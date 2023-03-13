I dont want to get into this on here but if you think its that simple then I have some seafront property to sell you. Albanians arriving from France for example are not refugees.
Then they should be processed as such - and returned if necessary.
Regardless, that is no excuse to make 'criminals' out of genuine refugees and refuse them refuge.
The 'Albanian' argument
is pure whataboutery - and it reads like you're falling for it.
Meanwhile, while you're watching the pretty smoke and mirrors, big issues, like NHS pay, high mortgage rates, a cost of living crisis, massive profiteering by energy companies, etc, etc aren't being discussed/challenged.
Seriously, you think a few 'Albanian' blokes arriving in the UK are the cause of its problems? Really?
(No wonder it's so easy to divide and conquer the UK's citizens - I despair).