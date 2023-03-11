Not really sure what I'm driving at here, but the calmness of debate and the intellect of understanding, reasoning, agreeing with something and agreeing to disagree with the rest is dead. I grew up in the 70s and you'd see political discourse and it was measured, even, balanced and both sides were able to put their point across and it was debated. Today it's all mud-slinging, slogans, fuckwittery, whataboutism, misdirection, outright lies and here and there measured, kind and fairly given opinion that gets washed out by a sea of turds and used condoms.
I brought up the Lineker story with a family member as small talk (I should have known better). This is the same family member who wanted Brexit, who finds Trump and Johnson funny, who reads the Daily Mail and watches Sky News religiously.
When I brought up the cases of double standards, the Tory donations, the Tories in charge etc they didn't really have an answer back other than that's just the way it is, Lineker shouldn't speak out against his employers wishes.
It kills me to debate politics or anything of the sort with them so I've learnt over time to steer clear or else we end up falling out. I'll always stand by them on a personal level but their opinion on politics is completely unreasonable, read verbatim off the Daily Mail and even before I bring up a politically charged topic, I know there's no budging, despite facts being clearly pointed out to them.
It just feels that so many people are entrenched, afraid of switching sides on an argument or political line, its would be akin to switching support of a football team to a rival. I do worry where it will all lead us to.