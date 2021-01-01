« previous next »
Topic: IPTV

Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
Reply #2200 on: Yesterday at 06:16:51 pm
Best device (value and quality wise) is a fire stick imo & the best time to buy them is when Amazon have a sale.

Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
Reply #2201 on: Yesterday at 07:48:28 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm
It will play the 4K stuff fine but the higher bitrate blu rays it is struggling. If you filter in movies by bitrate you can try it. Where is the direct play option in settings? Dont see it anywhere?

https://axfury.plexmanager.com/faq/direct-stream
Offline ToneLa

Re: IPTV
Reply #2202 on: Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm
Plex and IPTV
Cord all cut

Woooo
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
Reply #2203 on: Yesterday at 08:10:11 pm
Quote from: JasonF on Yesterday at 05:22:55 pm
https://www.plxplainers.xyz/#plex-for-android

Check that out for how to change it. Basically you want it playing at maximum quality otherwise it'll transcode (convert the video to a lower quality on the fly) which may cause buffering.
Thanks. Ive everything to max but the menu looks different and there is no option to tick direct play.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
Reply #2204 on: Yesterday at 08:43:09 pm
Quote from: ToneLa on Yesterday at 08:09:29 pm
Plex and IPTV
Cord all cut

Woooo

Saves a fecking fortune.
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
Reply #2205 on: Yesterday at 08:46:30 pm
Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 05:14:03 pm
It will play the 4K stuff fine but the higher bitrate blu rays it is struggling. If you filter in movies by bitrate you can try it. Where is the direct play option in settings? Dont see it anywhere?

Cant for the life of me find where to filter by bitrate when using the plex app on a Samsung tv.

I dont know how these bitrates compare to the ones youre having issues with, but Ive watched 2 films in the last couple of days which were perfect and these are the details of the files.

Width: 3840
Height: 2160
Size: 14.9GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 19.9 Mbps
Video: 4K (HEVC Main)
Audio: 5.1 EAC3

Width: 3840
Height: 1636
Size: 24.8GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 33 Mbps
Video: 4K HDR10 (HEVC Main 10)
Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
Reply #2206 on: Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Are you using a paid version of the app Jonny ?
Offline MBL?

Re: IPTV
Reply #2207 on: Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Yesterday at 08:46:30 pm
Cant for the life of me find where to filter by bitrate when using the plex app on a Samsung tv.

I dont know how these bitrates compare to the ones youre having issues with, but Ive watched 2 films in the last couple of days which were perfect and these are the details of the files.

Width: 3840
Height: 2160
Size: 14.9GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 19.9 Mbps
Video: 4K (HEVC Main)
Audio: 5.1 EAC3

Width: 3840
Height: 1636
Size: 24.8GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 33 Mbps
Video: 4K HDR10 (HEVC Main 10)
Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
If you go to movies or movies 4K and move to the right you can select libraries above. Then the filter on the right near the bottom there is an option for bit rate. May be different as Im on the android app.

Actually an easier way is to search silence of the lambs. One is 1080p 65mbps Blu-ray rip.

Edit: I went looking for this issue. The above you mentioned would play no problem at all. Its just that a real 4K Blu-ray would be over 100mbps.
Last Edit: Yesterday at 09:57:39 pm
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
Reply #2208 on: Today at 12:09:32 am
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Yesterday at 08:50:53 pm
Are you using a paid version of the app Jonny ?

Just the free plex version.

Quote from: MBL? on Yesterday at 09:55:17 pm
If you go to movies or movies 4K and move to the right you can select libraries above. Then the filter on the right near the bottom there is an option for bit rate. May be different as Im on the android app.

Actually an easier way is to search silence of the lambs. One is 1080p 65mbps Blu-ray rip.

Edit: I went looking for this issue. The above you mentioned would play no problem at all. Its just that a real 4K Blu-ray would be over 100mbps.

Ah right I see that now! When I sort it by bitrate and play the highest bit rate ones it does buffer, but my fibre is only 65-70mbps d/l. Randomly tried some other films in the 4K movie library and they were fine, as were the couple of episodes of black bird that I watched earlier in the 4K Library. First time Ive seen anything buffer since I started using plex to be honest.  For some reason the Plex app built into the Samsung TV handled the high bit rate files better than the Plex app on my 4K max Firestick, I thought it would have been the other way round for some reason. The film loaded quicker and had less buffering.
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
Reply #2209 on: Today at 07:52:26 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Yesterday at 06:08:48 pm
Can anyone give me a bullet note summary of how I can get into this? The OP is 6 years old which is an eternity in the tech world.

I am only interested in reliably watching Liverpool games from the comfort of my sofa. I might also watch games involving 2 of the other big 6, but aside from that dont watch any sport at all so Im not going to sub to Sky. I have watched streams on the laptop but its fussy, sometimes cant get a good stream or an English one, nuisance ads, plus its a laptop screen.

I have Disney+ and Amazon and regularly use torrents for any other TV shows I need so I dont need a service for TV or movies. I guess if this IPTV also includes tv/movies then its a bonus, but definitely not a primary concern.

I just want to know what I need to buy, where from, and what I need to pay going forward. My understanding is that I need a box and then subscribe to some service?
Do you use a VPN?
Offline kaesarsosei

Re: IPTV
Reply #2210 on: Today at 08:11:16 am
Quote from: ooter1 on Today at 07:52:26 am
Do you use a VPN?

No I dont, although am familiar with the concept. Would this be a requirement too?
Online ooter1

Re: IPTV
Reply #2211 on: Today at 10:39:00 am
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:11:16 am
No I dont, although am familiar with the concept. Would this be a requirement too?
No but vidio app works well with an Indonesian VPN and only costs around £30  for a 12 month subscription. They show PL football. www.vidio.com
Last Edit: Today at 10:41:02 am
Offline Graeme

Re: IPTV
Reply #2212 on: Today at 10:40:04 am
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 12:09:32 am
For some reason the Plex app built into the Samsung TV handled the high bit rate files better than the Plex app on my 4K max Firestick, I thought it would have been the other way round for some reason. The film loaded quicker and had less buffering.

Fire TV will be on WiFi, is the TV connected by Ethernet? Even if both WiFi the TV may have a better connection
Offline jonnypb

Re: IPTV
Reply #2213 on: Today at 10:57:10 am
Quote from: Graeme on Today at 10:40:04 am
Fire TV will be on WiFi, is the TV connected by Ethernet? Even if both WiFi the TV may have a better connection

Both Wifi at the minute.  Just checked the download speed app on the firestick in case the wifi connection wasn't great, but I'm getting pretty much the maximum download speed.  Router reports 70mbps and firestick reporting 65mbps.
Online WhereAngelsPlay

Re: IPTV
Reply #2214 on: Today at 04:56:43 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on Today at 10:57:10 am
Both Wifi at the minute.  Just checked the download speed app on the firestick in case the wifi connection wasn't great, but I'm getting pretty much the maximum download speed.  Router reports 70mbps and firestick reporting 65mbps.


Yeah the sticks wifi is top notch.
