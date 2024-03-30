« previous next »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19400 on: March 30, 2024, 07:36:19 pm »
Quote from: Bread on March 30, 2024, 07:17:58 pm
This title race is over. Would take a pretty epic Leverkusen meltdown to not win it from here. 13 point gap between them now with 21 points left to play for.
they could probably lose them all and Munich still wouldn't catch them
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19401 on: March 30, 2024, 07:53:12 pm »
Since Klopp's arrival at Liverpool, Bayern have sacked 6 managers (Tuchel not included).
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19402 on: March 30, 2024, 10:55:49 pm »
last time BVB beat Bayern in the league in Munich, Kloppo was still the coach  :P
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19403 on: Yesterday at 07:43:30 pm »
Saarbrücken
1 Tim Schreiber
16 Bjarne Thoelke
8 Manuel Zeitz
29 Lukas Boeder
7 Calogero Rizzuto
33 Luca Kerber
6 Patrick Sontheimer
19 Marcel Gaus
25 Mohamed Naifi
10 Kasim Rabihic
9 Kai Brünker

30 Tim Paterok
20 J. Günther-Schmidt
22 Simon Stehle
14 Boné Uaferro
15 Robin Becker
17 Dominik Becker
21 F. Di Michele Sanchez
11 Julius Biada
23 Tim Civeja



Kaiserslautern
32 Robin Himmelmann
8 Jean Zimmer
6 Almamy Touré
2 Boris Tomiak
33 Jan Elvedi
15 Tymoteusz Puchacz
11 Kenny Redondo
26 Filip Kaloč
16 Julian Niehues
7 Marlon Ritter
19 Daniel Hanslik

30 Avdo Spahic
17 Aaron Opoku
24 Ba-Muaka Simakala
25 Filip Stojilkovic
40 Dickson Abiama
5 Kevin Kraus
27 Frank Ronstadt
20 Tobias Raschl
29 Richmond Tachie



The referee of today's match will be Marco Fritz.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19404 on: Yesterday at 08:33:08 pm »
Half Time  0-0
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19405 on: Yesterday at 08:58:10 pm »
53'
0 - 1
Marlon Ritter (Kaiserslautern) jumps for a cross and plants a precise header low inside the right post.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19406 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
75'
0 - 2
Almamy Toure (Kaiserslautern) rises high above the defence to connect with the free kick and his picture-perfect header goes low inside the left post.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19407 on: Yesterday at 09:39:26 pm »
Full Time 


Saarbrucken   0  Kaiserslautern  2


Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19408 on: Today at 07:17:25 pm »
Key Bayer Leverkusen vs Fortuna Dusseldorf stats:

Bayer Leverkusen have not lost any of their last 27 matches this season
Bayer Leverkusen have won 9 of their past 10 home matches
Bayer Leverkusen have scored 2 or more goals in 9 of their past 10 home matches
Bayer Leverkusen have kept 5 clean sheets in their past 10 home matches
Fortuna Dusseldorf have conceded 2 or more goals in 5 of their last 10 away matches


Last Matches & H2H
Bayer Leverkusen´s last game was a 2-1 victory over Hoffenheim at BayArena. Robert Andrich and Patrik Schick scored in this Bundesliga match, with Bayer Leverkusen having nine corners in total and thirteen shots on target.

Fortuna Dusseldorf´s previous match was a 3-1 win against Kaiserslautern at Fritz Walter Stadion. They had four shots on target and three corners in the 2. Bundesliga match, with Christos Tzolis (2) and Shinta Appelkamp on the scoresheet.

When Bayer Leverkusen and Fortuna Dusseldorf last played, it was a 3-0 win for Bayer Leverkusen at BayArena.

In the past 3 encounters, we have seen Bayer Leverkusen win three times and Fortuna Dusseldorf land no victories.

Confirmed Lineups
Bayer Leverkusen (confirmed lineup): Matej Kovar, Josip Stanisic, Jonathan Tah, Edmond Tapsoba, Jeremie Frimpong, Alejandro Grimaldo, Robert Andrich, Granit Xhaka, Amine Adli, Florian Wirtz, Patrik Schick.

Fortuna Dusseldorf (confirmed lineup): Florian Kastenmeier, Matthias Zimmermann, Jamil Siebert, Andre Hoffmann, Emmanuel Iyoha, Tim Oberdorf, Yannik Engelhardt, Felix Klaus, Isak Bergmann Johannesson, Christos Tzolis, Marlon Mustapha.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19409 on: Today at 07:35:02 pm »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19410 on: Today at 07:53:00 pm »
Goal Leverkusen
 A precise cut back on the goal line from Patrik Schick finds Jeremie Frimpong (Bayer Leverkusen) right in front of goal, and he easily buries the ball in the roof of the net. 1:0.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19411 on: Today at 08:06:12 pm »
2-0 Leverkusen
 Amine Adli (Bayer Leverkusen) takes a short pass from Florian Wirtz in his stride in the box, jinks inside his man and unleashes an unstoppable shot into the bottom right corner. 2:0.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19412 on: Today at 08:07:18 pm »

Bayer Leverkusen [2] - 0 Dusseldorf; Amine Adli goal on 20' - https://streamin.one/v/453a2d19 & https://twitter.com/FootColic/status/1775600457613717927

Bayer Leverkusen [3] - 0 Dusseldorf; Wirtz goal on 36' - https://streamin.one/v/7c34bec5 & https://twitter.com/TransferSector/status/1775604794666959026

Bayer Leverkusen [4] - 0 Dusseldorf; Florian Wirtz on 60' - https://streamin.one/v/b43b9e3c & https://twitter.com/centregoals/status/1775615906263257256

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19413 on: Today at 08:22:13 pm »
3-0 Bayer Leverkusen

Amine Adli laid the ball off to Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen), who shot from close range into the bottom right corner, leaving the goalkeeper helpless.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19414 on: Today at 09:05:21 pm »
4-0 Leverkusen   60'

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) coolly displays his experience and converts the penalty kick.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19415 on: Today at 09:15:08 pm »
Quote from: Boston Bosox on Today at 09:05:21 pm
4-0 Leverkusen   60'

Florian Wirtz (Bayer Leverkusen) coolly displays his experience and converts the penalty kick.

Leverkusen haven't a trophy since 1993 (never won the league), and now they're in the position to win at least two (DFB and the league). Are Kaiserslautern any good?

Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19416 on: Today at 09:16:43 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:15:08 pm
Leverkusen haven't a trophy since 1993 (never won the league), and now they're in the position to win at least two (DFB and the league). Are Kaiserslautern any good?



Imagine if they choke like in 2002 :P

Finally getting rid of their Neverkusen tag, but at least Neverton still have it.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19417 on: Today at 09:17:31 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:15:08 pm
Leverkusen haven't a trophy since 1993 (never won the league), and now they're in the position to win at least two (DFB and the league). Are Kaiserslautern any good?
They Are 16th In Bundesliga 2

There Are 18 Teams in that Division
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19418 on: Today at 09:20:05 pm »
Boniface is back. If he picks up where he left off there will be smiles all round except in München. (And maybe Köln, without a doubt)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19419 on: Today at 09:28:42 pm »
The attendance for today's match is 30,210.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19420 on: Today at 09:36:14 pm »
Full Time 4-0
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19421 on: Today at 09:52:29 pm »
Quote from: In the Name of Klopp on Today at 09:15:08 pm
Leverkusen haven't a trophy since 1993 (never won the league), and now they're in the position to win at least two (DFB and the league).

Wed better make sure its ONLY two. Cant have these upstarts spoiling Klopps leaving party, even if their manager is a dashed handsome cove.
