Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19360 on: March 17, 2024, 02:51:14 pm »
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2024, 02:49:54 pm
I don't see anyone beat Leverkusen in the league or cup. That only leaves us in the final of the Europa.  :D

*goes and puts a bet on Freiburg*
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19361 on: March 17, 2024, 02:53:31 pm »
Ah I see Vegeta lent you 5k again mate?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19362 on: March 17, 2024, 02:55:51 pm »
1-1, Ritsu Doan with tidy feet and a lovely one two to wrong foot the keeper and finish in the corner.

Freiburg in the ascendancy at the moment. Wirtz been wasteful on the ball.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19363 on: March 17, 2024, 02:57:05 pm »
I've cursed Xabi.  :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19364 on: March 17, 2024, 03:07:59 pm »
Thosewho dont want to watch ithe Leverkusen match on the youtube site, its also free stream on sky sports site, & you don't have to login
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19365 on: March 17, 2024, 03:08:18 pm »
good game this, shame the 2nd half clashes. Im guessing Im the only one cheering for Freiburg :lmao
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19366 on: March 17, 2024, 03:10:41 pm »
I am too because i want them to taste defeat before they play us in the Europa final.  :D
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19367 on: March 17, 2024, 03:11:12 pm »
Meh, gift of a goal there for Leverkusen. 
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19368 on: March 17, 2024, 03:12:28 pm »

Freiburg 1 - [2] Bayer Leverkusen; Adam Hlozek goal on 41' - https://streamin.one/v/4516cecf ;D

(sorry Dim Glas!)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19369 on: March 17, 2024, 03:14:09 pm »
See DN, it is only us who can stop the Xabi train.

This is a Golden Ticket season for Leverkusen.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19370 on: March 17, 2024, 03:22:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on March 17, 2024, 03:08:18 pm
good game this, shame the 2nd half clashes. Im guessing Im the only one cheering for Freiburg :lmao


If you can, watch the Liverpool match on tv, put the Leverkusen on computer or mobile, im watchin both matches in my local boozer, with the Leverkusen match on my mobile phone.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19371 on: March 17, 2024, 03:54:23 pm »
Schick seems to be getting back to his best.  Had he been injured?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19372 on: March 17, 2024, 04:25:49 pm »

For anyone that missed them...

Freiburg 1 - [3] Bayer Leverkusen; Patrik Schick 53' - https://dubz.link/c/377ffc

Freiburg [2] - 3 Bayer Leverkusen; Yannik Keitel 80' - https://streamin.one/v/da0fd590


'[Squawka] For the first time in the club's history, @bayer04fussball have won 22 games in a single Bundesliga campaign.':-

https://twitter.com/Squawka/status/1769398987252015263



Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19373 on: March 17, 2024, 04:35:08 pm »
I make it 4 more wins and theyre champions?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19374 on: March 17, 2024, 04:43:08 pm »
Quote from: Tonyh8su on March 17, 2024, 04:35:08 pm
I make it 4 more wins and theyre champions?

5 at the moment I think. 10 points lead, 8 games to go.

Maximum Bayern can get is 84, so Bayer need 85, which they get to with 5 wins
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19375 on: March 17, 2024, 08:29:22 pm »
Next set of fixtures after the international break Leverkusen vs Hoffenheim, & Bayern vs Dortmund, Leverkusen is the earlier kickoff, big chance to go 13 clear & put the pressure on Bayern.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19376 on: March 18, 2024, 05:36:11 am »
Quote from: Samie on March 17, 2024, 03:10:41 pm
I am too because i want them to taste defeat before they play us in the Europa final.  :D
They still have to play Dortmund away and then Stuttgart (although that's a home one). Very likely they will be champions by then as well so could lose those easily  ;)
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19377 on: March 28, 2024, 09:22:55 pm »
Right, COME ON BAYERN
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19378 on: March 28, 2024, 10:19:44 pm »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19379 on: March 28, 2024, 10:46:08 pm »
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19380 on: Today at 04:16:23 pm »
Leverkusen currently 1 down with 5 min to go against Hoffenheim at home.

They do like a late goal though...


And as I go to post this they score!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19381 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
Hoffenheim at home watching German football and laughing.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19382 on: Today at 04:20:16 pm »
Some fighting spirit theyve got!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19383 on: Today at 04:21:38 pm »
And now 2-1 Leverkusen.

I thought it close to offisde, in the PL that would have been a 5 min check before he was given off by a strand of hair.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19384 on: Today at 04:23:55 pm »
Come on Xabi!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19385 on: Today at 04:24:42 pm »
If he is a natural fit for anyone I actually think it's City, he plays Guardiola like football.  :-X
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19386 on: Today at 04:29:33 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:24:42 pm
If he is a natural fit for anyone I actually think it's City, he plays Guardiola like football.  :-X

Surely he wouldn't go there?  :-X
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19387 on: Today at 04:30:13 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Surely he wouldn't go there?  :-X

I have heard rumours about City being interested. I have no idea whether he'd entertain the idea or not.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19388 on: Today at 04:30:59 pm »
Quote from: jillcwhomever on Today at 04:30:13 pm
I have heard rumours about City being interested. I have no idea whether he'd entertain the idea or not.

Of course he would, he has absolutely no allegiance to us.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19389 on: Today at 05:43:59 pm »
Tuchel

STILL cant get a tune out of this incredibly talented Bayern side

Surely you add Kane and you win the league and atleast get to the final of the CL
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19390 on: Today at 05:47:33 pm »
Quote from: TALBERT on Today at 05:43:59 pm
Tuchel

STILL cant get a tune out of this incredibly talented Bayern side

Surely you add Kane and you win the league and atleast get to the final of the CL

Its the Harry Kane curse. Any other world class striker goes to Bayern and wins many trophies.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19391 on: Today at 07:13:35 pm »
2-nil Dortmund

Leverkusen with one hand on the title!
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19392 on: Today at 07:17:58 pm »
This title race is over. Would take a pretty epic Leverkusen meltdown to not win it from here. 13 point gap between them now with 21 points left to play for.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19393 on: Today at 07:18:43 pm »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 07:13:35 pm
2-nil Dortmund

Leverkusen with one hand on the title!

3 wins in 7 and they have it.

If they win one more game they can draw every other game and still win it
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19394 on: Today at 07:20:44 pm »
Quote from: HardworkDedication on Today at 04:29:33 pm
Surely he wouldn't go there?  :-X

Why wouldnt he?
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19395 on: Today at 07:21:04 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 07:18:43 pm
3 wins in 7 and they have it.

If they win one more game they can draw every other game and still win it
And that's assuming Bayern win out. It's done.

Very big achievement by Xabi.
Re: Bundesliga Thread
« Reply #19396 on: Today at
Not bothered about Leverkusen winning league now (which they will). Bayern are awful.
