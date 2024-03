Randomly watched all Avengers again last night on one of them IPTV channels and its just sad how far Marvel have fallen, i mean those films were actually just unreal and even though i've seen them all a few times it still keeps me entertained.



I dont know how they'll ever get back to it, they seem to just be making bad film/tv one after the other. i think the Major's stuff will turn out to be a blessing as i didnt think the Kang stuff would've had the impact they were hoping for based on Ant-Man and Loki S2.



such a shame as well as going to a Marvel movie was like am event itself and getting good seats for opening day was like trying to get tickets for LFC!