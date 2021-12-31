ChromeOS offers pretty much every basic necessary apps.
Like, google drive, youtube, spreadsheet, docs etc.
If you go to your google homepage (either on your phone or through your account) and see an app there, it will come on chromeOS.
Its basically google's version of an ecosystem built for laptop-phone-tablet, similar to iOS for apple.
<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/P1DOP5fhyl4" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/P1DOP5fhyl4</a>