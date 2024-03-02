Selective narrative driven garbage. Dont know if they just want to lean into the controversy for clippable, viewing figure driving analysis at the end, or if they just want to side with the smaller side, or want to make out that weve somehow had things evened up for everything else weve suffered but they really have not looked at that in any sort of comprehensive way.



Not sure Ive ever seen the dwell on such a minor decision so long before a goal and Ive definitely never heard the nonsense about the game completely changing so the difference in time doesnt matter. Even if they were given the ball, there is every chance we end up scoring still as it only takes a break from a ball into the box to lead to us having a shot or a corner and then were back to the same situation. Quite the time for MOTD to start contemplating the butterfly effect.



Tierney has clearly decided to blow for the head injury as the ball is coming out of the box, but delays to check Konate doesnt get back up. In his mind, hes captured a snapshot of when the game should have been paused and used that to make his decision on the drop ball. Its a minor thing and has no bearing on the goal, which they could understand if they took the respective xGs from the positions of where the ball was and where it was dropped to see that the probabilities are unaffected by the decision, and that the ball changes hands multiple times between the drop ball and the corner, not to mention that if you use the rest of the game to predict what would have happened if Forest were given the ball back, they likely would have done fuck all with it, we would have got it back and then been in their half long before time was up, given their were actually about 4 mins left of the game due to their time wasting booking (showing Forest werent confident of their chances of scoring either), and the goalkeeper injury in extra time. So shove the theoretical physics driven narrative and just comment on the situation.



As for the rest of the analysis, whats the point in having the xG displayed after the game if they dont use it. Stating Forest could have won the game is another leap into an alternate universe. Of course they could, but you could build that narrative for any game and say any team could have beaten any team in any game ever if you focus solely on their chances. We had a higher xG even before the last minute, so perhaps use the information given to you rather than picking the narrative you want before deciding which team was more likely to win.