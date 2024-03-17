I don't see anyone beat Leverkusen in the league or cup. That only leaves us in the final of the Europa.
good game this, shame the 2nd half clashes. Im guessing Im the only one cheering for Freiburg
I make it 4 more wins and theyre champions?
I am too because i want them to taste defeat before they play us in the Europa final.
Right, COME ON BAYERN
@ Veinticinco de Mayo The way you talk to other users on this forum is something you should be ashamed of as someone who is suppose to be representing the site.
If he is a natural fit for anyone I actually think it's City, he plays Guardiola like football.
Surely he wouldn't go there?
I have heard rumours about City being interested. I have no idea whether he'd entertain the idea or not.
Gomes flapping at a ball looks like a sealion trying to have a wank!
TuchelSTILL cant get a tune out of this incredibly talented Bayern side
Surely you add Kane and you win the league and atleast get to the final of the CL
2-nil Dortmund Leverkusen with one hand on the title!
3 wins in 7 and they have it.If they win one more game they can draw every other game and still win it
