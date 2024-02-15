« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Down

Author Topic: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.  (Read 619160 times)

Offline Draex

  • Geek God of Typing Letters. Hugo unleashes Jaws? Purveyor of fuel products in Kent.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,557
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8520 on: Yesterday at 04:11:51 pm »
Logged

Offline sambhi92

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Kopite
  • ******
  • Posts: 933
  • Round the Fields of Anfield Road
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8521 on: Yesterday at 04:14:32 pm »
Hmmmmm Galactus over Dr Doom? Yeah not sure about that one...
Logged
Round the Fields of Anfield Road

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8522 on: Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm »
Quote from: sambhi92 on Yesterday at 04:14:32 pm
Hmmmmm Galactus over Dr Doom? Yeah not sure about that one...

Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.
Logged

Offline Betty Blue

  • 37.2 deg @ 2am. Big Fat Scaredy Cat. "Tonight Matthew, I will be Lancelot Du Lac!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,911
  • JFT96
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8523 on: Yesterday at 04:28:55 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 04:18:43 pm
Doom's gonna be a massive villain going forward so they maybe don't want to have him defeated right out the gate. Set him up at the end and have him basically have the role they'd earmarked for Kang.

Yep, getting Doom right is crucial to the future of the MCU IMO. I do not want to see a rush job as an immediate replacement for Kang. His story needs to be told across several films and built up in a similar way to Thanos was (and what they were trying to do with Kang). End credit sequence in Fantastic Four would be nice though.
Logged
"Dont let your heads drop. Were Liverpool. Youre playing for Liverpool. Dont forget that. You have to hold your heads high for the supporters. You have to do it for them." - Rafa Benitez, halftime, Istanbul, 2005.

Offline RedDeadRejection

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 237
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8524 on: Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 01:37:10 pm
Lazy casting would be just going with Krasinski again. Their casting is almost always on point, so I reckon Pascal will be good.

Krasinski would've been perfect
Logged

Offline Barefoot Doctor

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,439
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8525 on: Yesterday at 05:52:01 pm »
Quote from: RedDeadRejection on Yesterday at 05:14:52 pm
Krasinski would've been perfect

He looks the part but thought he was really bland in his admittedly limited role in Miultiverse of Madness.

Everyone knows it should have been Glenn Howerton anyway.
Logged

Online gerrardisgod

  • has all his sisters with him.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,886
  • Anal Dirge Prat
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8526 on: Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm »
That singing planet in The Marvels might be the low point.
Logged
AHA!

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,973
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8527 on: Yesterday at 07:54:02 pm »
Quote from: Barefoot Doctor on Yesterday at 05:52:01 pm
He looks the part but thought he was really bland in his admittedly limited role in Miultiverse of Madness.

Everyone knows it should have been Glenn Howerton anyway.

I've always seen Dennis as more of a Dr Doom type.
Logged

Offline killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 74,983
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8528 on: Yesterday at 08:16:05 pm »
Quote from: gerrardisgod on Yesterday at 07:35:07 pm
That singing planet in The Marvels might be the low point.

Yep, it was so bad. I went with my niece who is 9 and who likes Captain Marvel and she tried to cover her ears and eyes at that point, she was massively cringed out.
Logged

Offline ianburns252

  • RAWK Economist not the MP spelling and Crosby background differentiate
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,289
  • Gentleman in the streets; freak in the spreadsheet
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8529 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Quote from: ScouserAtHeart on February 15, 2024, 06:05:31 pm
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/pv3Ss8o9gGQ" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/pv3Ss8o9gGQ</a>

This looks fun

Just hearing the old theme again gave me goose bumps

Remember watching it back in the day and Gambit was always a favourite of mine - was disappointed when the Channing Tatum film with him didn't materialise like.

Looks like it should be class - even if it is more "easy watching" than "core" content
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,041
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8530 on: Today at 12:07:28 am »
Quote from: BER on Yesterday at 01:22:06 pm
Pedro Pascal is way over exposed at this point, they clearly let the algorithm pick that one, very lazy casting.

I dont know, hes just a voiceover in Mando, and other than that TLoU is where hes getting plaudits. Its possible he was picked because hes a good actor and fits whatevers envisioned.
Logged

Offline WhereAngelsPlay

  • Rockwool Marketing Board Spokesman. Cracker Wanker. Fucking calmest man on RAWK, alright? ALRIGHT?! Definitely a bigger cunt than YOU!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,460
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8531 on: Today at 02:04:20 am »
Quote from: Brian Blessed on Today at 12:07:28 am
I dont know, hes just a voiceover in Mando, and other than that TLoU is where hes getting plaudits. Its possible he was picked because hes a good actor and fits whatevers envisioned.

And
Spoiler
he's dead in that,
[close]
isn't he ?
Logged
My cup, it runneth over, I'll never get my fill

Offline duvva 💅

  • lippa RAWK Diivva, broke Kenny's sky
  • Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,568
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8532 on: Today at 02:06:57 am »
He was good in Narcos
Logged
When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,041
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8533 on: Today at 03:22:17 am »
Quote from: WhereAngelsPlay on Today at 02:04:20 am
And
Spoiler
he's dead in that,
[close]
isn't he ?

Spoiler
As far as I remember, hes still alive, but if it follows the games he will be dead soon.
[close]
Logged

Offline Brian Blessed

  • Gordon's ALIVE? Practically Bear Grylls. Backwards Bluesman Bastard.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 44,041
  • Super Title: Feedback Tourist #4
Re: Marvel Musings. Now with Spidey Spoilers.
« Reply #8534 on: Today at 03:25:22 am »
Quote from: duvva 💅 on Today at 02:06:57 am
He was good in Narcos

And in Game of Thrones, although that was a stupid death.

But those were years ago. Im not seeing the over exposed thing, unless you (not you, duvva)just dont care for him, which is fair enough.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 209 210 211 212 213 [214]   Go Up
« previous next »
 