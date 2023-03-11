« previous next »
Linekergate (MoTD thread)

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9240 on: Yesterday at 05:05:56 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 04:55:34 pm
Bruce has got a vested interest

Does she got a big ol' head?
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9241 on: Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc</a>
Marvellous by Barnes, what a guy.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9242 on: Yesterday at 05:23:22 pm
Quote from: LovelyCushionedHeader on Yesterday at 04:23:20 pm
Ha, no. He commentated on 5 Live yesterday.

Oh right.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9243 on: Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm
Looks like Lineker situation will be resolved soon according to Sky News to his "satisfaction".
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9244 on: Yesterday at 08:08:53 pm
Quote from: Jiminy Cricket on Yesterday at 02:47:35 pm
That well known line from a George Dubya speech when he was being criticised for his more youthful indiscretions springs to mind: when I was young and stupid, I was young, and stupid. Forget about who spoke those words, it was a good line because it contained a truth which people often forget.

I am sure I have commented similarly to you here in the past. It is the constant knit-picking and judging people by their worst moment rather than the sum of their character. I have to say though - aside from the bots - from the way most of those social media comments read (where it is at its worst) I think most of those comments are by people with personality disorders. Be that a direct manifestation of their disorder, or projection, or both, I am not entirely sure.

Yeah good points mate. I have been told from time to time by my friends that I'm an arsehole because I have befriended and stuck by people for their best times.

I honestly am a bit all over the place. Had an interesting life and have not always been a good person. But I try to be and I have mostly succeded. The thing about hope is that it has to come from others. Sometimes you have none for yourself. If you look at a lot of amazing people they have come from nothing and they have built from nothing but it's their hope and love and determination to somehow be better that makes them truly aweseome people.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9245 on: Yesterday at 08:16:51 pm
Quote from: The G in Gerrard on Yesterday at 08:08:24 pm
Looks like Lineker situation will be resolved soon according to Sky News to his "satisfaction".

I don't think the BBC have got a choice. 1) because Lineker's colleagues all backed him up causing the farce of MOTD on Saturday with no pundits, interviews or commentary. 2) The double standards have put the focus onto the top brass at the BBC all being massive Tories, handpicked by the government, (Gibb/Davie/Sharp etc) who've put that government-friendly imprint right through their news and current affairs output.

They'd have wanted rid of Lineker and now they can't sack him. They boxed clever with the likes of Maitlis and Goodall who were quietly hounded out.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9246 on: Yesterday at 08:24:48 pm
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9247 on: Yesterday at 08:39:21 pm
BBC News have interviewed quite a few fans and asked their opinions. The fact that many miss the poiny or haven't actually read the tweets show how stories can be spin doctored to achieve a result.

I have a twitter account but I don't really use it, I think I only follow Liverpool. Can anyone tell me what Lineker usually tweets about? Is it actual policital stuff or does he do a lot of defending minorities e.g. BLM, LGBTQ and asylum seekers (i.e. social issues)? I do differiate the two, even if many on the far right try to make things like BLM, LGBTQ+ out as being political as a way of shutting down arguments and voices.

From what I see, he has piped up on only a few occasions and you can argue that his comments were a human rights issue which he would've made regardless of which party was in govt.

Govt have to be held to account by all of us, especially when it comes to social issues.

Now if he was tweeting Fuck the Tories every week, there could be a case of being a little overly political. In this case Davie doesn't have a leg to stand on and I hope the strike goes on all week till he realises he is nothing without the rest of the organisation.

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9248 on: Yesterday at 08:44:05 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:49:42 am
Not really sure what I'm driving at here, but the calmness of debate and the intellect of understanding, reasoning, agreeing with something and agreeing to disagree with the rest is dead. I grew up in the 70s and you'd see political discourse and it was measured, even, balanced and both sides were able to put their point across and it was debated. Today it's all mud-slinging, slogans, fuckwittery, whataboutism, misdirection, outright lies and here and there measured, kind and fairly given opinion that gets washed out by a sea of turds and used condoms.

I brought up the Lineker story with a family member as small talk (I should have known better). This is the same family member who wanted Brexit, who finds Trump and Johnson funny, who reads the Daily Mail and watches Sky News religiously.

When I brought up the cases of double standards, the Tory donations, the Tories in charge etc they didn't really have an answer back other than that's just the way it is, Lineker shouldn't speak out against his employers wishes.

It kills me to debate politics or anything of the sort with them so I've learnt over time to steer clear or else we end up falling out. I'll always stand by them on a personal level but their opinion on politics is completely unreasonable, read verbatim off the Daily Mail and even before I bring up a politically charged topic, I know there's no budging, despite facts being clearly pointed out to them.

It just feels that so many people are entrenched, afraid of switching sides on an argument or political line, its would be akin to switching support of a football team to a rival. I do worry where it will all lead us to.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9249 on: Yesterday at 08:56:54 pm
https://www.mirror.co.uk/tv/tv-news/gary-lineker-fans-unearth-previous-29432639

This is quite interesting a quote from the BBC in 2018 indicating its ok for him to tweet politics
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9250 on: Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc</a>

To add to the BBC picking and choosing, coverage of Elizabeth Windsors death was hardly balanced
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9251 on: Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
To add to the BBC picking and choosing, coverage of Elizabeth Windsors death was hardly balanced

Every royal wedding is extremely fawning from them as well.

They hardly have a studio giving equal weight to Republicans.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9252 on: Yesterday at 09:45:07 pm
Quote from: Fromola on Yesterday at 09:39:17 pm
Every royal wedding is extremely fawning from them as well.

They hardly have a studio giving equal weight to Republicans.

Exactly and their own Brexit policy was a pro remain and a pro Brexit gobshite
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9253 on: Yesterday at 11:16:41 pm
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 11:49:42 am
One interesting thing about this is how polarised everyone is now - everything is absolutely black or absolutely white there is no shade of grey.

You'll hear person X say something great about this situation and then someone pops up "They're a c*nt because they said THAT about THIS"

Then you'll hear another person saying something else and it's "Well, twenty years ago they did the OTHER so they're a c*nt and so on"


It's like people aren't allowed to move on. I've been a bit of a dick when I was a kid. Because I was a kid. I've been a bit of a dick on here and I've been a bit of a dick on other places. Everyone is allowed to be a bellend from time to time. Literally no one that has existed or who ever will exist will be ever perfect and it's impossible to agree with EVERYONE - the Labour thread shows a bunch of people with 95-99% identical beliefs and views arguing like it's an unassailable gap.

Not really sure what I'm driving at here, but the calmness of debate and the intellect of understanding, reasoning, agreeing with something and agreeing to disagree with the rest is dead. I grew up in the 70s and you'd see political discourse and it was measured, even, balanced and both sides were able to put their point across and it was debated. Today it's all mud-slinging, slogans, fuckwittery, whataboutism, misdirection, outright lies and here and there measured, kind and fairly given opinion that gets washed out by a sea of turds and used condoms.


You're either a c*nt [TM] or a Saint [TM] and in fact, no one** has ever been either. There seems to be no way someone can say 'Well said lad" without someone else jumping on and shouting "NOT WELL DONE!! Twenty years ago he did that or ten years ago she said this..."


** Though to be fair, there are a few mass-murderers, dictators and scumbags that might well qualify.

Very well said. It's why I opt out of it all now, it's so boring

I got a bit upset at the start of this about how linekers point was right but that I wished he'd used a different subject

Fuck me was i pounced on. It's very possible to think multiple things about a situation. But it doesn't work in society now more than ever. You can't be moderate, that's shit.

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9254 on: Yesterday at 11:17:40 pm
Btw outside of all this I would so love match of the day to stay how it was Saturday thanks 😂

Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9255 on: Yesterday at 11:19:20 pm
Quote from: Kenny's Jacket on Yesterday at 09:02:05 pm
To add to the BBC picking and choosing, coverage of Elizabeth Windsors death was hardly balanced

Always loved John Barnes, one of Liverpool's greatest players in my opinion. Loved the bones of him now after seeing that, a real decent genuine human being.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9256 on: Yesterday at 11:59:06 pm
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 05:12:28 pm
Marvellous by Barnes, what a guy.

Any time there's an issue, the man is so eloquent at speaking about it. He's an excellent human being.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9257 on: Today at 12:11:49 am
All a bit shite but then,
1. Sack all those dickheads presenting MOTD and providing useless commentaries, save a load of money and get a better product.
2. Draw up a set of rules and stick to them. It's a bit like avoiding advertising on the BBC, you can't do it but you can go on Graham Norton and talk about your new film and what is popular music but product, all R1, R2, R6 do is advertise product.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9258 on: Today at 12:29:01 am
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Yesterday at 04:32:39 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/V8RYnL8_Vzc</a>
Perfect.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9259 on: Today at 02:05:21 am
It was good by Barnes but he still missed making the most salient point in this, which is that Lineker is a human being and a citizen of this country just like everyone else, and so he has as much right to be concerned by the actions of the government as any Tom, Dick or Harry in the street does.

Just because he presents a sports show or works for the BBC doesn't mean he stops being a private citizen, an individual with a right to hold and express his own views. He didn't express them on camera during MotD, he did so in a private capacity on his personal Twitter account.

It's absolutely insane when people say things like "he should stick to sport" as if being a sports presenter means he has forfeited the right to be a member of the public, and a concerned voter and citizen who has the right to hold the goverment to account.

Klopp faced the same idiotic bollocks when he criticised Brexit. People spouting shite like " he should stick to football". Excuse me, he lives in this country and will be as affected by government decisions as anyone else, and therefore has as much right to state his views about said government as anyone else.

The way some people go on it's as if they really believe that people on TV are stored in a cupboard at the TV studio, and wheeled out for broadcasts, and football managers are stored in the kit room and wheeled out for games, and don't actually have an actual life that is affected by government decisions.
Re: Linekergate (MoTD thread)
Reply #9260 on: Today at 02:15:24 am

'This 3 minute clip from 2021 is still being widely shared. It's helpful if you want to understand how Gary Lineker feels about the issue of refugees, about his relationship with the BBC  - and about the idea of the BBC telling him what he can and can't tweet.' - https://twitter.com/BBCRosAtkins/status/1634837620499836928 (BBC News Analysis Editor)
