Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.



Yep, getting Doom right is crucial to the future of the MCU IMO. I do not want to see a rush job as an immediate replacement for Kang. His story needs to be told across several films and built up in a similar way to Thanos was (and what they were trying to do with Kang). End credit sequence in Fantastic Four would be nice though.