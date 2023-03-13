True, but the real one squirming must be Cruella. Gary’s tweet today about us remaining “a country of predominantly tolerant, welcoming and generous people” makes her look an even bigger twat. It’s the word “predominantly”



It's amazing that a complete non-entity like Braverman has one of the four "Great Offices of State" (though that probably needs revising down to three after the Home Office got seriously down-sized). She's latched herself onto this immigration issue like a pitbull in the hope that it will raise her profile in the Conservative Party, and become a leadership contender.But idiots are what Boris needed to surround himself with to make him look in anyway competent, anyone with any political heft would be telling him he's chatting bollocks on the rare occasions he turned his mind to the actual job of running the country. That's why the head of the civil service in the Treasury had to go too, and why Boris couldn't have anyone in the Chancellor's job for more than five minutes.And the person running the BBC was unable to compete with these people for a seat in Parliament.