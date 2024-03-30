Key Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf stats:



Bayer Leverkusen have not lost any of their last 27 matches this season

Bayer Leverkusen have won 9 of their past 10 home matches

Bayer Leverkusen have scored 2 or more goals in 9 of their past 10 home matches

Bayer Leverkusen have kept 5 clean sheets in their past 10 home matches

Fortuna Dusseldorf have conceded 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 10 away matches





Last Matches & H2H

Bayer Leverkusen´s last game was a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim at BayArena. Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick scored in this Bundesliga match, with Bayer Leverkusen having nine corners in total and thirteen shots on target.



Fortuna Dusseldorf´s previous match was a 3-1 win against Kaiserslautern at Fritz Walter Stadion. They had four shots on target and three corners in the 2. Bundesliga match, with Christos Tzolis (2) and Shinta Appelkamp on the scoresheet.



When Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf last played, it was a 3-0 win for Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena.



In the past 3 encounters, we have seen Bayer Leverkusen win three times and Fortuna Dusseldorf land no victories.



Confirmed Lineups

Bayer Leverkusen (confirmed lineup): Matej Kovar, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Alejandro Grimaldo, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick.



Fortuna Dusseldorf (confirmed lineup): Florian Kastenmeier, Matthias Zimmermann, Jamil Siebert, Andre Hoffmann, Emmanuel Iyoha, Tim Oberdorf, Yannik Engelhardt, Felix Klaus, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Christos Tzolis, Marlon Mustapha.