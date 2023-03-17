« previous next »
The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 06:47:37 pm
« Reply #7760 on: March 17, 2023, 06:47:37 pm »
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 06:47:39 pm
« Reply #7761 on: March 17, 2023, 06:47:39 pm »
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 06:49:12 pm
« Reply #7762 on: March 17, 2023, 06:49:12 pm »
Quote from: Claire. on March 17, 2023, 06:47:39 pm
Infinite Monkey Cage pod, always loved it but this weeks - 'How to Commit the Perfect Murder' is brilliant.

Haven't listened to the newer ones yet. Was lucky enough to go and watch one being recorded (bats vs flies, not the best subject like) and it was hilarious - so much that didn't (and couldn't) go in.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 07:01:12 pm
« Reply #7763 on: March 17, 2023, 07:01:12 pm »
Quote from: afc turkish on March 17, 2023, 06:42:37 pm
Meant that in a good way, Debs.

Boogying, conservatory, music of an unspecific sort, and the glorious mental image of crows doing banzai assaults on buzzards.

Might not be possible to better the wide range of joyous imagery there, i.e. thread closer...

Ah yeah course!  Like I said mate, surreal 😂
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 07:06:48 pm
« Reply #7764 on: March 17, 2023, 07:06:48 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on March 17, 2023, 06:47:37 pm
Seeing a flying fox and a shark today. Also the smallest gecko I've ever seen.

Hows that Ark coming along?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
March 17, 2023, 07:58:19 pm
« Reply #7765 on: March 17, 2023, 07:58:19 pm »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2023, 07:06:48 pm
Hows that Ark coming along?

Well insured, presumably...
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 12:32:09 am
« Reply #7766 on: Yesterday at 12:32:09 am »
Watching the news and seeing outpouring of love for Ireland every st Patricks day. Love it
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 07:16:55 am
« Reply #7767 on: Yesterday at 07:16:55 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on March 17, 2023, 07:06:48 pm
Hows that Ark coming along?
Ironically, we met someone called Noah in the food hall last night. :D
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:15:56 am
« Reply #7768 on: Yesterday at 08:15:56 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 07:16:55 am
Ironically, we met someone called Noah in the food hall last night. :D

yeh but are you gonna let 2 blue-noses and 2 mancs aboard?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:54:16 am
« Reply #7769 on: Yesterday at 08:54:16 am »
Went out for St. Paddys day with two of my best mates (70 and 68 now) and it's my mates birthday.

There were actually a few little things happened - including a fella using some shady form of Ju-Jitsu trying to tip me up for some reason (I was going to explain why his technique wasn't working, but then though he might use it to actually tip me up rather than looking like a blert) - Also some dickhead kid and about 20 of his mates blasting music on his phone and being generally abusive. But little things like this mean nothing and you move on :)

Went on to have a great night, wonderful catch up, bit of Karaoke and loads of ale.

Triffic night in Liverpool. All good. :)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
« Reply #7770 on: Yesterday at 08:57:52 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 08:54:16 am
Went out for St. Paddys day with two of my best mates (70 and 68 now) and it's my mates birthday.

There were actually a few little things happened - including a fella using some shady form of Ju-Jitsu trying to tip me up for some reason (I was going to explain why his technique wasn't working, but then though he might use it to actually tip me up rather than looking like a blert) - Also some dickhead kid and about 20 of his mates blasting music on his phone and being generally abusive. But little things like this mean nothing and you move on :)

Went on to have a great night, wonderful catch up, bit of Karaoke and loads of ale.

Triffic night in Liverpool. All good. :)

i've told you about using this aftershave...

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 09:02:32 am
« Reply #7771 on: Yesterday at 09:02:32 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
i've told you about using this aftershave...



It was quite funny. Was in the Crown and he took umbrage at me standing in the 'No serving' bit

I explained to him that I was just stood there waiting for people to get served and then I'd move up and he went 'Right' and then decided to throw me out of the pub. He wasn't a bouncer, just a drunk shithouse that probably weighted about 11 stone soaking wet. He tried to first grab my shoulder and pivot me to the floor, so I just moved my feet slightly and he kind of grunted and went a bit red. Then he had a crack at sweeping me and his little tiny legs weren't even positioned correctly, so as he swept and I didn't move (Well moved into it slightly), he kind of bounced off and nearly fell over. Then he didn't do anything and then left.

Pretty amusing. Just glad he tried it on me rather than someone that might have got angry with him. Saw him later on as well with my mate who'd already sussed him out. Probably harmless. Probably has done a year or two in (I'm guessing) Ju-Jitsu, but his form was all wrong. Trying to pick up a 19 stone lad with just your forearms is never going to work.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:39:37 am
« Reply #7772 on: Yesterday at 10:39:37 am »
Seeing a bumble bee totally covered in pollen on a daffodil this morning 🥰
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:40:27 am
« Reply #7773 on: Yesterday at 10:40:27 am »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 08:15:56 am
yeh but are you gonna let 2 blue-noses and 2 mancs aboard?
Only if I get to choose. I know a few nice ones that I'd allow on.  :)
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 10:42:04 am
« Reply #7774 on: Yesterday at 10:42:04 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:37 am
Seeing a bumble bee totally covered in pollen on a daffodil this morning 🥰
They've got really big, black bumble bee type things here. Like furry special ops helicopters.  :o
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:00:09 am
« Reply #7775 on: Yesterday at 11:00:09 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:04 am
They've got really big, black bumble bee type things here. Like furry special ops helicopters.  :o

Wow!  We've had some pretty big ones here too so far and they nest in the banking of one of the borders so it's amazing watching them going in and out all day in the summer 😁
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:13:49 am
« Reply #7776 on: Yesterday at 11:13:49 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 10:42:04 am
They've got really big, black bumble bee type things here. Like furry special ops helicopters.  :o


Are you in the Maldives now or has Crosby got more tropical in recent times?
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:26:53 am
« Reply #7777 on: Yesterday at 11:26:53 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:13:49 am
Are you in the Maldives now or has Crosby got more tropical in recent times?
Maldives. 🌞

Crosby is nice, but not quite that exotic.  :D

I've got my hammock up in a coconut tree and there is a big crab walking past that looks like a chieftain tank. Lots of iguanas too.

In about half an hour the flying foxes will take flight too. It's amazing.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:32:20 am
« Reply #7778 on: Yesterday at 11:32:20 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 11:00:09 am
Wow!  We've had some pretty big ones here too so far and they nest in the banking of one of the borders so it's amazing watching them going in and out all day in the summer 😁
I've given the ones here a wide berth initially as I wasn't sure how friendly they might be. They seem ok though now.

Bumble bees are brilliant though. My mum has them going in and out behind the shed in summertime. They are nice to just sit and wayon a sunny afternoon.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:33:53 am
« Reply #7779 on: Yesterday at 11:33:53 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:26:53 am
Maldives. 🌞

Crosby is nice, but not quite that exotic.  :D

I've got my hammock up in a coconut tree and there is a big crab walking past that looks like a chieftain tank. Lots of iguanas too.

In about half an hour the flying foxes will take flight too. It's amazing.

Bliss! Enjoy.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
« Reply #7780 on: Yesterday at 11:39:13 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:33:53 am
Bliss! Enjoy.
😎👍

Cheers.

I was snorkelling in the shallows yesterday and a Ray that was bigger than a dining table swam past me. I'd just turned my underwater camera off too, so he was off before I could film him.  :butt

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 01:03:22 pm
« Reply #7781 on: Yesterday at 01:03:22 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
😎👍

Cheers.

I was snorkelling in the shallows yesterday and a Ray that was bigger than a dining table swam past me. I'd just turned my underwater camera off too, so he was off before I could film him.  :butt



*must not be jealous, must not be jealous, must not..

fuck it i'm sooooooooo jealous.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm
« Reply #7782 on: Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 11:39:13 am
😎👍

Cheers.

I was snorkelling in the shallows yesterday and a Ray that was bigger than a dining table swam past me. I'd just turned my underwater camera off too, so he was off before I could film him.  :butt

careful spion - some of those rays are armed - that's what got poor steve irwin
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm
« Reply #7783 on: Yesterday at 06:15:14 pm »
Quote from: liverbloke on Yesterday at 03:13:42 pm
careful spion - some of those rays are armed - that's what got poor steve irwin
We've just been on the jetty tonight watching sharks, trigger fish and an eagle ray. A shark swam past Mrs S. yesterday while she was snorkelling. 🦈

I'll be keeping a close eye out for anything armed and dangerous.  :thumbup
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm
« Reply #7784 on: Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm »
Enjoy SoS!
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm
« Reply #7785 on: Yesterday at 06:24:41 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 10:39:37 am
Seeing a bumble bee totally covered in pollen on a daffodil this morning 🥰

I'd be happy to see a daffodil at the moment,green shoots but not seen any yellow.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm
« Reply #7786 on: Yesterday at 06:27:05 pm »
Quote from: CraigDS on Yesterday at 06:21:53 pm
Enjoy SoS!
Thanks Craig. I think I'm finally destressing after such a long time.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm
« Reply #7787 on: Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm »
Sounds like you're having a great time SoS 👍
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm
« Reply #7788 on: Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 06:30:56 pm
Sounds like you're having a great time SoS 👍
Like yourself, we enjoy nature, so this place is heaven. We were watching the flying foxes just as the sun went down. It's brilliant just watching the wildlife both in and out of the water here.

You have to grab the good moments where you can, don't you. God knows we've all been to hell and back in recent times with the pandemic and cost of living etc. 😎👍

Tell you what, though. My Mum's friend died at the beginning of February and I've adopted her dog. We miss the little guy like mad.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Yesterday at 08:06:31 pm
« Reply #7789 on: Yesterday at 08:06:31 pm »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Yesterday at 06:55:47 pm
Like yourself, we enjoy nature, so this place is heaven. We were watching the flying foxes just as the sun went down. It's brilliant just watching the wildlife both in and out of the water here.

You have to grab the good moments where you can, don't you. God knows we've all been to hell and back in recent times with the pandemic and cost of living etc. 😎👍

Tell you what, though. My Mum's friend died at the beginning of February and I've adopted her dog. We miss the little guy like mad.

I can only imagine how amazing the wildlife must be in a place like the Maldives and yes you definitely have got to enjoy every moment you have.

Whose got the little fella whilst you're away then mate?  It must have been a wrench to leave him.
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 06:58:35 am
« Reply #7790 on: Today at 06:58:35 am »
Quote from: reddebs on Yesterday at 08:06:31 pm
I can only imagine how amazing the wildlife must be in a place like the Maldives and yes you definitely have got to enjoy every moment you have.

Whose got the little fella whilst you're away then mate?  It must have been a wrench to leave him.
Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.

My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.

Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.  :D

Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 09:34:35 am
« Reply #7791 on: Today at 09:34:35 am »
:lmao
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 09:40:29 am
« Reply #7792 on: Today at 09:40:29 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 06:58:35 am
Going abroad once a year used to keep me going. It was always something to look forward to. The pandemic ended that, as it did for the majority of us. This is our first since 2019. A special one for my 60th off Mrs S. It's not like we could afford this all the time. It's a one-off. It's been a bugger of a few years, so now it's time to relax for a short time. I'm grateful for the opportunity to do so here.

My Mum and brother are looking after the little man. Yes, it was a wrench to leave him because we'd really begun to bond. I didn't want to have to then disappear on him again, but there was no option. At least he knows my Mum though, and knows her house.

Funny enough, I had a dream last night that he was being looked after by So, Howard Phillips off RAWK. We called to pick him up when we got home and Howard lived in a house in Crosby that had an LFC sportswear shop upstairs.  :D

I'm a bit of a home bird so don't really holiday but I know what you mean about relaxing and unwinding after the last few years.  We've been doing that for 2yrs since we moved 😂

As for the dream..... it's weird as hell how they can be so graphic and real 😁
Re: The small things (and the seven big things!) in life that make you happy
Today at 10:39:22 am
« Reply #7793 on: Today at 10:39:22 am »
^
Well we drove from Liverpool to not far from where you live at the end of last summer for a few days peace. You're in a nice place for that. All year round too. We loved it there and might go back later this year.

Regarding that dream. Howard was as nice in that as I imagine him to be in real life. So was Mrs P and their daughter. Although I don't even know if they actually have a daughter.

I'll let you know if any RAWK regulars turn up in tonight's dreams. 😃
