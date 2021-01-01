« previous next »
Author Topic: MoTD thread  (Read 651651 times)

Zero mention of the fact that Tierney had already done the same thing at the other end, where Forest cleared the ball after Elliott's shot, it dropped uncontested to a Liverpool player yet Tierney gave the drop ball to Forest to resume the game. Wrong in both instances maybe, but neither team has been fucked over more than the other.
What the fuck? Forest were piss poor, but apparently they played 'some great stuff' ??? When was this? What agenda ridden nonsense..
If that happens the other way round theyre all saying Liverpool should have defended better.

In fact it doesnt even get shown, quite rightly because its fuck all, theres 2 minutes between the drop ball and the goal.  Might as well moan about a fucking throw in given the wrong way in the 56th minute or something and claim that changed the whole direction of the game.

Tit.
Quote from: TheShanklyGates on Today at 10:50:18 pm
Zero mention of the fact that Tierney had already done the same thing at the other end, where Forest cleared the ball after Elliott's shot, it dropped uncontested to a Liverpool player yet Tierney gave the drop ball to Forest to resume the game. Wrong in both instances maybe, but neither team has been fucked over more than the other.

Yeah that looked very wrong at the time. Maybe he thinks that's what the rule is?

They never showed the Danns penalty. What a surprise!
 ::)
Some nonsensical comments from Shearer and Jenas there that really do make it feel like they've been told to stir the pot as much as possible.

"Tierney doesn't blow the whistle for the head injury immediately, until Forest have the ball" - it's like a 1-2 second delay and you see it all the time. Sometimes you don't notice it's a head injury at first glance, or a shout from a player alerts you. Hardly like Tierney waited until Forest were about to shoot and then chose to blow.

"The time difference isn't a valid point, if Liverpool don't get the drop ball, everything changes" - you can make that argument about literally every wrong decision ever made in a match. If a throw-in is incorrectly awarded in the 1st minute, the entire rest of the match is different, and the team who loses can blame that throw-in call. I assume Jenas will be applying his sharp logic to bemoan how Brighton, Everton, Luton etc. were all robbed too.
Quote from: Yosser0_0 on Today at 10:54:10 pm
Yeah that looked very wrong at the time. Maybe he thinks that's what the rule is?

They never showed the Danns penalty. What a surprise!
 ::)

The rule is that is gets dropped to the goalie if the balls in the penalty area or was last touched in the penalty area.

Tierney clearly thinks he stopped play before the attackers got it in both situations. Maybe he was looking at the player on the ground at that point? At least it was consistent across the game though.
Knoblord
Piss off back to the One Show Jenas, you tedious knoblord

Knoblord :lmao
An absolutely bizarre agenda taken up by MOTD (and Sky have only just now latched onto it) for a decision that probably barely cracks the top 50 most controversial officiating decisions this season. There are a solid 4 (FOUR) reasons why this should have blown over almost immediately:

1. Tierney awarded the exact same decision in Forest's favour earlier in the game
2. Yates should have been penalised for his kung-fu kick attempt
3. There was nearly 2 minutes between the restart and Nunez scoring
4. Forest actually regained possession in that time.
