The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:49:12 pm
Quote from: Claire. on Yesterday at 06:47:39 pm
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.

Haven't listened to the newer ones yet. Was lucky enough to go and watch one being recorded (bats vs flies, not the best subject like) and it was hilarious - so much that didn't (and couldn't) go in.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:01:12 pm
Quote from: afc turkish on Yesterday at 06:42:37 pm
Meant that in a good way, Debs.

Boogying, conservatory, music of an unspecific sort, and the glorious mental image of crows doing banzai assaults on buzzards.

Might not be possible to better the wide range of joyous imagery there, i.e. thread closer...

Ah yeah course!  Like I said mate, surreal 😂
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:47:37 pm
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.

Hows that Ark coming along?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:58:19 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
Hows that Ark coming along?

Well insured, presumably...
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 12:32:09 am
Watching the news and seeing outpouring of love for Ireland every st Patricks day. Love it
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 07:16:55 am
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 07:06:48 pm
Hows that Ark coming along?
Ironically, we met someone called Noah in the food hall last night. :D
