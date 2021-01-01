Are you using a paid version of the app Jonny ?



If you go to movies or movies 4K and move to the right you can select libraries above. Then the filter on the right near the bottom there is an option for bit rate. May be different as Im on the android app.



Actually an easier way is to search silence of the lambs. One is 1080p 65mbps Blu-ray rip.



Edit: I went looking for this issue. The above you mentioned would play no problem at all. Its just that a real 4K Blu-ray would be over 100mbps.



Just the free plex version.Ah right I see that now! When I sort it by bitrate and play the highest bit rate ones it does buffer, but my fibre is only 65-70mbps d/l. Randomly tried some other films in the 4K movie library and they were fine, as were the couple of episodes of black bird that I watched earlier in the 4K Library. First time Ive seen anything buffer since I started using plex to be honest. For some reason the Plex app built into the Samsung TV handled the high bit rate files better than the Plex app on my 4K max Firestick, I thought it would have been the other way round for some reason. The film loaded quicker and had less buffering.