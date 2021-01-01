Cant for the life of me find where to filter by bitrate when using the plex app on a Samsung tv.
I dont know how these bitrates compare to the ones youre having issues with, but Ive watched 2 films in the last couple of days which were perfect and these are the details of the files.
Width: 3840
Height: 2160
Size: 14.9GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 19.9 Mbps
Video: 4K (HEVC Main)
Audio: 5.1 EAC3
Width: 3840
Height: 1636
Size: 24.8GB
Container: MKV
Bitrate: 33 Mbps
Video: 4K HDR10 (HEVC Main 10)
Audio: 7.1 DTS-HD
If you go to movies or movies 4K and move to the right you can select libraries above. Then the filter on the right near the bottom there is an option for bit rate. May be different as Im on the android app.
Actually an easier way is to search silence of the lambs. One is 1080p 65mbps Blu-ray rip.
Edit: I went looking for this issue. The above you mentioned would play no problem at all. Its just that a real 4K Blu-ray would be over 100mbps.