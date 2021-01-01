i've told you about using this aftershave...







It was quite funny. Was in the Crown and he took umbrage at me standing in the 'No serving' bitI explained to him that I was just stood there waiting for people to get served and then I'd move up and he went 'Right' and then decided to throw me out of the pub. He wasn't a bouncer, just a drunk shithouse that probably weighted about 11 stone soaking wet. He tried to first grab my shoulder and pivot me to the floor, so I just moved my feet slightly and he kind of grunted and went a bit red. Then he had a crack at sweeping me and his little tiny legs weren't even positioned correctly, so as he swept and I didn't move (Well moved into it slightly), he kind of bounced off and nearly fell over. Then he didn't do anything and then left.Pretty amusing. Just glad he tried it on me rather than someone that might have got angry with him. Saw him later on as well with my mate who'd already sussed him out. Probably harmless. Probably has done a year or two in (I'm guessing) Ju-Jitsu, but his form was all wrong. Trying to pick up a 19 stone lad with just your forearms is never going to work.