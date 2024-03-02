« previous next »
Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 654468 times)

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9600 on: March 2, 2024, 10:50:18 pm »
Zero mention of the fact that Tierney had already done the same thing at the other end, where Forest cleared the ball after Elliott's shot, it dropped uncontested to a Liverpool player yet Tierney gave the drop ball to Forest to resume the game. Wrong in both instances maybe, but neither team has been fucked over more than the other.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9601 on: March 2, 2024, 10:51:12 pm »
What the fuck? Forest were piss poor, but apparently they played 'some great stuff' ??? When was this? What agenda ridden nonsense..
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9602 on: March 2, 2024, 10:53:22 pm »
If that happens the other way round theyre all saying Liverpool should have defended better.

In fact it doesnt even get shown, quite rightly because its fuck all, theres 2 minutes between the drop ball and the goal.  Might as well moan about a fucking throw in given the wrong way in the 56th minute or something and claim that changed the whole direction of the game.

Tit.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9603 on: March 2, 2024, 10:54:10 pm »
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on March  2, 2024, 10:50:18 pm
Zero mention of the fact that Tierney had already done the same thing at the other end, where Forest cleared the ball after Elliott's shot, it dropped uncontested to a Liverpool player yet Tierney gave the drop ball to Forest to resume the game. Wrong in both instances maybe, but neither team has been fucked over more than the other.

Yeah that looked very wrong at the time. Maybe he thinks that's what the rule is?

They never showed the Danns penalty. What a surprise!
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9604 on: March 2, 2024, 10:56:47 pm »
Some nonsensical comments from Shearer and Jenas there that really do make it feel like they've been told to stir the pot as much as possible.

"Tierney doesn't blow the whistle for the head injury immediately, until Forest have the ball" - it's like a 1-2 second delay and you see it all the time. Sometimes you don't notice it's a head injury at first glance, or a shout from a player alerts you. Hardly like Tierney waited until Forest were about to shoot and then chose to blow.

"The time difference isn't a valid point, if Liverpool don't get the drop ball, everything changes" - you can make that argument about literally every wrong decision ever made in a match. If a throw-in is incorrectly awarded in the 1st minute, the entire rest of the match is different, and the team who loses can blame that throw-in call. I assume Jenas will be applying his sharp logic to bemoan how Brighton, Everton, Luton etc. were all robbed too.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9605 on: March 2, 2024, 10:57:09 pm »
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on March  2, 2024, 10:54:10 pm
Yeah that looked very wrong at the time. Maybe he thinks that's what the rule is?

They never showed the Danns penalty. What a surprise!
 ::)

The rule is that is gets dropped to the goalie if the balls in the penalty area or was last touched in the penalty area.

Tierney clearly thinks he stopped play before the attackers got it in both situations. Maybe he was looking at the player on the ground at that point? At least it was consistent across the game though.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9606 on: March 2, 2024, 11:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Vote For Pedro on March  2, 2024, 10:47:23 pm
Piss off back to the One Show Jenas, you tedious knoblord

Knoblord :lmao
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9607 on: March 2, 2024, 11:04:18 pm »
An absolutely bizarre agenda taken up by MOTD (and Sky have only just now latched onto it) for a decision that probably barely cracks the top 50 most controversial officiating decisions this season. There are a solid 4 (FOUR) reasons why this should have blown over almost immediately:

1. Tierney awarded the exact same decision in Forest's favour earlier in the game
2. Yates should have been penalised for his kung-fu kick attempt
3. There was nearly 2 minutes between the restart and Nunez scoring
4. Forest actually regained possession in that time.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9608 on: March 2, 2024, 11:05:27 pm »
Quote from: TheCunningScorpion on March  2, 2024, 10:51:12 pm
What the fuck? Forest were piss poor, but apparently they played 'some great stuff' ??? When was this? What agenda ridden nonsense..

Failed to mention Elanga was offside when Kelleher saved with his foot.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9609 on: March 2, 2024, 11:11:25 pm »
The Everton Comedy Show on now.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9610 on: March 2, 2024, 11:12:40 pm »
I was celebrating our goal for so long I didn't know thesevtwats had lost until about 7:30 😂😂

Let my eyes feast upon this
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9611 on: March 2, 2024, 11:13:52 pm »
What the fuck was that penalty
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9612 on: March 2, 2024, 11:15:07 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on March  2, 2024, 11:13:52 pm
What the fuck was that penalty

They booed their own pen var check

Insane
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9613 on: March 2, 2024, 11:18:32 pm »
Wow, some strike from Soucek.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9614 on: March 2, 2024, 11:18:40 pm »
Wallop! Pick it out.

Pickers with a lovely flop as it whistles past him too.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9615 on: March 2, 2024, 11:19:30 pm »
Cant remember the last time a team had defenders on the posts for a corner. And they still conceded 🤣🤣🤣

Everton. The gift that keeps on giving.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9616 on: March 2, 2024, 11:20:15 pm »
That crowd are absolutely toxic

They're the 12th man for the opposition
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9617 on: March 2, 2024, 11:20:47 pm »
Hilariously brilliant goal by Soucek
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9618 on: March 2, 2024, 11:23:41 pm »
Just watching the tierney konate incident again. Surely hes blown for the fact their 22 comes piling in with a raised foot. No idea how jenas and shearer are so adamant Kelleher took konate out.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9619 on: March 2, 2024, 11:27:25 pm »
Quote from: Judge Red on March  2, 2024, 11:23:41 pm
Just watching the tierney konate incident again. Surely hes blown for the fact their 22 comes piling in with a raised foot. No idea how jenas and shearer are so adamant Kelleher took konate out.

If he's blown up due to head injury the ball was outside the area when he blew. It should've been restarted from there

But Forest had the ball back

The only claim left is 'the game would've been different' which is extremely weak


It's nothing to do with the actual goal. But Sky still stick up a 'Liverpool goal controversy' for the masses to gorge on 
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9620 on: March 2, 2024, 11:32:43 pm »
If it happened the other reay round and forest had scored after a similar drop ball, do we think there would have been the same outrage?

It stinks we have to put up with this shit every time we get anything "controversial"
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9621 on: March 2, 2024, 11:38:11 pm »
Brighton are laughably bad at the back how is De Zerbi linked with tob jobs, he will be lucky if he's Brighton manager in 12 months time.

Marco Silva though that guy is so underrated he's done a brilliant job on a limited budget at Fulham
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9622 on: March 2, 2024, 11:50:46 pm »
Quote from: DarkOfTheManatee on March  2, 2024, 10:56:47 pm
Some nonsensical comments from Shearer and Jenas there that really do make it feel like they've been told to stir the pot as much as possible.

"Tierney doesn't blow the whistle for the head injury immediately, until Forest have the ball" - it's like a 1-2 second delay and you see it all the time. Sometimes you don't notice it's a head injury at first glance, or a shout from a player alerts you. Hardly like Tierney waited until Forest were about to shoot and then chose to blow.

"The time difference isn't a valid point, if Liverpool don't get the drop ball, everything changes" - you can make that argument about literally every wrong decision ever made in a match. If a throw-in is incorrectly awarded in the 1st minute, the entire rest of the match is different, and the team who loses can blame that throw-in call. I assume Jenas will be applying his sharp logic to bemoan how Brighton, Everton, Luton etc. were all robbed too.

Describing Konate's injury as being due to a collision with Kelleher rather than being due to the flying kick from the forest player was ridiculous and they were also wrong about when the ref blew, he did so while the ball was still in the penalty area and thus a drop ball to us, so that part was actually the bit he got right in that incident.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9623 on: March 3, 2024, 01:09:41 am »
.
The high kick to Konate's head that MOTD ignored and did not show or mention:-



^ from https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1764059586108051566


or a slow-motion gif of the incident here: https://imgur.com/a/SfUMFhY


^ According to Tierney... not a freekick. Though according to Tierney (and VAR) a defender can wrestle a forward to the floor in the penalty area without even looking or challenging for the ball... and it is not a foul:-

https://ok.ru/video/7245368265447?fromTime=2343 (Danilo on Danns on 85 minutes into the match)


But y'know... 'JJ' is 'absolutely livid' because his team were in possession after Konate was felled and had a head injury... https://twitter.com/BBCMOTD/status/1764060313786204555

...but MOTD chose to omit Konate being kicked in the head & Danns being wrestled to the floor... because reasons, or something... ('Well done, boys. Good process')



^ and that if Forest had tired to play a little more football - instead of timewasting at 0-0, maybe they could have got something from the game...





Edit: and they are (the BBC) still persevering with this - despite being called out for their bias, partiality, and omission of the actual events on social media:-

'Nottingham Forest 0-1 Liverpool: Referee analyst Mark Clattenburg bemoans officiating for Darwin Nunez winner' - www.bbc.co.uk/sport/football/68459920



MOTD iPlayer link: https://www.bbc.co.uk/iplayer/episode/m001x0s2/match-of-the-day-202324-02032024

MOTD download link: https://old.reddit.com/r/footballhighlights/comments/1b52qtk/bbc_match_of_the_day_02mar2024




'What exactly does Jermaine Jenas do?' (an oldie from 2010):-

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/XzL4vCAofP8" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/XzL4vCAofP8</a>

^ or click here to watch - www.youtube.com/v/XzL4vCAofP8

Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9624 on: March 3, 2024, 01:12:53 am »
Quote from: oojason on March  3, 2024, 01:09:41 am
The high kick to Konate's head:-



^ from https://twitter.com/JamesPearceLFC/status/1764059586108051566

According to Tierney... not a freekick. Though according to Tierney (and VAR) a defender can wrestle a forward to the floor in the penalty area without even looking or challenging for the ball... and it is not a foul.

He's not even looking at the ball.

With regards to the rugby tackle on Danns. Tierney had a chat with Danilo before the next corner-kick literally telling him he couldn't do that again.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9625 on: March 3, 2024, 08:08:04 am »
Selective narrative driven garbage. Dont know if they just want to lean into the controversy for clippable, viewing figure driving analysis at the end, or if they just want to side with the smaller side, or want to make out that weve somehow had things evened up for everything else weve suffered but they really have not looked at that in any sort of comprehensive way.

Not sure Ive ever seen the dwell on such a minor decision so long before a goal and Ive definitely never heard the nonsense about the game completely changing so the difference in time doesnt matter. Even if they were given the ball, there is every chance we end up scoring still as it only takes a break from a ball into the box to lead to us having a shot or a corner and then were back to the same situation. Quite the time for MOTD to start contemplating the butterfly effect.

Tierney has clearly decided to blow for the head injury as the ball is coming out of the box, but delays to check Konate doesnt get back up. In his mind, hes captured a snapshot of when the game should have been paused and used that to make his decision on the drop ball. Its a minor thing and has no bearing on the goal, which they could understand if they took the respective xGs from the positions of where the ball was and where it was dropped to see that the probabilities are unaffected by the decision, and that the ball changes hands multiple times between the drop ball and the corner, not to mention that if you use the rest of the game to predict what would have happened if Forest were given the ball back, they likely would have done fuck all with it, we would have got it back and then been in their half long before time was up, given their were actually about 4 mins left of the game due to their time wasting booking (showing Forest werent confident of their chances of scoring either), and the goalkeeper injury in extra time. So shove the theoretical physics driven narrative and just comment on the situation.

As for the rest of the analysis, whats the point in having the xG displayed after the game if they dont use it. Stating Forest could have won the game is another leap into an alternate universe. Of course they could, but you could build that narrative for any game and say any team could have beaten any team in any game ever if you focus solely on their chances. We had a higher xG even before the last minute, so perhaps use the information given to you rather than picking the narrative you want before deciding which team was more likely to win.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9626 on: March 3, 2024, 09:20:28 am »
Hopefully Saudi broadcasters will tempt Jenas away very soon. Dreadful presenter and even worse footballer
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9627 on: March 3, 2024, 09:25:33 am »
Quote from: Lee1-6Liv on March  2, 2024, 11:32:43 pm
If it happened the other reay round and forest had scored after a similar drop ball, do we think there would have been the same outrage?

It stinks we have to put up with this shit every time we get anything "controversial"

It's always the same if anything goes our way. It sets the mood music of Liverpool being fair game to fuck over which is concerning given the importance of next week.

Said it after Chelsea when it was a shitstorm because a few decisions went out way, with Arsenal to come on the Sunday and decisions went against us that day.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9628 on: March 3, 2024, 09:46:50 am »
They absolutely hate us.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9629 on: March 3, 2024, 09:57:57 am »
Quote from: Bread on March  2, 2024, 11:04:18 pm
An absolutely bizarre agenda taken up by MOTD (and Sky have only just now latched onto it) for a decision that probably barely cracks the top 50 most controversial officiating decisions this season. There are a solid 4 (FOUR) reasons why this should have blown over almost immediately:

1. Tierney awarded the exact same decision in Forest's favour earlier in the game
2. Yates should have been penalised for his kung-fu kick attempt
3. There was nearly 2 minutes between the restart and Nunez scoring
4. Forest actually regained possession in that time.

Wow - Sky WTF??

They've even got a video of the 'incident' with the footage sped up between the so called 'incident' and the goal. If you watch it carefully because it's so fast, Forest get the ball back about a minute later and boot it out. From the resulting throw-in to Kelleher he then starts the move in a completely new phase of play. A 2-3 minute gap not even discussed, instead they put up the IFAB rule to peddle the agenda, even the head injury was 'apparent'.

https://www.skysports.com/football/news/11095/13085892/referee-error-before-liverpools-winner-at-nottingham-forest-causes-controversy-as-mark-clattenburg-speaks-out

At least they quoted Klopp's reply, you can tell he can't be arsed with it all.

Klopp: The same thing happened to us in the first half
Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp said: "It happened exactly the same as it did in the first half, just the other way round. I expected it to happen exactly like that because it happened like that in the first half. If it wouldn't have happened in the first half I would have asked the question as well.

"I would now assume that is the rule - to be honest, I wasn't sure - because twice it happened and twice it was handled exactly the same, so I don't really see the reason for the discussions because that's it.

"I don't know how many passes we had to play to arrive there and score the goal, but I understand 100 per cent the excitement, and the anger from Nottingham of course. But I would say it was twice, and twice the same, so that is consistent."


What I do find really satisfying is that this amazing, fantastic Liverpool performance and result is obviously boiling some serious piss amongst rival fans and bias agenda driven media.
 ;D
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9630 on: Today at 09:01:13 am »
Just got back from a week away and caught up on MOTD.  Obviously I've read a lot about the controversy but I was still stunned by how the BBC covered that incident.  They majored their argument on the enormity of Tierney's error and dismissed entirely the length of time between that and the goal being scored.  At no stage even during the highlights did they show the whole passage of play from what I could tell, and they used two shorter, edited moments to make their point in the discussion afterwards.

This is an enormous abuse of power, using edited clips that will make most viewers think it wasn't really very long before the drop ball and the goal.  This explains the huge levels of ire I've seen on social media and it's totally caused by MOTD's coverage and this bizarre new butterfly affect theory they're obviously going to apply to any incorrect decisions in the future (not).

This post could have easily gone in the Corruption Theory thread as well, this is about as biased a view as I have ever seen on MOTD, backed up with snidely edited snapshots to reinforce their opinion.

Compare and contrast with the Arsenal coverage yesterday.  "Yeah, he dived but the ref. couldn't see it from his angle" and move on - nothing to see there.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9631 on: Today at 10:57:21 pm »
Man City and Newcastle's Shay Given in talking absolute bollocks about Liverpool shocker.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9632 on: Today at 10:59:57 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:57:21 pm
Man City and Newcastle's Shay Given in talking absolute bollocks about Liverpool shocker.

You could tell even he didn't actually believe what he was saying. Massive prick.
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9633 on: Today at 11:00:34 pm »
Quote from: bradders1011 on Today at 10:57:21 pm
Man City and Newcastle's Shay Given in talking absolute bollocks about Liverpool shocker.
How's employed in a punditry role is mystifying. He wouldn't have given a free kick elsewhere on the pitch :lmao
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9634 on: Today at 11:00:58 pm »
is shay given on fucking drugs? thats not a free kick anywhere else on the pitch? these lot will say anything to hide their bullshit
Re: MoTD thread
« Reply #9635 on: Today at 11:04:08 pm »
Shay Given doesn't think that's a foul at all and not even a free kick outside the box

This is the problem with having these pundits who just aren't up to it. 'Got the ball' was nearly 10 years ago

He can't be that fucking thick. In fact I know he isn't, I have a hard time swallowing how these pundits are saying this and what the reason is

Keane and Carragher in the studio no penalty and 'I see why it's not given'

There's no possible way they can think that.
