Hmmmmm Galactus over Dr Doom? Yeah not sure about that one...
Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.
Lazy casting would be just going with Krasinski again. Their casting is almost always on point, so I reckon Pascal will be good.
Krasinski would've been perfect
He looks the part but thought he was really bland in his admittedly limited role in Miultiverse of Madness. Everyone knows it should have been Glenn Howerton anyway.
That singing planet in The Marvels might be the low point.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pv3Ss8o9gGQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pv3Ss8o9gGQ</a>This looks fun
Pedro Pascal is way over exposed at this point, they clearly let the algorithm pick that one, very lazy casting.
I dont know, hes just a voiceover in Mando, and other than that TLoU is where hes getting plaudits. Its possible he was picked because hes a good actor and fits whatevers envisioned.
And Spoilerhe's dead in that,[close] isn't he ?
He was good in Narcos
