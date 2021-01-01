« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 618789 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,555
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8520 on: Today at 04:11:51 pm »
Logged

Online sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 933
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8521 on: Today at 04:14:32 pm »
Hmmmmm Galactus over Dr Doom? Yeah not sure about that one...
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,437
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8522 on: Today at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Today at 04:14:32 pm
Hmmmmm Galactus over Dr Doom? Yeah not sure about that one...

Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.
Logged

Online Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,911
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8523 on: Today at 04:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 04:18:43 pm
Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.

Yep, getting Doom right is crucial to the future of the MCU IMO. I do not want to see a rush job as an immediate replacement for Kang. His story needs to be told across several films and built up in a similar way to Thanos was (and what they were trying to do with Kang). End credit sequence in Fantastic Four would be nice though.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Online RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 236
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8524 on: Today at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Today at 01:37:10 pm
Lazy casting would be just going with Krasinski again. Their casting is almost always on point, so I reckon Pascal will be good.

Krasinski would've been perfect
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 