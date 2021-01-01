« previous next »
Author Topic: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy  (Read 482479 times)

Offline Son of Spion

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7760 on: Today at 06:47:37 pm »
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.
Offline Claire.

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7761 on: Today at 06:47:39 pm »
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.
Online CraigDS

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7762 on: Today at 06:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on Today at 06:47:39 pm
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.

Haven't listened to the newer ones yet. Was lucky enough to go and watch one being recorded (bats vs flies, not the best subject like) and it was hilarious - so much that didn't (and couldn't) go in.
Online reddebs

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7763 on: Today at 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on Today at 06:42:37 pm
Meant that in a good way, Debs.

Boogying, conservatory, music of an unspecific sort, and the glorious mental image of crows doing banzai assaults on buzzards.

Might not be possible to better the wide range of joyous imagery there, i.e. thread closer...

Ah yeah course!  Like I said mate, surreal 😂
Online Crosby Nick

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
« Reply #7764 on: Today at 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:47:37 pm
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.

Hows that Ark coming along?
