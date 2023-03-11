It was good by Barnes but he still missed making the most salient point in this, which is that Lineker is a human being and a citizen of this country just like everyone else, and so he has as much right to be concerned by the actions of the government as any Tom, Dick or Harry in the street does.



Just because he presents a sports show or works for the BBC doesn't mean he stops being a private citizen, an individual with a right to hold and express his own views. He didn't express them on camera during MotD, he did so in a private capacity on his personal Twitter account.



It's absolutely insane when people say things like "he should stick to sport" as if being a sports presenter means he has forfeited the right to be a member of the public, and a concerned voter and citizen who has the right to hold the goverment to account.



Klopp faced the same idiotic bollocks when he criticised Brexit. People spouting shite like " he should stick to football". Excuse me, he lives in this country and will be as affected by government decisions as anyone else, and therefore has as much right to state his views about said government as anyone else.



The way some people go on it's as if they really believe that people on TV are stored in a cupboard at the TV studio, and wheeled out for broadcasts, and football managers are stored in the kit room and wheeled out for games, and don't actually have an actual life that is affected by government decisions.