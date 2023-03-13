« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Down

Author Topic: Linekergate (MoTD thread)  (Read 552413 times)

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,897
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9280 on: Today at 10:39:27 am »
Geddin Gary
Logged

Offline telekon

  • Keep Calm And Carry On Coughing......Urgently needs to know the German word for "woosh", cos clearly "ironie" escapes him :)
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,568
  • I'm in love with here and I feel fine
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9281 on: Today at 10:39:37 am »
Quote from: Red-Soldier on Today at 10:28:33 am
Gary Lineker 💙💛
@GaryLineker
·
Follow
Replying to @GaryLineker
A final thought: however difficult the last few days have been, it simply doesnt compare to having to flee your home from persecution or war to seek refuge in a land far away. Its heartwarming to have seen the empathy towards their plight from so many of you. 3/4
10:09 AM · Mar 13, 2023
25.2K


Gary Lineker 💙💛
@GaryLineker
We remain a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people. Thank you. ❤️ 4/4

As someone not in the UK, Gary Lineker appears to suddenly be the spokesperson against the right wing establishment. These news have reached e.g. Swedish newspapers and media. I can't remember the last time a non-Tory individual did the same. It's been years.
Logged
What has the universe got to do with it? You're here in Brooklyn! Brooklyn is not expanding!

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,599
  • The first five yards........
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9282 on: Today at 10:39:51 am »
Quote from: oojason on Today at 02:15:24 am
'This 3 minute clip from 2021 is still being widely shared. It's helpful if you want to understand how Gary Lineker feels about the issue of refugees, about his relationship with the BBC  - and about the idea of the BBC telling him what he can and can't tweet.' - https://twitter.com/BBCRosAtkins/status/1634837620499836928 (BBC News Analysis Editor)

Thanks for that Jason. I hadn't seen that before. He's an admirable man is Lineker. This issue (the refugee one) is clearly important to him on a personal level.

By the way, Ross Atkins is a jewel in the BBC's crown.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Offline FlashingBlade

  • Organised a piss up in a brewery. Ended up in his pants with a KFC bucket. Future MP. Eats only Fish Heads and Tails. Can't spell 'DOMUM'. Now has no balls.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,506
  • From a Shankly Boy to a Klopp Man
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9283 on: Today at 10:40:47 am »
Telegragh readership will implode after they thought they'd ' won'
Logged

Online Red-Soldier

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 14,090
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9284 on: Today at 10:41:24 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:39:51 am
Thanks for that Jason. I hadn't seen that before. He's an admirable man is Lineker. This issue (the refugee one) is clearly important to him on a personal level.

By the way, Ross Atkins is a jewel in the BBC's crown.

He's just taken in a second refugee, so I would say it is.
Logged

Offline Yorkykopite

  • Misses Danny Boy with a passion. Phil's Official Biographer, dontcherknow...it's all true. Honestly.
  • RAWK Writer
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 31,599
  • The first five yards........
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9285 on: Today at 10:47:52 am »
He has also hit upon the winning formula.

If you want to be a patriot and proud of your own country then be proud of Britain's long record in providing asylum for refugees and political exiles. From the Huguenots, onwards.

This government is shitting all over that tradition.
Logged
"If you want the world to love you don't discuss Middle Eastern politics" Saul Bellow.

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9286 on: Today at 10:52:15 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:52 am
He has also hit upon the winning formula.

If you want to be a patriot and proud of your own country then be proud of Britain's long record in providing asylum for refugees and political exiles. From the Huguenots, onwards.

This government is shitting all over that tradition.
Spot on.

Well in Gary.
Logged

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9287 on: Today at 10:53:23 am »
Tories at the BBC have managed this farrago about as well as everything else they've been responsible for.

I don't know how Tim Davie can continue, he's a complete laughing stock.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9288 on: Today at 11:05:52 am »
Quote from: Black Bull Nova on Today at 12:11:49 am
All a bit shite but then,
1. Sack all those dickheads presenting MOTD and providing useless commentaries, save a load of money and get a better product.
2. Draw up a set of rules and stick to them. It's a bit like avoiding advertising on the BBC, you can't do it but you can go on Graham Norton and talk about your new film and what is popular music but product, all R1, R2, R6 do is advertise product.

This. The rules may be right, they may be wrong but they are what they are and you can always fuck off if you dont like them.

Its a disgrace that so much public money is spent on these morons that add absolutely nothing to Motd apart from cringeworthy bantz. Either get some proper tactically analysis (like you see on Tifo) or just show the goals.
Logged

Online Andy82lfc

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,530
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9289 on: Today at 11:06:01 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:53:23 am
Tories at the BBC have managed this farrago about as well as everything else they've been responsible for.

I don't know how Tim Davie can continue, he's a complete laughing stock.

You can see he was a Tory councillor a mile off, lying through his teeth with absolute ease when saying he wasn't swayed by political pressure.
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9290 on: Today at 11:08:18 am »
Quote from: Yorkykopite on Today at 10:47:52 am
He has also hit upon the winning formula.

If you want to be a patriot and proud of your own country then be proud of Britain's long record in providing asylum for refugees and political exiles. From the Huguenots, onwards.

This government is shitting all over that tradition.

I dont want to get into this on here but if you think its that simple then I have some seafront property to sell you. Albanians arriving from France for example are not refugees.
Logged

Online Red_Mist

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,904
  • CORGI registered friend (but not a gas engineer)
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9291 on: Today at 11:14:11 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 10:53:23 am
Tories at the BBC have managed this farrago about as well as everything else they've been responsible for.

I don't know how Tim Davie can continue, he's a complete laughing stock.
True, but the real one squirming must be Cruella. Garys tweet today about us remaining a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people makes her look an even bigger twat. Its the word predominantly :)
Logged

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,234
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9292 on: Today at 11:15:12 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 09:50:04 am
Only because the majority of the public let them get away with it.

Using your analogy, if the cabinet were a football team performing this badly, the fans of that team would be hootin' and hollerin' and protesting and demanding change.

Meanwhile, the vast majority of the population barely pay any attention to what HM Gov. is up to most of the time - it's actually very depressing. :(

I think like a lot of supporters of middling teams, the population has succumbed to the belief that this is just as good as it gets. To stretch the analogy a bit further, Brexit for a number of people was like winning the FA Cup after being relegated.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9293 on: Today at 11:19:10 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:08:18 am
I dont want to get into this on here but if you think its that simple then I have some seafront property to sell you. Albanians arriving from France for example are not refugees.

Then they should be processed as such - and returned if necessary.

Regardless, that is no excuse to make 'criminals' out of genuine refugees and refuse them refuge.

The 'Albanian' argument is pure whataboutery - and it reads like you're falling for it.

Meanwhile, while you're watching the pretty smoke and mirrors, big issues, like NHS pay, high mortgage rates, a cost of living crisis, massive profiteering by energy companies, etc, etc aren't being discussed/challenged.

Seriously, you think a few 'Albanian' blokes arriving in the UK are the cause of its problems? Really?

(No wonder it's so easy to divide and conquer the UK's citizens - I despair).
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9294 on: Today at 11:20:16 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:15:12 am
I think like a lot of supporters of middling teams, the population has succumbed to the belief that this is just as good as it gets. To stretch the analogy a bit further, Brexit for a number of people was like winning the FA Cup after being relegated.

Fair point.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9295 on: Today at 11:21:54 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:08:18 am
I don’t want to get into this on here...

PS: You just did. If you're gonna post such rhetoric - you WILL get replies.

(Equally, I expect people to challenge my viewpoint too).
« Last Edit: Today at 11:34:19 am by A Red Abroad »
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,436
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9296 on: Today at 11:22:33 am »
Quote from: Red_Mist on Today at 11:14:11 am
True, but the real one squirming must be Cruella. Gary’s tweet today about us remaining “a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people” makes her look an even bigger twat. It’s the word “predominantly” :)

It's amazing that a complete non-entity like Braverman has one of the four "Great Offices of State"  (though that probably needs revising down to three after the Home Office got seriously down-sized). She's latched herself onto this immigration issue like a pitbull in the hope that it will raise her profile in the Conservative Party, and become a leadership contender.

But idiots are what Boris needed to surround himself with to make him look in anyway competent, anyone with any political heft would be telling him he's chatting bollocks on the rare occasions he turned his mind to the actual job of running the country. That's why the head of the civil service in the Treasury had to go too, and why Boris couldn't have anyone in the Chancellor's job for more than five minutes.

And the person running the BBC was unable to compete with these people for a seat in Parliament.
« Last Edit: Today at 11:25:09 am by Gili Gulu »
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Online Elliemental

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 610
  • You Love Us
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9297 on: Today at 11:23:13 am »
Excellent. The BBC have ended the farce, I hope. But I also want to take a moment to mention how utterly heroic John Barnes has been throughout this. His interviews were brilliant. Just brilliant.
Logged

Offline Lusty

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,714
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9298 on: Today at 11:24:58 am »
Logged

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9299 on: Today at 11:25:57 am »
Quote from: A Red Abroad on Today at 11:19:10 am
Then they should be processed as such - and returned if necessary.

Regardless, that is no excuse to make 'criminals' out of genuine refugees and refuse them refuge.

The 'Albanian' argument is pure whataboutery - and it reads like you're falling for it.

Meanwhile, while you're watching the pretty smoke and mirrors, big issues, like NHS pay, high mortgage rates, a cost of living crisis, massive profiteering by energy companies, etc, etc aren't being discussed/challenged.

Seriously, you think a few 'Albanian' blokes arriving in the UK are the cause of its problems? Really?

(No wonder it's so easy to divide and conquer the UK's citizens - I despair).

A few? Laughable. You also clearly have no ducking idea whataboutery means.

Enjoy your echo chamber.
Logged

Online A Red Abroad

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 875
  • We had dreams and songs to sing
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9300 on: Today at 11:31:37 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:57 am
A few? Laughable. You also clearly have no ducking idea whataboutery means.

Enjoy your echo chamber.

Why not just admit that you don't like 'forruns'?

Enjoy drinking the Tory Kool-Aid.
Logged
My marmoset, to get things done,
You fell in Loch Ness with Major Tom.

Online Jshooters

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,499
  • Occasionally inspirational
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9301 on: Today at 11:32:00 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:57 am
A few? Laughable. You also clearly have no ducking idea whataboutery means.

Enjoy your echo chamber.

75% of asylum applications were granted upon intitial decision.  This number is likely to rise when you take into account appeals.

https://www.refugeecouncil.org.uk/information/refugee-asylum-facts/top-10-facts-about-refugees-and-people-seeking-asylum/#:~:text=4.,result%20of%20an%20asylum%20claim.
Logged
Believer

Online Red Beret

  • Yellow Beret. Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King. Bed-Exiting / Grunting / Bending Down / Cum Face Champion 2023.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 45,234
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9302 on: Today at 11:32:04 am »
Quote from: Bergersleftpeg on Today at 11:25:57 am
A few? Laughable. You also clearly have no ducking idea whataboutery means.

Enjoy your echo chamber.

Maybe if you could go into some details about your experiences it would help us all to understand the situation better?  I know nothing of this "Albanian situation" - who are these people, how are they getting in, and what is their motive in arriving?  And how is this impacting the country, especially where you live?

It sounds like you have some first hand experience of the situation, and it is clearly not for this thread; but it seems an honest and frank discussion of immigration - illegal or otherwise - needs to be had?

We can't be going around throwing labels on people simply because we disagree with their views, and it's equally important we try to avoid echo-chamber syndrome also.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Online Bergersleftpeg

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,117
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
« Reply #9303 on: Today at 11:39:27 am »
Quote from: Red Beret on Today at 11:32:04 am
Maybe if you could go into some details about your experiences it would help us all to understand the situation better?  I know nothing of this "Albanian situation" - who are these people, how are they getting in, and what is their motive in arriving?  And how is this impacting the country, especially where you live?

It sounds like you have some first hand experience of the situation, and it is clearly not for this thread; but it seems an honest and frank discussion of immigration - illegal or otherwise - needs to be had?

We can't be going around throwing labels on people simply because we disagree with their views, and it's equally important we try to avoid echo-chamber syndrome also.

You may wish to start here. https://www.bbc.com/news/explainers-63473022.amp

Over 12,000 in 2022. Hardly a few by any reasonable definition.

Albania is a safe and stable country. Human trafficking and blood feuds should be a matter for the Albanian police and not are not the responsibility of the U.K. taxpayer. 10% of the U.K. foreign prison population is Albanian. Astounding given the size of Albania. See here https://www.nenetereza.co.uk/refugee-support.php

The legal framework for refugees was written when the world was a very different place. Its no longer fit for purpose.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 228 229 230 231 232 [233]   Go Up
« previous next »
 