and Bobby Clark, to use the momentum that has been gained from the sheer number of academy players that are getting to play for the first team.

I thought his main edge was that he has a very slimline laptop. The envy of data nerds everywhere.
Logged

Online Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,533
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5783 on: Today at 01:30:49 pm »
Per Joycey, Bournemouths chief scout Mark Burchill joining us too. Will work in support of Fallows and Hunter. Former Celtic player and a bit of a journeyman in terms of his playing career.
Logged

Online afc tukrish

  • How long for them sausages? Maggie May's Mythical Turkish Delight. RAWK's Expert Sausage Monster! Oakley Cannonier is fucking boss. Likes blowing his friends and undoing their nuts? Who nose?!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,704
  • This looks like a nice spot...
    • Flat Back Four
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5784 on: Today at 01:34:05 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 01:05:56 pm
I thought his main edge was that he has a very slimline laptop. The envy of data nerds everywhere.

Has Edwards ever worked with a clunkier, more out-of-date model?

Until then, he's not really endured adversity, has he?
Logged
Since haste quite Schorsch, but Liverpool are genuine fight pigs...

Online Eeyore

  • "I have no problem whatsoever stating that FSG have done a good job.".Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,497
  • JFT 97
Re: The Men in Suits behind the scenes
« Reply #5785 on: Today at 01:34:30 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 10:44:04 am
Always said it's a no-brainer for us to keep doing that when it's developed big money sales like Ibe, Solanke, Brewster who haven't properly broken through (which then provides the net transfer budget) added to the ones who have. That gets you your HG quota as well rather than being quoted fortunes for established players or have clubs reluctant to sell to us anyway, like with Colwill. It also helps pad your squad out when schedules and injuries are relentless these days.

Focus on buying up top young British talent early and sign your established players from abroad. Added to having a stake in another club in somewhere like Portugal to try and get the next Nunez, Fernandez or Caicedo directly from South America without having to pay 100 million quid.


What happens to your established top players though whilst you are waiting for your young talents to develop? It is very easy to get into a cycle in which your top players basically get fed up with waiting and force their way out of the club. That is what happened with the likes of Torres, Suarez, Sterling and Coutinho.

You simply cannot rely on your academy and have to invest at the top end of the market like we did with VVD and Ali. You have to show ambition and compete in the here and now.
Logged
"Ohhh-kayyy"
Pages: 1 ... 140 141 142 143 144 [145]   Go Up
« previous next »
 