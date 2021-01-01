Some nonsensical comments from Shearer and Jenas there that really do make it feel like they've been told to stir the pot as much as possible.



"Tierney doesn't blow the whistle for the head injury immediately, until Forest have the ball" - it's like a 1-2 second delay and you see it all the time. Sometimes you don't notice it's a head injury at first glance, or a shout from a player alerts you. Hardly like Tierney waited until Forest were about to shoot and then chose to blow.



"The time difference isn't a valid point, if Liverpool don't get the drop ball, everything changes" - you can make that argument about literally every wrong decision ever made in a match. If a throw-in is incorrectly awarded in the 1st minute, the entire rest of the match is different, and the team who loses can blame that throw-in call. I assume Jenas will be applying his sharp logic to bemoan how Brighton, Everton, Luton etc. were all robbed too.